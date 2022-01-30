Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) started 2022 on a terrible note as shares fell overnight from $143 to $110 following the release of the fourth quarter results, but moreover, a guidance calling for a softer 2022, at least the start of it. While shares lost nearly a quarter of their value overnight, shares are back to levels where they have been trading as recent as October of last year.

That looks quite ugly as Teradyne is seeing an unexpected soft 2022, with big sales and earnings declines seen in the coming quarters. Fortunately, this is only due to a delayed rollout of the 3nm product at a big industry (read Apple) as the company hiked the 2024 targets in the meantime, creating a very interesting setup.

Hence, I see appeal increasing quite rapidly here, as the bad news here simply seems to be a delay, actually not a very good reason to become too cautious.

The Business

Teradyne is mostly active in the business of semiconductor tests as it has a smaller industrial automation segment as well. The company at large generated $3.1 billion in sales in 2020, as it has seen spectacular growth with sales up 36% from the $2.2 billion reported in 2019.

The company generated roughly three-quarters of revenues from the semiconductor test market (SOC), which is driven by volume growth, complexity, and adoption of new technology. This is complemented by a smaller memory test business, which is benefiting from similar trends.

If we dive deeper into actual segments to which the business has exposure, we clearly see that semiconductor testing is the most important market, responsible for roughly two-thirds of sales. This is complemented by industrial automation, system tests, and wireless tests, including some interesting growth engines here.

Shares of Teradyne have been a bit stuck in a ¨range¨ as they traded between $30 and $70 between 2017 and the start of the pandemic. Following the spectacular sales growth in 2020, it was not surprised to see shares end the year of 2020 at $120 per share.

That enthusiasm of investors was driven by a 61% increase in adjusted earnings to $4.62 per share, with the company effectively leveraging sales growth. Needless to say, expectation had risen to 26 times earnings, as these earnings are adjusted and came at a good point in the cycle already.

Net cash furthermore stood at over $1.1 billion, equivalent to nearly $6 per share. With shares trading at $120, and after backing out net cash, the valuation fell to 24-25 times earnings, for an unleveraged business.

2021 - Another Solid Year

Following a very strong 2020, Teradyne started 2021 on a solid note with first quarter sales up 11% on the year before, with growth even accelerating to 29% in the second quarter! Growth slowed down to 16% in the third quarter and despite these solid results, shares were range-bound between $120 and $140 per share for most of 2021, as valuation multiples were gradually compressing.

Towards the end of January, Teradyne posted its fourth quarter results with revenues up 17% on the year before. This makes that the company has seen another very solid year, with revenues up 18% for the year, totaling $3.70 billion.

Further leverage was seen on the bottom line with earnings up nearly 30% to $5.98 per share. GAAP earnings trend around 90% of this number, as the list of reconciliation items are quite reasonable, as I am happy to adjust for these items as well. Another year of very strong profits made that net cash balances have increased further to $1.40 billion, equivalent to almost $8 per share.

With shares down to $108, the net cash balances reveal that operating assets are valued around $100, which translates into a 16-17 times earnings multiple here. None of these results appear to justify such a big pullback in the share price, as that has anything to do with the outlook.

First quarter sales are seen at just $700-$770 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $0.87 per share. At the midpoint of the guidance, sales are seen down 6% on an annual basis, with earnings per share seen down 22% on the year before. This decline, both in sales and earnings, came as a bombshell with analysts guiding for the continuation of growth on those fronts. Moreover, further weakness is seen in the second quarter with sales seen down 25% in that quarter, year-over-year that is.

What Now?

Weakness entering into 2022 is driven by a slower technology transition in a major end market in the test sector, yet acceleration of this demand is seen in 2023 amidst the ramp of 3-nanometer production. This appears to relate to a delayed usage of this new technology by Apple (AAPL), as it appears to be just a delay.

In fact, the company increased the revenue guidance, now seeing sales at $4.9 billion in 2024 with earnings per share seen around $8 per share that year.

Needless to say, if we apply some historical valuation multiples and account for the increased cash position, this might even trigger shares to hit the $200 mark if the company delivers and interest rates remain quite low. In this case, shares could double in the coming 2-3 years, which looks quite compelling.

Hence, it is easy to read through the lines and factor in the future prospects, with the price action and convincing outlook for 2024 creates for a far more interesting risk-reward here, as I am buying the dip.