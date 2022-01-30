heyengel/iStock via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets snapped a three-week skid on a historically volatile week as the start of corporate earnings season partially eased recent investor jitters about rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflation. Stocks fluctuated wildly throughout the week as the VIX - the so-called "fear gauge - surged to the highest level since just before the 2020 Election as investors parsed comments and dot plots from the Federal Reserve's FOMC which signaled that the central bank plans between 3-5 rate hikes in 2022.

Briefly dipping into "correction territory" before a late-week rally, the S&P 500 (SPY) finished higher by 0.9% on the week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) finished fractionally higher but remains nearly 15% below its recent highs. The Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 remained under pressure, however, and each remain roughly 10% below their recent highs. Real estate equities were mixed despite a solid start to REIT earnings season highlighted by a pair of dividend hikes and strong 2022 guidance. The Equity REIT Index declined 0.3% while Mortgage REITsrallied by 3.1%.

Volatility levels climbed to the highest since late 2020 with the VIX Index closing above 30 for three-straight sessions as the combination of mounting geopolitical tensions on the Russia/Ukraine border and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in combating inflation have roiled markets. The gains on the week came despite a slate of worse-than-expected economic reports as inflation rose to 30-year highs while consumer confidence dipped to 10-year lows, but housing data remained a source of strength. Five of the eleven GICS equity sectors finished the week in positive territory led by the Energy (XLE) sector as oil prices climbed to seven-year highs.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Inflation has proven to be far less "transitory" than the Fed initially expected as the BEA reported this week that consumer prices in the US continued surging in December with the PCE Price Index - the Fed's "preferred" measure of inflation- rising more than 5.8% from last year - the highest rate of inflation in more than three decades. Driving the gains was a 29.9% year-over-year surge in energy prices and a 5.7% increase in food prices - issues that have resulted in a sharp decline in consumer confidence metrics since late August.

There was some good news on the economic data front, however, as New Home Sales rose in December to a nine-month high, indicating that housing demand remained strong in late 2021 despite the rise in mortgage rates and historically low levels of housing supply. New Home Sales rose 11.9% from a month earlier to an 811,000 annualized pace, the BLS reported this week, well above the consensus estimate of a 760,000 rate. Supply levels of both new and existing homes remain near record-low levels as the report showed that months supply of newly-constructed homes was just 2.8 months in December, barely above the record-lows set in October 2021.

Robust growth in household formations - combined with the lingering housing shortage - has kept the "pedal to the metal" for home price appreciation as Case Shiller National Home Price Index data last month showed that home values soared 18.8% year-over-year in November. Price appreciation has begun to show signs of moderating as mortgage rates have risen and following the "catch-up" period for home values relative to incomes, we expect the rapid surge in home prices to cool back to levels that generally match the growth of Personal Incomes, which were 7.3% above December 2020 levels and 12.4% above November 2019 levels according to data this week.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Real estate earnings season kicked off this week with reports from a half-dozen REITs and two homebuilders. As discussed in REIT Earnings Preview: Dividend Hikes And 2022 Outlook, the real estate sector enters fourth-quarter earnings season at an interesting crossroads, having been the best-performing asset class of 2021, but also one of the weakest through the first three weeks of 2022. REIT property-level fundamentals remain on an upward trajectory and we expect another strong quarter from residential REITs, in particular, as recent data indicates that rents continue to soar by double-digit rates. We discuss this past week's earnings reports below.

Timber: Weyerhaeuser (WY) rallied more than 4% on the week after posting strong Q4 results and declaring a special dividend of $1.45/share - consistent with its new dividend framework announced last year in which it plans to pay a special dividend in Q1 of each year. Propelled by robust demand for wood products from homebuilders and repair/remodel contractors, WY reported that full-year EBITDA soared by 86% to a record $4.1B in 2021 and commented that it "continues to be encouraged by strong demand fundamentals" in early 2022. As noted in Timber REITs: Renewable Dividends, for investors that can tolerate the volatility, timber REIT valuations and long-term fundamentals appear compelling amid robust housing demand, record-low housing supply, as well as a substantial backlog of home construction.

Homebuilders: On the topic of robust lumber demand from homebuilders, Meritage Home (MTH) gained 1% after a strong earnings report, highlighted by a 500 basis point improvement in operating margins to 29.0% as homebuilders continue to report impressive margin improvement despite ongoing supply chain headwinds. Meritage reported full-year revenue growth of 14% and, most encouragingly, provided guidance that calls for 24% revenue growth in 2022 at the midpoint of its initial range. Last week in our updated Homebuilder outlook, which noted how these builders trade at mid-single-digit P/E ratios despite their sustained double-digit growth rates.

