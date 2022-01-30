Luke Sharrett/Getty Images News

Introduction

In December of last year, I called the Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) a "must-have" stock because of its dividend growth qualities that not only bring increasing dividends but also long-term outperformance and safety. Back then, the only problem was that the stock was not cheap. This has changed a bit as the stock has suffered due to market weakness, which is now offering new opportunities. The stock also raised its dividend by roughly 14% and presented rock-solid earnings. In this article, I will give investors a full update and explain what economic growth slowing means going forward. So, bear with me!

Earnings Were Great And Came With A Dividend Hike

One of the charts I showed last year can be seen below. It shows the company's dedication to consistently - and aggressively - hike dividends and the fact that it spends excess cash on buybacks.

As the stock's dividend yield is below 2%, I made the case that investors need to let dividend growth do the heavy lifting - besides trying to buy as low as possible to get a better yield.

That's exactly why the news on January 25 was great when the company announced a 13.8% dividend hike. This made the stock's yield jump to >1.8%.

One day after the hike, the company reported its earnings. 4Q21 revenue came in at $2.85 billion, which is $30 million above expectations and 10.9% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. GAAP EPS reached $3.12, which is $0.07 above consensus estimates.

When looking at the details, I was impressed. First of all, the environment for railroads was not easy. Ongoing supply chains in automotive due to a semiconductor shortage and labour shortages in intermodal make it hard to grow volumes in these areas. In the case of NSC, the company is the second-largest intermodal railroad behind Buffett-owned BNSF. More than half of the total volume comes from intermodal. Roughly 30% of 4Q21 revenue came from intermodal. In this case, intermodal saw a 7% decline in volumes. Automotive volumes were down 9%.

These two (sub) categories were the sole reason behind the 4% volume decline in the quarter. Other merchandise categories did very well as volumes improved by 2% - mainly led by 13% growth in chemicals. Coal, too, did very well. Volumes improved by 4%. Thanks to better pricing, the coal segment saw 21% higher revenues. That's caused by high seaborne prices and rising demand due to accelerating energy prices. It will decline long-term (secular decline), but for now, it's a nice "bonus" that I expect has legs in 2022 as well.

The overview above also shows a number of records, which highlights the company's strengths. Intermodal saw record quarterly revenues and revenue per unit (less fuel).

This helped the company to improve its operating ratio to 60.4%, which is an all-time record low. Bear in mind that the lower the operating ratio, the lower operating costs are as a percentage of revenue.

In this case, the company's operating expenses rose by 8%, which underperforms sales growth both in $ and in %. The increase was caused by much higher fuel expenses (66%) due to energy prices. The company managed to lower total fuel demand, which is a result of lower volumes and increasingly efficient operations. Purchased services saw 11% higher expenses. Compensation and benefits rose by 2%, which I expected to be higher. So that's good news given the surge in labour expenses.

Norfolk Southern

As a result, the company was able to boost full-year free cash flow by 30% to a new all-time high of $2.8 billion. To me as an investor who is massively overweight railroads, I care about two things: operating ratio and free cash flow. After all, the operating ratio tells you if a railroad is effectively managed while free cash flow is cash the company can spend on buybacks, dividends, and debt reduction (among other things). It is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items and capital expenditures.

As the graph below shows, I'm not the only one who cares about free cash flow. Free cash flow and the NSC stock price have moved (almost) in lockstep. That makes sense as free cash flow indicates the ability to buy back shares and boost dividends. In other words, the very reason we're discussing NSC in the first place.

To give you an idea of how much $2.8 billion in free cash flow is, we compare it to the market cap of currently $65.3 billion. $2.8 billion is roughly 4.3% of the market cap (free cash flow yield). This means that if the company wanted, it could pay a 4.3% dividend yield without borrowing additional money (buybacks would be zero, but you get the idea). As the stock's dividend yield is currently 1.85%, it means that the dividend growth streak can continue - even if free cash flow declines a bit. For now, that's not expected as analysts believe that NSC will generate $2.9 billion in FCF this year and more than $3.0 billion next year.

As a result of confidence, management returned $4.4 billion to shareholders. $3.39 billion of this consists of buybacks, which helped to propel earnings PER SHARE by 18%. Net income (not per share) rose by 13%. The difference was caused by buybacks.

Watch For A 2% Yield

When it comes to 2022, Norfolk Southern expects upper single-digit year-over-year growth in revenue. Leading divers are expected to be merchandise and intermodal. Coal is expected to continue its secular decline. I think coal can be a wild card as I wouldn't bet against stable or even slightly higher volumes.

Productivity is expected to result in a 50-100 basis points operating ratio improvement. Moreover, dividends are expected to be between 35% and 40% of net income.

This (technically speaking) means that the company could hike its dividends by up to 28% this year. That's based on net income expectations of $3.3 billion and a 40% payout. It would mean that we can expect 2 hikes this year.

While all of this is possible, I am not promising that this will happen - for two major reasons.

All expectations come with risks, and I'm not a company insider Economic growth has peaked

To display economic growth, I'm using the Empire State manufacturing index. This index is highly correlated to the ISM index and it leads "hard" economic data like industrial production and GDP by 3-6 months.

The indicator peaked a few months ago and is now highlighting more weakness. The good news is that the NSC stock price already adjusted itself. NSC is only overvalued if leading economic indicators drop as much as they did in 2015. At that point, I believe that we're in for up to 20% more stock price weakness.

Other than that, we're close to prices where I recommend a more rapid accumulation of shares - if possible. The yield is back in its longer-term range at currently 1.85% (the graph below has not been updated), and EV/EBITDA is well below its peak.

Hence, last week, I started telling private clients that I'm looking for a 2% yield on the stock before I accumulate more aggressively. Long-term investments at current prices are far from a bad idea, but getting a 2% yield means another 8%. That's what I consider a great risk/reward to either start a bigger position or add a larger number of shares to an existing position.

Long-term dividend growth is looking fantastic. The valuation has come down and a 2% yield is a fantastic basis to grow wealth.

Takeaway

As a long-term investor in NSC, I can say that everything goes according to plan. The company reported fantastic earnings that confirm the company's ability to do well in challenging times of supply chain problems and high inflation.

Operating income, net income, and free cash flow all hit record highs. Meanwhile, investors were rewarded with a juicy dividend hike, which might not be the last hike this year.

The only problem is that the stock has been under pressure to slower economic growth expectations. Yet, that's fine as we need to use weakness as buying opportunities. Right now, the stock's yield is 1.85%. It's a buy now, but if it gets to 2%, I think bigger investments are warranted.

So, while further stock price weakness is possible given the circumstances explained in this article (macro, not because of NSC), I am giving this stock a buy rating. In the past, it was based on long-term potential. So, I am going to stick to that. Especially because the stock is down almost 10% from its highs.

