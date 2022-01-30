E_Y_E/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) consumer business is benefiting from a significant increase in consumer spending following Covid-19. Inflation rates, on the other hand, are skyrocketing, implying that the central bank will significantly raise interest rates for the banking sector this year. The rate of economic recovery is expected to slow in the future, and Bank of America's earnings potential during the current economic upswing is already fully reflected in the bank's valuation.

Benefiting From A Return To Pre-Pandemic Growth

Bank of America reported solid earnings throughout 2021, owing primarily to the economy's reversal last year, when Covid-19 restrictions were eased and businesses reopened their doors. Bank of America also finished the year strongly.

Bank of America's total revenues for 4Q21 were $22.1 billion (net of interest expenses), a 10% increase over the previous year's fourth quarter. Bank profits in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $7.0 billion, representing a 28% YoY increase amid improved conditions in the banking industry and the economy as a whole. Bank of America's earnings per share were $0.82 YoY, up 39% from the same period in 2020. Bank of America outperformed the 4Q21 EPS forecast by $0.05.

BAC - Summary Income Statement Bank Of America

What Is Driving Bank Of America's Profitability?

One particular division: Consumer Banking.

The banking industry's recovery from Covid-19 has been deep and profound, and Bank of America's consumer business is on the rise. The bank's net new consumer checking accounts increased by 64% compared to the period preceding Covid-19, and consumers now have money to spend and invest; the average consumer checking account balance was $10.4K in 2021, up 37% from two years ago. Financially sound Americans benefit the banking industry by allowing it to sell more credit and investment products to them. Bank of America is also seeing significantly higher capital inflows and assets under management across its businesses.

BAC - 2019 vs 2021 Summary Bank Of America

Bank of America's consumer credit recovery extends across multiple credit segments, including credit cards, loans, and mortgages. The broad recovery momentum in all of these segments indicates that the average American consumer is doing quite well right now. Key indicators in all segments are trending upward, indicating that the economy has bottomed out and has entered a period of economic acceleration.

BAC - Daily Loan And Lease Balance Trends Bank Of America

The Central Bank Will Likely Raise Interest Rates This Year

Annual inflation rates are at 7%, while interest rates are at 0%. A setup like this cannot last indefinitely. Bank of America currently benefits from this setup (low funding costs, surging consumer business), but the Fed will intervene this year to mitigate the impact of record price increases.

With the Fed under pressure to counteract soaring inflation, it will have to decide how frequently it will raise interest rates. Due to out-of-control inflation, investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts up to four rate hikes this year, but the central bank may decide to raise rates much faster than the market currently prices into banking institution valuations. A situation in which income purchasing power declines at a 7% annual rate while government securities yield almost nothing is unsustainable.

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Trading Economics

Rising interest rates are a threat to bank profits because they increase the financial sector's borrowing costs. Higher borrowing costs could mean faster earnings-per-share declines for Bank of America in 2022.

The Tangible Book Value Premium Is Now Very High

Bank of America's book value increased in the fourth quarter. Over the last year, the bank's tangible book value per share increased by $1.08, owing to a strong recovery in the consumer business. Bank of America's tangible book value per share was $21.68 in 4Q21, resulting in a 2.1 times TBV multiple that is historically high. Such high multiples have existed in the past at or near market peaks, but Bank of America's growth now appears to be more than fairly priced.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

The economy is doing well, and Bank of America's consumer business is doing well as well. Money is flowing back into the bank's checking and investment accounts, which is helping to boost bank profits in 2021. However, with uncontrollable inflation becoming a growing concern for consumers, the Fed will be forced to raise interest rates aggressively, potentially resulting in significant EPS headwinds for Bank of America in 2022. In a historical context, the tangible book value-based multiple is also very high, which unfortunately translates into an unfavorable risk-reward evaluation.