Wedgewood Partners 4Q 2021 Client Letter
Summary
- Wedgewood Partners is a money manager founded in 1988 with the goal of providing investors with a superior approach to managing investment portfolios.
- For the fourth quarter of 2021 our Composite (net) gained +9.8%. For calendar 2021 our Composite (net) gained +32.1%.
- Top performance detractors for the fourth quarter include PayPal, Meta Platforms (Facebook), Electronic Arts, Visa, and Bookings Holdings.
- Top fourth quarter performance contributors include Apple, Motorola Solutions, Microsoft, Tractor Supply Company, and Keysight.
- At Wedgewood we expect a very volatile 2022, particularly on the downside.
