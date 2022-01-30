Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

The stock market is off to a rough start in 2022. As I write this, the major averages are down sharply for the year and face numerous headwinds dominated by fears of widely anticipated Fed rate hikes.

Underlying investors' fears of Fed hikes is the new reality of inflation. For a long time, the Fed and current administration minimized inflation risks as "transitory," but that PR line is long gone. Inflation has been surging for a full year now with no signs of stopping. The main debate at the moment is whether the Fed will raise interest rates more than four times in 2022 or less than that. Nobody knows, but many people are worried about the consequences of a tightening cycle.

Opinions vary wildly, but it seems likely to me that the market is correctly pricing in an economy that will be slowed due to rate hikes. It is up to us to figure out how to invest around this scenario.

I write these articles to alert you to developing situations but have no idea where they will bottom out. Sometimes my picks already have bottomed. Entry points are up to each individual investor. Some picks just keep dropping, others find a bottom fairly quickly and reverse, anything can happen. We are all at the mercy of the Market Gods.

My strategy during selloff is to be patient and grab some value when I can, but everything in moderation. As I have written elsewhere, "value" is a nebulous concept usually defined around arbitrary and often outdated benchmarks. If you look up the definition of value, it refers to a thing's "worth." Then, when you look up "worth," it refers to the thing's value. So, textbook definitions are really of no help at all.

The more precise you get about value, the more raw opinion and arbitrary judgments enter the scene. Thus, rarely will you see anyone specify what they mean by value, beyond citing some numbers relating to benchmarks that are meaningless in a fluid market.

Here, by value I refer to a quality stock that has been dragged lower with the overall market but, due to its sterling history, has a high likelihood of bouncing back when the market clouds lift. And, yes, that can take a long time.

One of the issues with this strategy is that articles come out while the market is still dropping. Unless you have perfect timing or are very lucky, many pickups in a turbulent market likely will continue dropping along with it. You can wait and prosper, but you also may wait too long and later kick yourself for "missing it." There is no perfect strategy that works in all situations. As the saying goes, they don't ring a bell at the bottom.

Today's pick, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), is the well-known multinational investment bank and financial services company. Its stock has dropped significantly recently for reasons I will discuss below. To cut to the chase, I think we may find some long-term opportunity due to that drop.

In my view, long-term investors should pick up quality stocks when they are on sale. Now, there are sales and then there are sales. You may not agree with me that the current GS decline of almost 20% from the 52-week high of $426 hit in November is appetizing enough. However, if you think we will see further declines, at least you may want to place Goldman Sachs on your watchlist. Or, buy a little around here and wait for further developments. Do nothing and it is likely to slip away and become just another coulda woulda.

With that as the backdrop, let's look at GS and see whether it might be worth picking up a share or two on current weakness.

Goldman Sachs Has Been A Solid Performer

Goldman Sachs is a household name. As the company itself puts it:

We advise companies on buying and selling businesses, raising capital and managing risks, which enables them to grow.

The company's major segments are Investment Banking, Consumer & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Global Markets.

I like to begin my analysis by looking at a company's five-year financial performance. This places the rest of the discussion in context and answers a lot of investor questions up front. More importantly, it gives us a long view of a company's growth and tendencies.

GS Total Revenues Net Income Diluted Earnings/ Share Net Interest Income Net Debt Shares Outstanding 2017 32,073.0 4,286.0 $9.01 2,932.0 (309,170.0) 401.6 2018 35,942.0 10,459.0 $25.27 3,767.0 (218,705.0) 385.4 2019 35,481.0 8,466.0 $21.03 4,362.0 (190,467.0) 371.6 2020 41,462.0 9,459.0 $24.74 4,751.0 (229,489.0) 356.4 2021 58,982.0 21,635.0 $59.45 6,470.0 (105,000.0) 350.5

Figures are complete through the end of 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, Net Interest Income, and Net Debt in $millions. Shares Outstanding are in millions. Net Debt is as of the annual report. Source: Seeking Alpha.

First off, there do not appear to be any red flags in any of the major metrics. Everything appears to be headed in the right direction or at least does not appear to pose any issues.

Since 2017, GS Total Revenues are up 83%, Net Income is up 405%, Diluted Earnings per Share are up 560%, and Net Interest Income is up 121%. You aren't going to find too many major companies with performance as solid as that - and with much of it during the pandemic.

I think we can all agree that Goldman Sachs has not had any problem making money.

The last two columns are of particular interest to investors. The company has been steadily reducing the number of shares outstanding. This is beneficial to long-term investors because it increases the relative value of their own shares. As for Net Debt, the company always posts a net credit. While it has been working that down over the past five years, GS still holds a substantial cash position that it probably should put to use for the benefit of shareholders when it finds good opportunities.

When it comes to debt, I defer to the credit rating agencies. According to this spreadsheet provided by GS, Moody's gives the company an A-2 rating, S&P gives it BBB+, Fitch lists it at A, and other agencies also list it at A. These are all top investment-grade ratings. Goldman Sachs has a history of paying its debts.

