East 72 Holdings Quarterly Report Period To 31 December 2021
Summary
- East 72 Holdings Limited was formed in May 2016 as a result of the recapitalisation of the NSX listed shell company Australian Premier Finance Holdings Limited.
- With extremely cheap debt, equity markets were not surprisingly the beneficiaries of significant quantums of takeover activity.
- We expect 2022 to be especially eclectic with likely wild swings between “buy the dip” in growth names – mega cap AND fallen angels – continuing corporate activity, and a more concerted swing back to “value”.
- We are more actively using hedges against the portfolio i.e. trading them based on increased market volatility, the likely near term shifts between “growth” and “value” – favouring the latter as long bond rates likely reflect a more progressive view of inflation prospects.
