Among the tech stocks that was heavily in need of a correction, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) routinely topped the list. The workflow and collaboration software vendor has long been one of the most adored Wall Street darlings in the tech sector, renowned for its rapid mid-30% y/y growth despite having reached a ~$3 billion annualized revenue run rate.

The recent correction did take a heavy toll on Atlassian bulls. The stock peaked above $480 in November, and it's been a near daily decline since; and as of the time of writing, shares of Atlassian have lost 35% of their peak values. It is attempting for a rebound, however, after a very strong Q2 earnings print sent shares bouncing back up 10%. The question for investors now is: is this the turning point at which Atlassian recovers, or is this simply a dead-cat bounce in the midst of a longer correction?

In my view, it's the latter. I'm slightly upgrading my view on Atlassian from a prior bearish view to neutral, but I'm still not keen to exit the sidelines on this stock.

To be clear, it's easy to see the fundamental appeal to Atlassian. This is a software company that has climbed to territory that few software companies ever reach, and despite reaching this ~$3 billion revenue run rate, the company seems to defy deceleration with each quarterly print. It covers three broad markets: work management, which allows teams to collaborate on projects and give clarity on assignments; IT service management, which allows IT customers to track and fulfill support requests; and agile development, a tool that specifically helps fellow software developers collaborate to build and deploy new programs.

Also, Atlassian is famous in the software industry for emphasizing a "inbound" marketing strategy (its friends at HubSpot (HUBS) must be proud) that involves fewer direct sales calls (and hence, Atlassian's spending on sales and marketing is among the lowest in percentage of revenue terms in the software industry, yet another reason bulls stand behind Atlassian). That business model of relying on ad campaigns and word of mouth rather than aggressive sales pitches and bake-offs has also helped Atlassian become a massively profitable, free-cash flowing machine.

Yet, I truly believe all of these strengths are already reflected in Atlassian's monstrous valuation. I'm neutral now on this stock because it's cheaper than it was before, but Atlassian is still very, very far from cheap.

At current share prices near $320, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $80.67 billion. After we net off the $986.0 million of cash and $999.3 million of debt on Atlassian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $80.68 billion.

Meanwhile, for the following fiscal year FY23, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $3.24 billion for Atlassian, representing 24% y/y growth. This puts Atlassian's valuation at a gargantuan 24.9x EV/FY23 revenue. The expected pro forma EPS for that year is also just $2.09, putting Atlassian's current P/E ratio at >150x against FY23 earnings.

Investors may have been able to ignore valuations in bull markets like 2021 and rely on momentum alone, but I think Atlassian's overvaluation leaves it vulnerable to further correction. So in my view, it's not the right time to buy in just yet.

Q2 download

This being said, it's difficult not to acknowledge the fact that Atlassian continues to turn in all-star performance, which is why the stock rallied ~10% after delivering its Q2 earnings print.

Take a look at the Q2 results, which for Atlassian covers the fiscal quarter through December below:

Atlassian Q2 results Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter

Atlassian's revenue in Q2 grew at a stunning 37% y/y pace to $688.5 million in revenue, beating Wall Street's expectations of $642.4 million (+28% y/y) by a massive nine-point margin. Note as well that Atlassian's revenue growth accelerated versus 34% y/y in Q1, which is a very difficult feat for a company of Atlassian's scale.

A couple of notes on top-line trends and growth are important to consider going forward. First, recall that Atlassian has planned a fairly sizable price increase across its product lines. In the previous October (benefiting the current Q4), the company implemented a ~5% pricing bump to cloud products, which is at least partially responsible for the 64% y/y growth in subscription revenue.

Atlassian pricing changes Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter

The remainder of the pricing increases kick in the current fiscal quarter, fiscal Q3. Data center products will increase by 13-15%, while server products will see a 10-25% price jump. By mode of deployment, note that cloud products make up ~50% of Atlassian's current revenue contribution, while data center and server customers are each about 20% (the remaining slice of Atlassian's revenue comes from its marketplace services business, which generates revenue from third-party ecosystem apps).

It's clear that a side benefit of this pricing shift is to nudge more customers to cloud, which has the more modest price increase. We should be wary, however, of what these price increases will do to Atlassian's customer growth. In Q2 already, customer growth slowed to ~10k customers, down from ~12k in Q1 and ~16k in Q4. Price increases could possibly drive greater than expected churn.

Atlassian customer counts Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter

We should note that revenue comps will be tougher in Q3. The company implemented a price jump in server products already last year, causing many customers to buy on a one-time basis in Q3. The optical deceleration in growth next quarter, while theoretically expected, may sap sentiment away from this stock anew.

On the profitability side as well, note that Atlassian shaved a few points off its margin this quarter, which is the only red flag worth watching.

Atlassian margin trends Atlassian Q2 shareholder letter

As seen in the chart above, Atlassian's pro forma operating margin fell to 25.9%, a 270bps reduction year over year. This was driven by a 50bps reduction in pro forma gross margins, as well as slightly heavier spending on sales and marketing.

Expense trends, meanwhile, are not likely to get any better in calendar year 2022. Atlassian noted that hiring is its "top priority" in 2022 to foster growth.

Key takeaways

To me, Atlassian presents the same story as ever: high quality for a very high price. A recent ~35% correction from peaks brings Atlassian still nowhere near tolerable levels, and despite strong results I think there's more downside left to go.