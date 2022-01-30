whyframestudio/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are shining the spotlight on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) for the first time. Like so many well-known as well as 'off the radar' names in the healthcare space, January has been a brutal one for shareholders. Is the stock in the 'buy zone' after its recent pullback? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

Intuitive Surgical is a medical device company located just outside of San Francisco. Its stock currently trades slightly above $270.00 a share after an approximate 25% pullback from recent highs and sports a market capitalization just south of $95 billion. The company's primary product is the da Vinci Surgical System, which sells for just north of $1.4 million a piece on average. The firm also has an Ion platform that retails for some $600,000 apiece and the company placed just under 100 of these systems in aggregate in FY2021.

This platform includes surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products. This systems enables surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. Only one out of every six surgeries is currently assisted robotically but that percentage continues to grow. Robotic enhanced surgeries allow surgeons to operate with more precision and control, leading to fewer surgical complications and faster recovery times.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

On January 20th, Intuitive Surgical reported fourth quarter results. Earnings came in at $1.30 a share, slightly above the consensus. Revenues rose just over 16% on a year-over-year basis to $1.55 billion. Again, this was a tad over expectations.

Some other interesting factoids from the fourth quarter earnings report. Total procedures perform via the Da Vinci platform rose approximately 19% from 4Q 2020 as the company also shipped some 385 systems during the quarter, up 18% from a year ago. The company now has an installed base of 6,730 systems, up 12% from the same period a year ago. Intuitive Surgical has a razor and razor blade business model. Instruments and accessories revenue came in at $843 million (almost 55% of overall revenue) during the quarter, up 13% from 4Q 2020.

The company continues to be impacted by the pandemic, albeit to a lesser degree than a year ago. Intuitive experienced minor constraints in their ability to meet customer demand due to the global supply chain issues that have become common across industries. These were immaterial to results but the company will continue to have to work through the until normalcy returns to the logistical system. Compound growth of sales have averaged some 10% over the past two years, but should be in the mid to high teens much like this quarter going forward.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is very divided on the company's prospects since the company posted Q4 results. Since then, eight analyst firms including Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse have either reissued or assigned Hold or Sell ratings on the stock. Eight firms including Citigroup and Raymond have stuck to Buy ratings since then as well. Price targets proffered among the pessimists on the shares range from $230 to $325 and among the optimists between $315 to $370.

Insiders certainly aren't stepping up to the plate to purchase the shares. In fact, two insiders have disposed of an additional $2 million in aggregate since fourth quarter numbers came out. Insiders had been frequent and consistent sellers of the equity throughout 2021. In fact, it has been more than five years since any insider purchases were recorded. The company ended FY2021 with approximately $8.6 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The cash balance increased some $400 million during the fourth quarter, primarily due to cash flow from operations.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus calls for the company to deliver nearly $6.00 a share of earnings in FY2022 after making almost $5.00 a share in profits this past fiscal year. Revenues are projected to rise from just over $6.3 billion in FY2021 to $7.2 billion next fiscal year.

The company is the unquestioned leader in enabling robotic surgery and the stock is certainly cheaper after losing a quarter of its value over the past month. However, ISRG still sells for over 50 times FY2021 earnings and approximately 15 times revenues. Both revenues and earnings should increase in the mid to high teens in FY2022, but the valuation still seems stretched especially in the uncertain market environment we have been operating in so far in 2022. The stock's Price Earnings/Growth rate or PEG is approximately 3 and the stock pays no dividend as well. Therefore, we are passing on buying the recent dip in the stock for the time being.

