krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SFM) is a compelling investment opportunity. The stock delivered mediocre returns over the past 5 years when compared to the S&P 500, and is now trading below its closing price on the first trading day of $40 per share. However, there are good reasons to believe the trend will reverse. SFM is launching a new store format and expects 10% unit growth per year from 2023. Another factor that should lead to outperformance is the cheap valuation. SFM is trading at ~10.6x LTM free cash flow and at ~11.4x LTM earnings. I believe SFM offers a good risk-reward opportunity at the current price.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Details

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a food retailer. The company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural, and organic food, including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, packaged groceries, meat, seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items catering to consumers' interest in health and wellness. The company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable (57.2% of FY20 revenue) and non-perishable (42.8% of FY20 revenue). As of October 2021, SFM operated 366 stores in 23 states.

The Market Opportunity

The organic food market consists of sales of organic food, beverages, and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products generally do not use any food additives.

The global food and grocery retail market size was valued at $11.7 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The global organic food market represents only a small fraction of it and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~13.5% from $201.77 billion in 2020 to $380.84 billion in 2025. The main reasons behind this growth are the increasing health concerns due to a growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally and consumers becoming more health-conscious.

In the US, the organic food market is estimated at about $56.4 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach $70.4 billion in 2025. The main factors driving this market are the increasing awareness and growing availability through more than 20,000 natural food stores and conventional grocery stores across the country.

Business Strategy

SFM was initially created for health enthusiasts and experience seekers. Nowadays, the company covers a wide range of income and age demographics, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers. According to SFM, the company targets a market worth $200 billion.

SFM Investor Deck

SFM stores are designed in a way to provide a great customer experience. The typical store has a small box format, generally between 28,000 and 30,000 sq. feet. Going forward, the company aims to further reduce the size to a range between 21,000 and 25,000 sq. feet to allow quick-in-and-out service. Moreover, the cost of building new stores will drop with the new format, and as new stores become more cost-effective, I think it will facilitate new openings.

SFM Investor Deck

SFM sources its products from both domestic and international vendors. The company has built a strong relationship with suppliers and now has a competitive advantage that enables them to offer high-quality products at prices below conventional organic food retailers. Moreover, the company has its own private label products, which are generally sold under the Sprouts brand. These products accounted for ~16% of FY20's revenue and SFM is continuously expanding the breadth of Sprouts brand products (approx. 3,500 products available in SFM stores).

SFM sources and self-distributes nearly all its products. As part of its long-term growth strategy, SFM is creating an advanced supply chain and aspires to locate its distribution centers within 250 miles range of its stores. SFM currently has 7 distribution centers: two of them are located in California, and one each in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida. The last two distribution centers were opened in 2021.

SFM Investor Deck

SFM competes for consumer spending in a highly fragmented market that encompasses a wide array of food retailers including large conventional supermarkets, warehouse clubs, and small groceries. SFM competes with traditional retail giants like Kroger (KR), Albertsons (ACI), or Whole Foods, and also with online retailers like Amazon (AMZN).

From FY16 to FY20, SFM has been successful in increasing its revenue consistently from $4,046 million to $6,469 million at a CAGR of ~10%. This is due to a positive mix of low single-digit same-store sales growth coupled with unit growth. From FY16 to FY19, comparable store sales growth averaged 2.2% per year, whereas the store count increased from 253 in FY16 to 366 in Q3 FY21. Going forward, SFM is betting that the new store format will lead to unit growth, low single-digit same-store sales, and a higher EBIT margin. In my opinion, I think the potential is there for a 10% unit growth going forward. However, my main concern is the same-store sales figures which came in very soft over the past three quarters. If the company is able to deliver low single-digit same-store sales as per management's guidance, I'm pretty confident SFM will be able to achieve 10% revenue growth per year.

SFM Investor Deck

In terms of profitability, management is expecting higher EBIT margins going forward. However, I do not see a clear catalyst that will lead to an improvement in profitability, although I think the new store format can play an important role. That said, I would be cautious about margin expansion at this point given the fact that this is a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry. From a historical perspective, the company successfully improved its gross margin. However, the operating margin stagnated around 5-6% and even decreased to a low of ~4% in FY19.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Valuation

Based on 114.2 million shares outstanding and a price of $27 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $3.08 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow of $200 million for FY22, based on Wall Street estimates.

8% growth rate over the next four years until FY25.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 7%.

Author's Model

Based on the model, I have come up with a value close to ~$41 per share. Given the current price, SFM is undervalued in my opinion. Moreover, I think my model provides a conservative figure since I have not taken into account the buybacks that the company is doing. Furthermore, I think that SFM can reach a higher level of free cash flow in FY22 given the fact that the company already generated ~$227 million in the first three-quarters of FY21.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

In summary, SFM has an interesting business model which should continue to provide stable cash flows. I believe the top line could realistically grow at 8-10% per year over the next 5 years as the company is focused on providing a new and competitive store format. I like the fact that the company is returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, which are done by management at a fair price. In terms of valuation, I think the stock is well priced to deliver a long-term return above 7% per year.