Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 30

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2/7 3/1 0.37 0.4 8.11% 2.11% 47 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/14 2/28 0.33 0.34 3.03% 1.36% 13 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/3 3/18 0.48 0.51 6.25% 1.32% 12 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 3/9 3/25 1.13 1.28 13.27% 1.16% 12 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 2/28 3/15 0.26 0.27 3.85% 3.09% 29 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 2/10 3/2 0.37 0.43 16.22% 2.29% 11 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 2/11 2/24 0.18 0.2 11.11% 2.39% 8 Cadence Bank (CADE) 3/14 4/1 0.2 0.22 10.00% 2.86% 9 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/9 2/24 0.61 0.64 4.92% 2.87% 24 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 2/14 3/1 0.2525 0.2625 3.96% 1.02% 26 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 3/17 4/15 0.63 0.69 9.52% 2.35% 62 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/5 4/27 0.25 0.27 8.00% 2.17% 15 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 2/10 2/28 0.435 0.46 5.75% 2.88% 16 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/9 3/31 0.615 CAD 0.7325 CAD 19.11% 1.91% 27 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2/15 3/10 1.34 1.42 5.97% 4.35% 35 California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/4 2/18 0.23 0.25 8.70% 1.64% 55 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/2 2/17 0.175 0.195 11.43% 0.91% 30 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 3/16 3/31 0.3 0.32 6.67% 1.00% 15 GATX Corporation (GATX) 2/24 3/31 0.5 0.52 4.00% 1.98% 12 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/2 2/14 0.5104 0.5167 1.23% 7.07% 6 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 2/15 3/9 0.14 0.165 17.86% 2.84% 12 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/3 2/15 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.62% 9 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 2/9 2/17 0.36 0.38 5.56% 2.01% 9 Intel Corporation (INTC) 2/4 3/1 0.3475 0.365 5.04% 3.06% 8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 3/3 4/4 1.14 1.16 1.75% 3.34% 50 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/8 2/23 0.66 0.7 6.06% 0.84% 14 Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX:MNAT) 3/17 4/1 0.27 0.28 3.70% 3.04% 9 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/3 2/14 0.685 0.7075 3.28% 3.94% 9 NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/7 2/18 0.22 0.235 6.82% 3.21% 11 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2/3 2/21 1.09 1.24 13.76% 1.82% 6 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/10 2/28 0.7 0.9 28.57% 2.22% 10 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 1/28 2/11 0.145 0.15 3.45% 1.68% 9 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/10 2/18 0.28 0.3 7.14% 4.14% 12 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 2/25 3/15 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.17% 6 Polaris Inc. (PII) 2/28 3/15 0.63 0.64 1.59% 2.28% 27 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 3/17 4/15 0.308 0.341 10.71% 2.77% 24 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 2/17 2/28 0.32 0.34 6.25% 2.90% 12 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 3/14 4/4 0.18 0.19 5.56% 2.67% 11 SJW Group (SJW) 2/4 3/1 0.34 0.36 5.88% 2.10% 55 Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 3/8 3/25 0.3 0.34 13.33% 1.94% 10 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 2/18 3/8 0.52 0.92 76.92% 1.71% 13 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/10 2/25 0.38 0.39 2.63% 3.33% 8 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 2/3 2/18 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2.75% 12 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 2/8 2/23 0.24 0.25 4.17% 3.38% 12 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/9 2/24 0.31 0.34 9.68% 1.39% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 31 (Ex-Div 2/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fastenal Company (FAST) 3/2 0.31 55.83 2.22% 23 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 2/15 0.215 42.98 6.00% 12 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 3/1 0.41 84.57 1.94% 16

Tuesday Feb 1 (Ex-Div 2/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 2/23 0.38 115.05 1.32% 28 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 2/17 0.195 85.37 0.91% 30 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 2/17 1.58 574.34 1.10% 6 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/14 0.5167 29.23 7.07% 6 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.75 108.4 2.77% 10 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 2/14 0.2 14.02 5.71% 12

Wednesday Feb 2 (Ex-Div 2/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/11 0.24 36.95 2.60% 17 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 2/16 0.1025 64.38 0.64% 28 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 2/18 0.1075 17.17 2.50% 6 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2/18 0.79 492.43 0.64% 18 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 2/18 0.115 16.56 2.78% 5 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 2/23 0.32 33.73 3.79% 7 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/15 0.22 24.3 3.62% 9 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 2/18 0.4 191.9 0.83% 19 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 3/4 0.245 64.04 1.53% 6 MPLX LP (MPLX) 2/14 0.705 32.34 8.72% 9 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/14 0.7075 71.87 3.94% 9 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2/21 1.24 271.99 1.82% 6 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 2/18 0.24 34.97 2.75% 12 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 2/18 0.13 51.78 1.00% 8

Thursday Feb 3 (Ex-Div 2/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/10 0.22 170.33 0.52% 10 California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/18 0.25 60.98 1.64% 55 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 2/18 0.23 38.9 2.37% 8 Intel Corporation (INTC) 3/1 0.365 47.73 3.06% 8 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 2/17 0.135 18.81 2.87% 11 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 2/21 0.22 34.74 2.53% 27 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 2/14 1.0375 48.69 8.52% 21 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 2/28 0.28 40.8 2.75% 9 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 2/22 0.36 32.99 4.36% 6 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 2/18 0.3 25.87 4.64% 13 SJW Group (SJW) 3/1 0.36 68.45 2.10% 55 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2/18 0.42 57.68 2.91% 30

Friday Feb 4 (Ex-Div 2/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 3/1 0.4 75.92 2.11% 47 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 3/1 0.6025 157.84 1.53% 14 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 3/1 0.205 41.79 1.96% 30 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 3/14 0.48 66.06 2.91% 9 NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/18 0.235 29.27 3.21% 11 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 2/16 0.31 49.15 2.52% 34 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 2/15 0.57 79.58 2.87% 35

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 2/7 0.195 1.9% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 2/1 0.18 0.5% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2/1 0.54 3.3% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 2/2 0.62 1.8% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 2/4 1.19 2.2% Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/2 0.21 1.2% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2/1 0.1975 0.8% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/3 0.25 0.5% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 2/7 0.4 2.0% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 2/1 0.45 2.6% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 2/2 0.8 1.4% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 2/1 0.28 4.0% Pentair plc (PNR) 2/4 0.21 1.3% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.195 3.4% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 2/1 0.1425 5.5% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 2/7 1.15 2.6% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 2/3 0.35 4.6% Universal Corporation (UVV) 2/7 0.78 5.7% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2/1 0.64 4.8% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 2/2 0.18 0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.