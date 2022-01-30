undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

By far, the most important set of current data to analyze is related to inflation. Rising price pressures have forced the Fed to shift to a more hawkish stance

Let's start with the PCE price index, which was released on Friday:

Core and Total Y/Y PCE Price Index FRED

Both the total (in blue) and core (in red) price indexes are still moving higher.

3,6, and 12-Month Avg. PCE Price Changes FRED and Author's Calculations

To smooth out the inherent volatility in monthly data, the Fed uses averages. The above chart contains the 3, 6, and 12-month simple moving averages for the core and total Y/Y percentage change in the PCE price indexes. All are rising. The shorter are above the longer, which means this trend will continue. Perhaps most important is that there are no signs of the data plateauing.

Let's look at a few other inflation measures:

Trimmed Mean PCE FRED

The Dallas Fed creates this measure. The following explanation is from the FRED website:

The Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is an alternative measure of core inflation in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE). The data series is calculated by the Dallas Fed, using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Calculating the trimmed mean PCE inflation rate for a given month involves looking at the price changes for each of the individual components of personal consumption expenditures. The individual price changes are sorted in ascending order from “fell the most” to “rose the most,” and a certain fraction of the most extreme observations at both ends of the spectrum are thrown out or trimmed. The inflation rate is then calculated as a weighted average of the remaining components. The trimmed mean inflation rate is a proxy for true core PCE inflation rate. The resulting inflation measure has been shown to outperform the more conventional “excluding food and energy” measure as a gauge of core inflation.

However, there is some potentially good news in two other inflation measures calculated by the Cleveland Fed. The 15% trimmed-mean CPI index is shifting lower:

16% Trimmed Mean CPI FRED

Here's an explanation from the FRED website:

16% Trimmed-Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. The Trimmed-Mean CPI excludes the CPI components that show the most extreme monthly price changes. This series excludes 8% of the CPI components with the highest and lowest one-month price changes from each tail of the price-change distribution resulting in a 16% Trimmed-Mean Inflation Estimate.

Note that CPI is a narrower measure.

Median CPI is also declining:

Median CPI FRED

Here's an explanation of this measure:

To calculate the Median CPI, the Cleveland Fed analyzes the median price change of the goods and services published by the BLS. The median price change is the price change that’s right in the middle of the long list of all of the price changes. This series excludes 49.5% of the CPI components with the highest and lowest one-month price changes from each tail of the price-change distribution resulting in a Median CPI Inflation Estimate.

This measure has been declining for two months.

This data is likely the key reason the Fed has turned hawkish. From this week's FOMC decision (emphasis added):

With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate. The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, bringing them to an end in early March.

One interesting point to consider: inflation expectations are still contained, at least as measured by the treasury market:

5 and 10-year inflation expectations FRED

The5-year inflation expectation is below 3% while the 10-year expectation is below 2.5%.

Now let's turn to two sets of charts:

Year-to-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

Year-to-date charts are obviously down. But there is some good news above: three of the indexes are forming clear bottoming formations. The SPY and DIA have a cup and handle while the QQQ has a double bottom. All three have higher volume, which is another ideal feature for a bottoming formation. Now all the bulls need is follow-through.

6-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

The 6-month charts show that the averages are in a weak technical position. The SPY and DIA are right at the 200-day EMA while the QQQ and IWM are below that level.

The underlying tenor of the market has clearly changed, largely due to the Federal Reserve. 2022 will be about the Fed, "taking away the punch bowl" and markets gauging if the declining amount of liquid refreshment is just right or too much. This will be an ongoing give and take situation.