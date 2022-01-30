Scott Olson/Getty Images News

We saw a very bifurcated performance in the restaurant industry (EATZ) in 2021, with quick-service, high digital penetration leaders performing quite well, while most casual dining names were decimated. One name hit especially hard was Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), which has found itself down ~45% from its highs in a segment of the industry that's hated due to continued headwinds. However, Bloomin' is making progress on its margin goals and is finally trading at a reasonable valuation. Given that the stock is starting to bake in a meaningful margin of safety and is approaching an oversold level, I would view pullbacks below $17.30 as buying opportunities.

Bloomin' Brands ("Bloomin'") operates 4 different concepts across ~1,500 restaurants, with its four concepts being Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill (Abbraccio in Brazil), Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's. The company released its Q3 results in early November, reporting a decent quarter operationally, evidenced by ~$1.01 billion in revenue, up 31% year-over-year and ~5% vs. 2019, with 8% sales growth in the United States. Notably, Outback Steakhouse's ("Outback") sales were up 9.8% on a two-year basis and outperformed the industry average by 600 basis points.

Unfortunately, this improved performance was overshadowed by comments on FY2022 commodity/labor inflation and softness in the company's Brazilian operations, where comp sales were down 5% vs. 2019 levels. In Brazil, the company did note that comps were turning positive coming out of Q3, with comp sales up 7% in the eight weeks ended October 24th, a step in the right direction. In addition, the company bought back a royalty at Carrabba's (~$62 million), ending royalty payments on the brand and translating to a $7 million reduction in operating margins.

However, while the Carraba's/Abbraccio's and Brazil outlook has improved, the commodity/labor cost outlook worsened dramatically, with a less clear margin outlook this year. During the Q3 Conference Call, Bloomin' noted that its FY2021 commodity inflation outlook was revised up from 1.5% vs. 1.0%, which was much better than the industry helped by having locked in beef. The issue is that the FY2022 outlook is for 10% commodity inflation, a massive increase year-over-year. This is not surprising given wholesale food prices, up 14% year-over-year in December, representing the largest 12-month increase since 1980.

One key item on the menu affecting Bloomin' is beef, which makes up ~30% of its market basket, and was up 29% year-over-year in December. The company noted that it would take a 3% price increase in November to help combat inflation, and given the value at its brands, I do not foresee any pushback related to this menu price increase. This is especially true given that Bloomin' has been more conservative than its peers with pricing, with the previous meaningful menu price increase being two years (late 2019). This 3% menu price increase should help offset inflationary pressures.

Labor & Staffing

While Bloomin' should be able to offset most of the inflation in its market basket with the menu price increase, labor costs are also an issue. In the Q3 Conference Call, Bloomin' noted that labor was expected to come in at 4.5% vs. 3.0% - 3.5% in FY2021 and increase mid-single-digits this year. So, while the company is in a better staffing position than some of its peers due to not furloughing employees during the pandemic, it is certainly not immune to increases in labor costs. It is worth noting that labor costs were actually down 120 basis points on a 2-year basis in Q3 2019, benefiting from menu implications and lower prep hours, which is better than some of its peers.

Having said that, it is clear from the above chart and recent research that the tight labor market in the hospitality industry is not improving, with the industry still ~650,000 jobs (5.3%) below its peak as of November. I would expect this to put continued pressure on labor costs, with brands fighting for a pool of available labor and having to maintain/increase wages to attract/retain talent. Bloomin' noted that it is looking to offset this with productivity gains, technology, and equipment, with technology in the front-of-house to help servers, and new equipment/technology in the back of the house to improve table turns and cooking accuracy. It's still early to tell if this will come to fruition, but the company seems confident it can still meet its 8% operating margin goal set out previously.

The other area where the company could see some benefit is off-premise, which has proven sticky and is helping to boost average unit volumes. As noted in the Q3 results, off-premise sales came in at $236 million in the U.S. alone, and 70% of off-premise sales were digital. Notably, margins are approaching dine-in levels. Meanwhile, the company discussed looking at a smaller footprint Outback for new openings, with off-premise delivery enabled and still a large number of seats.