Overall, the company's fundamental metrics all pass the "smell test." If you are looking for a growing company with a great balance sheet, Goldman Sachs is a good place to start.

Goldman Sachs issues its last earnings report on 18 January 2022. The stock fell due to unexpectedly high compensation costs that led to an earnings miss, though revenue of $12.64 billion beat estimates by $510 million.

Some of the other underlying numbers also displeased analysts. For instance, Trading Revenue was a little light of estimates ($4.0 billion vs. $4.2 billion estimated) and a Compensation Ratio of 25.7% versus the expected 20.0%. Market observers seemed to fixate on the higher compensation costs.

During the earnings call held later that morning, CEO David Solomon summarized the results as being quite successful despite the market's determination otherwise:

We generated record full year revenues of $59 billion and record net earnings of $21.6 billion, over 60% greater than the previous all-time high. While our results were supported by healthy operating environment, we delivered the highest annual return among our peer set with a ROE of 23%.

He further noted that the Asset Management and Wealth Management business also reported record results. The company's "consumer banking platform of the future" enrolled over 10 million new customers.

Goldman Sachs Net Revenue Mix By Segment Goldman Sachs

Days after the report, Goldman Sachs announced that it was expanding its bonus pool for investment bankers by 40-50%. This follows an earlier report that 2021 global mergers and acquisitions deals reached the highest level since 2008. Goldman has led global advising on such deals for the past five years.

The company did not provide specific guidance in the earnings report or during the conference call. CFO Denis Coleman said during the call that the company intended to provide information on "strategic objectives and targets" sometime during February 2022.

Now that we have set the stage, let's turn to the pros and cons for investing in Goldman Sachs.

Why You Should Consider Investing In Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a healthy, growing company that has survived the pandemic and even hit record results during it. While quarterly results ebb and flow, the clear progression as demonstrated in the table in the section above showing its performance over the past five years is onward and upward.

While the stock has sold off so far in 2022, that appears to have been due to a number of transient factors. For instance, the entire market struggled during January 2022, dragging down the good with the bad. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their worst weeks since the beginning of the pandemic during January 2022 due to some high-profile earnings misses and the general fears about the economy discussed above.

Goldman Sachs stock got caught up in the general market weakness and suffered particularly because its latest results missed some overly optimistic analyst estimates. It is common lore "on the street" that companies that disappoint during general market weakness have a tendency to suffer particularly badly.

Goldman Sachs total return performance over the past decade versus S&P 500 Index. Seeking Alpha

Over time, GS total return tends to track the S&P 500 Index. It has slightly outperformed the index over the past year, though not by much. This suggests that GS has been a good bet when picked up on weakness because the long-term trend is higher.

But price performance is only one way in which GS rewards its shareholders. As mentioned above, it is gradually reducing the share count, even during the pandemic, which increases each share's piece of the pie.

Another way GS benefits shareholders is through the dividend. Currently, the stock yields 2.35%. This compares favorably with a declining S&P 500 Index yield that currently sits a point lower at 1.36%. While yields in the 2% range may not seem overly enticing, we now live in a low-yield environment for the stock market.

Goldman Sachs yield over the past decade. Seeking Alpha

All else being equal, it can be a good strategy to pick up dividend stocks when their yields are toward the top of their usual ranges. As shown in the graph above, this is the case with Goldman Sachs now. Aside from when it sold off with the rest of the market during the height of the pandemic, GS now offers one of its highest yields of the past decade.

The company's yield is both reliable and growing. GS has a five-year dividend growth rate of 20.11%, which should satisfy most dividend growth investors. The payout ratio is a measly 10.95%, which is one of the lowest if not the lowest of any company that I have reviewed lately.

In terms of valuation, Seeking Alpha currently gives Goldman Sachs a Valuation Grade of B. This grade appears to be held back by a dividend yield that lags those of competitors, but a slightly lower dividend yield seems to me to be acceptable given Goldman Sachs' excellent track record and low payout ratio.

Goldman Sachs price/sales ratio over the past decade. Seeking Alpha

Just as with the dividend yield, other Goldman Sachs metrics suggest that it currently is a relatively good value. For instance, the graph above shows that the current price-sales ratio around 2 is at the bottom of its range over the past decade. The price/cash flow, price/book (TTM), and p/e GAAP (TTM) charts also support this view. Oh, and speaking of the price/earnings ratio, Goldman's is in the single digits and that's enticing when the S&P 500 Index has an overall p/e ratio of in the mid-20s.

As mentioned above, one of the key reasons the market soured on Goldman Sachs in January 2021 following its earnings report was its compensation costs that exceeded expectations. I saw some dark mentions in the financial press about deadly "cost-push inflation" hiding in these numbers, which made me chuckle.

Of course, even Goldman Sachs' own economists see wage inflation. Solomon said during the earnings call that "inflationary pressures may continue to intensify before they start to decrease." Inflation is very real.

