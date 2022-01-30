2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

When Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) went public in September 2019 I believed that the offering provided a solid exit opportunity for its former owner, Vista Equity Partners, and thus not necessarily for new owners. The company was actually held back by the pandemic, which is somewhat surprising at first sight, but growth accelerated in 2021 as did the enthusiasm of investors.

This was a bit premature as losses increased at a dazzling pace for investors, amidst rapidly increasing stock-based compensation expenses. This made that momentum in 2021, seen across the sector, has reversed with shares back to the same levels as they traded when they went public in 2019. Despite this major pullback, inferior margins and other concerns prevent me from getting too upbeat here.

Digital Security

Ping Digital has an aim to secure the digital world through intelligent identity. The claim of the business is that is can secure access to any service, application, or API, from any device. With its intelligent identity platform, it uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to protect these customers among others for real-time authentication and security decision. This is the best of both world, offering the best kind of security, without comprising the user experience.

The digital transformation was already in full swing at the time of the offering, as this was only set to accelerate of course following the pandemic a year later, with people across organizations using more devices through even more platforms. Vista acquired the business in the summer of 2016 for $600 million and three years later brought the company public at $15 per share, a level at which the equity was valued at nearly double that amount.

Shares rose to $19 on the first days of trading, with the valuation increasing to some $1.5 billion, that for a business which generated $201 million in revenues in 2018, up 17% from revenues reported in 2017. The company did post a clean operating profit of $16 million that year, valuing the operations at roughly 100 times operating earnings.

Revenues were up 13% in the first half of 2019 to $113 million, as the near $230 million run rate translated into a 6.4 times sales multiple. Unfortunately, margins took another big beating in the first half of 2019, not creating a great set-up if you ask me, albeit that the second quarter was a bit stronger. Despite that observation, the valuations were far from interesting, as I saw no reason to get involved.

IPO - Momentum - Back

Since the public offering late in 2019, shares of Ping have been stuck around the $20 mark for quite a while. Shares came to life and hit the $40 mark in 2020 and early in 2021 as the company (or at least its shares) were a beneficiary of the pandemic, but ever since shares are back to their lows, now trading at $19 per share.

2019 revenues, as reported early in 2020, rose 21% to $243 million. The numbers on the bottom line revealed that adjusted earnings rose to $31 million. Amortization expenses play a major role in the gap between this number and a modest net loss based on GAAP accounting, albeit that I am not happy to adjust for a $6 million stock-based compensation expense which adjusted earnings exclude for.

The company guided for modest growth in 2020 with sales seen around $268 million, with revenues seen up some 10%. The pandemic hit the results with full year sales flat at $243 million. Adjusted earnings fell back slightly to $28 million, yet stock based compensation tripled to $16 million, making that realistic earnings came in under further pressure. Hence, it was evident that investors were anticipating better results, but they did not materialize, which was somewhat surprising given the operating conditions and the focus of the business. This is in part the result of the exposure to affected industries, such as travel and hospitality.

The anticipation of better operating performance finally materialized in 2021. First quarter sales rose 12% to $68.9 million, with the company guiding for full year sales around $268 million. Second quarter sales rose a convincing 34% to $78.9 million with the midpoint of the revenue guidance hiked to $281.5 million. Following a solid 27% revenue growth number in the third quarter, the full year revenue outlook was hiked further to $294 million.

That is only part of the good story as the growth seems to be driven by better incentivized staff, which has been detrimental to the bottom line. The company reported adjusted earnings of $19 million for the first three-quarters of the year, flat compared to the same period a year before, as net losses ballooned. This came after stock-based compensation has nearly four-folded to $46 million for the nine-month period, with annualized stock-based compensation expenses running at 20% of the $300 million sales run rate! Thus, realistic earnings, which still resulted in a high earnings multiple, have now turned into real losses here.

With 82 million shares now trading at $19, equity of the company is valued at $1.56 billion, a number which increases to $1.63 billion if we add in net debt. This results in a 5.5 times sales multiple which looks pretty reasonable given the pace of growth, yet the margin trends are simply lackluster, all while Vista continues to offer some shares to further cut down its stake.

Concluding Thought

Following a big pullback in the share price and thus the resulting sales multiple, I find myself somewhat in doubt. With a reopening of the economy, the company could benefit from reopening of much affected sectors.

So while the sales multiples look quite reasonable, I am fearful about the softer performance versus peers, but moreover the rapid increase in losses as the realistic burn rate is quite worrying with modest net debt incurred here. Another concern is that growth is not too convincing given the solid operating environment of the company to operate within, with peers showing better growth here.

Weighing it altogether, I am not seeing enough reasons to get involved here, as I fear that the increase losses result in an identity crisis with big and realistic losses reported here.