This smaller footprint is being tested in Brazil and the U.S. and would help with reduced developments costs and margins if it proves successful. Finally, its relocation efforts have been successful since 2016, with sales increases of 35% and AUVs of $4.6 million. So, with the potential for a smaller footprint Outback added to its arsenal, the reduction of the royalty at Carrabba's, investments in productivity/technology, and reduced promotional activity, I am cautiously optimistic about Bloomin's future.

Why even bother with a stock in an industry with so many headwinds?

Understandably, many investors are steering well clear of the restaurant industry due to the continued headwinds and the casual dining space as a whole. This isn't an unreasonable decision, given that the 2022 outlook is cloudy, between the emergence of Omicron (traffic headwinds) and the labor/inflation headwinds. Having said that, much of this negativity looks priced into Bloomin' already, and the stock looks like it will survive, unlike some brands that are faring much worse, like Red Robin (RRGB).

BLMN Earnings Trend YCharts.com, Author's Chart

If we look at Bloomin's earnings trend above, we can see that while BLMN has not enjoyed the earnings growth that Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has, with a ~13% compound annual EPS growth rate vs. FY2014 (TXRH: 15%), it has managed to grow annual EPS steadily. Based on current FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, we are expected to see a dip in earnings in FY2022 related to inflationary pressures, offset by what should be an improvement in the company's Brazil business.

However, annual EPS is projected to hit a new high in FY2023. This obviously assumes the COVID-19 situation does not take a turn for the worse and that the company can continue making progress to its 8% operating margin goal. However, if BLMN can meet these FY2023 estimates, it would leave the stock trading at less than 7x FY2023 earnings estimates. This is a dirt-cheap valuation, even for a company in an area of the industry (casual dining) that's weaker than pre-pandemic levels. Let's take a closer look at the stock's valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

As the chart below shows, Bloomin' Brands has traded at an average earnings multiple of ~13.4 since the end of the Q1 2016 cyclical bear market and currently trades at ~8x FY2022 earnings estimates and less than ~7x FY2023 earnings estimates. Given the challenges plaguing the industry from a margin and staffing standpoint, I do not believe that investors should be relying on the stock trading at a multiple of 13 going forward. Even if we assume a conservative earnings multiple of 9.4, a 30% discount to the historical multiple (13.4), Bloomin's fair value appears to come in at $26.80 (9.4x $2.85).

This conservative fair value uses FY2023 estimates, so this is an 18-month target price. However, this still points to nearly 40% upside from current levels and bakes in pretty conservative assumptions. So, from a valuation standpoint, I would argue that most of the negativity is baked into the stock here. There could be some upside to this target price if the company can deliver on its margin goals and return to unit growth at its concepts.

So, is the stock a Buy?

The key to successful investing is not only buying a company at an attractive price, but buying when the stock is deeply oversold, and being thrown out with the proverbial bathwater. In BLMN's case, I would argue the valuation is becoming quite attractive, but the stock is currently in the middle of its recent trading range. This is based on resistance from $22.10 - $22.60 and strong support at $17.25. At a current share price of $19.40, Bloomin' has a reward/risk ratio of 1.26 to 1, well below the 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio I prefer to enter new positions.

However, if BLMN were to dip to its key support level, this would push the stock back into oversold territory and in an area where we saw strong buying support in December 2021 and Q4 2020. So, while I am neutral on the stock at $19.40 due to its technical picture, I would strongly consider buying the stock if it re-tested support at $17.25. A pullback to this level could occur if we see comments on slower Q1 traffic than hoped due to Omicron-related anxiety in the Q4 earnings report.

There's no arguing that the casual dining industry has struggled, and while Bloomin' Brands' U.S. sales have improved, its Brazil business has lagged due to elevated COVID-19 cases last year. However, with Bloomin' Brands trading at less than ~7x FY2023 earnings estimates and its Brazil business set to bounce back this year, the negativity surrounding the margin outlook at casual dining brands. So, while I am not long the stock currently, I would strongly consider a new position in the stock if we were to see a dip to oversold levels at $17.25.