However, with Goldman investment banker salaries we are not talking about field laborer salaries cutting into the bottom line because of a rise in the minimum wage. These are highly skilled workers and Goldman Sachs has total discretion about what it can afford to pay them. M&A activity boomed in 2021 and the people behind the deals were rewarded. If GS management thinks that is a good idea to do so, I have no reason to second-guess them.

Wage raises to workers, even investment bankers, are just part of doing business. I can't get excited about that. It seems to me that having the top talent outperform and thus being able to pay them more is a good sign for a company in the grand scheme of things. I'd be much more concerned about the company's bankers failing at their jobs and thus having to take salary cuts.

The M&A field is expected to remain "robust" through 2022, according to a Deloitte report and KPMG. Goldman Sachs' investment bankers should earn those fancy salaries during the coming year.

Analysts are bullish on Goldman Sachs stock.

Analyst price targets for Goldman Sachs stock. Nasdaq.com

Before the recent sell-off, GS was within striking range of the price targets in the above graph. In a better overall market environment, it is not unreasonable to see GS back over $400 and heading once again toward the average analyst price target of $464 again. That would represent a 30+% gain from current levels.

Now that we have looked at the pros for Goldman Sachs, let's examine the cons.

Why You Should Be Cautious About Goldman Sachs

I always include this section in my articles because investors need to inform themselves about possible downsides to their investments. There always are reasons an investment could "go south." We've already seen how Goldman's iffy last earnings report full of higher expenses sent the stock price spiraling lower despite all of its revenue and income growth.

The overall market could continue to drag GS down with it. As discussed above, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates throughout 2022. They may not just raise them by 1/4 point each time, either. At times, the Fed has shocked the market with much larger hikes, and it sometimes makes these decisions between regular meetings. We all could wake up one morning and see the market red due to a sudden or bigger-than-expected rate hike.

A habitual investor strategy is to go long on banks during rate-tightening periods. The theory is that banks automatically benefit from higher interest rates because they reprice their loans higher while keeping their cost of funds low by restraining the interest they pay on customer accounts.

This reasoning is fine as far as it goes, but these types of knee-jerk investing strategies depend on getting into these stocks before the herd does and then beating them out the door. The theory that banks do well during inflation and that there currently is inflation are not exactly secrets. At this point, pretty much everyone sees the inflation, and you don't want to be the last investor to buy the "inflation stocks."

Beyond that, inflation is a complex thing and not entirely a positive for banks. Too much inflation is a decided negative. We've already seen that it can affect bank labor costs, and that is precisely what drove Goldman's stock price down. High rates slow low demand (that's actually one of the reasons the Fed raises rates in the first place), and being able to extend fewer loans is bad for banks.

High rates also could lead to an increase in loan defaults, and banks, contrary to the "evil banker" myth, do not lend money because they want to obtain the collateral. Instead, they make their money from the spread between interest they charge and the interest they have to pay (or, more precisely, their expenses). Banks do not want the hassle of owning real estate or anything else they picked up as collateral in a default. They want you to keep your collateral and make your loan payments.

Inflation that runs too hot also can crimp M&A activity. This is a major source of Goldman Sachs' business. We are not at that stage yet, and there are no signs of hyperinflation, but you never know.

The pandemic is another wild card. CEO Solomon spent a lot of time during the last conference call talking about the effects of the pandemic. Aside from rate hikes, he also mentioned more generalized effects:

I also believe that we could see more volatility as these easing policies are unwound, which will likely have an impact on economic growth, asset prices and client activity.

Like so many other factors, supply chain disruptions could cut both ways for Goldman. Businesses in trouble could look to consolidate. There should be plenty of business for Goldman.

There certainly is a lot of uncertainty about the future, and investors hate uncertainty.

I'm not going to predict what things look like in the second half of the year or next year, but you've still got a lot of volatility around the pandemic. You've got big changes in supply chain. You've got changes in interest rates. There's a lot going on.

It is worth pointing out that Goldman's non-compensation expenses also have been rising. CFO Coleman mentioned transaction expenses, professional fees, and technology/engineering costs. All Coleman could say positively about these rising expenses is that the company is able to make "adjustments" if they get out of hand.

Some Goldman insiders have been selling. In fact, there are no records of insiders buying Goldman shares over the past year. This is an indicator some investors use as a warning sign. Given the January 2022 GS selloff, they may have been on to something.

So, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Goldman Sachs stock. While it looks like a good value now, it always could become an even better value at a lower price tomorrow.

Conclusion

There is a lot of uncertainty about the rate and economic picture going forward, and that has created investor unease that roiled the markets in January 2022. How many rate hikes there will be and what effect they will have on the market is something I do not know. Supply chain issues and even a possible recession are a reality of 2022.

One thing I do know, however, is that sell-offs are a good time to pick up quality stocks. Goldman Sachs may have a temporary issue with compensation costs and some other issues, but it is a solid company. Revenues are up, income is up, it is rolling forward despite the doubters. If you are like me and like to use market weakness to pick up quality, you could do a lot worse than Goldman Sachs.