Manufactured Housing: Sticking on the housing theme, Equity Lifestyle (ELS) was flat on the week despite reporting strong results which included a 13.1% dividend hike to $1.64/share. ELS ended 2021 with FFO growth of 16.6% and set its initial guidance for 2022 for another 6.3% FFO growth at the midpoint of the range. Same-store NOI grew 8.8% in full-year 2021 – a record for the company - and ELS expects 5.9% growth at the midpoint for 2022. As we’ve discussed in Don't Mess With The Best, the RV and Marina business lines (+12.9% revenue growth in 2021) continue to outperform the relatively strong but steady manufactured housing business (+8.3% growth).

Industrial: Duke Realty (DRE) declined 1% on the week despite reporting strong results after the close yesterday, highlighted by record-high leasing spreads of 40.8% on a net effective basis and 20.6% on a cash basis. DRE delivered full-year FFO growth of nearly 14% in 2021 and sees another 10% growth in 2022 at the midpoint of its initial guidance range which “reflects our expectation that core rental operations in 2022 will be similar to 2021." Prologis (PLD) reported similarly strong results last week, indicating that relentless demand for a limited amount of logistics space has continued, which has given these REITs significant pricing power.

Cell Tower: Crown Castle (CCI) finished lower by 1% on the week after it reported results that were roughly in line with estimates. Fourth quarter metrics were slightly better-than-expected as CCI delivered full-year revenue growth of 7.5% - 40 bps ahead of its guidance – and FFO growth of 13.9% - 190 bps above its guidance. CCI raised its revenue and EBITDA outlook for 2022 but held its AFFO/share outlook steady, which calls for full-year growth of 5.9%. CCI commented that it “expects the deployment of 5G in the U.S. to extend our opportunity to create long-term value for our shareholders while delivering dividend per share growth of 7% to 8% per year.”

Office: Boston Properties (BXP) declined 1% on the week despite reporting strong results highlighted by increased leasing volume, which came despite the persistently low utilization rates of office properties in their core coastal markets. BXP delivered same-store NOI growth of 10.4% in Q4 and full-year FFO growth of 4.3% - beating its prior guidance by 60 basis points. BXP also raised its 2022 FFO outlook and now sees 12.4% growth this year, which would be 4% above its pre-pandemic level. SL Green (SLG) slumped 5% after reporting mixed Q4 results as occupancy rates in its Manhattan office portfolio slipped during the quarter. On the upside, SLG did post full-year FFO growth that was above its prior guidance and made no changes to its 2022 guidance provided last month which calls for 3.3% FFO growth this year.

Hotel: Pebblebrook (PEB) finished lower by 4% on the week after providing a business update in which it noted that December marked the best performing month compared to 2019 since the pandemic began, but has seen a slowdown in demand and uptick in cancellations in January. PEB saw total revenues lower by just 20% versus 2019 levels, noting that leisure travel continued to be healthy throughout December. However, PEB anticipates January 2022 occupancy levels will be well below December 2021 “due to the usual seasonal slowdown and high levels of group and transient cancellations and much slower bookings” due to concerns with Omicron. Recent TSA Checkpoint data has shown that the Omicron impact has resulted in a clear setback in the travel recovery after a strong holiday travel season.

Student Housing: Last but not least, this past week we published Student Housing REITs: Back to School. American Campus (ACC) - along with the broader student housing sector - have delivered a swifter-than-expected rebound as students at flagship universities returned to campus for the Fall semester. Despite the broader enrollment declines at the national level due to a myriad of short-term pandemic-related effects and structural headwinds related to demographics and the shift to online education, student housing fundamentals in top-tier university markets have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Enrollment trends have followed a direct correlation with competitiveness and interestingly, graduate enrollment has seen strong growth as "work-from-home" unlocks additional time to pursue advanced degrees.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were mixed on the week but continue to hold onto solid outperformance relative to equity REITs for the year. As previewed in Mortgage REITs: High Yield Opportunities & Risks, mREIT earnings season kicks off this coming week with AGNC Investment (AGNC) reporting on Monday and PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) and Dynex Capital (DX) reporting on Thursday. On a quiet week of newsflow ahead of earnings season, MFA Financial (MFA) and Invesco Mortgage (IVR) led to the upside while iStar (STAR) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) were laggards. Last year, the Mortgage REIT Index recorded price-returns of 7% and total returns of 16%.

2022 Performance Check-Up & 2021 Review

Through four weeks of 2022, Equity REITs are now lower by 9.5% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have slipped 4.2%. This compares with the 7.0% decline on the S&P 500 and the 9.3% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Dragged on the downside by the cell tower and data center sectors, all nineteen REIT sectors are now in negative territory for the year. At 1.78%, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 27 basis points since the start of the year and is 126 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020, but still 147 basis points below its 2018 peak of 3.25%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Employment data highlights the busy economic calendar in the week ahead, headlined by ADP Employment data on Wednesday, Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for job growth of 200k in January following the second-straight month of weaker-than-expected employment growth of 199k in December and for the unemployment rate to remain at 3.9%. We'll also see Construction Spendingand JOLTs Job Openings data on Tuesday, and a flurry of Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") data throughout the week.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.