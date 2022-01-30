landbysea/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

US-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:HES) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on January 26, 2022.

1 - Q4 and Full-year 2021 Snapshot

HES reported an adjusted fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $0.85, beating analysts' expectations. It was a vast improvement from the year-ago loss of $0.58 per share.

The quarterly revenues rose to $2,255 million from $1,417 million a year ago.

Comparison 4Q21 4Q20 HES Presentation

The fourth-quarter earnings were helped by higher commodity price realizations and increased contributions from the midstream business.

2 - Investment Thesis

HES is a solid independent oil and gas producer that I have suggested for a long-term investment in oil. One crucial asset for the company is the Stabroek block off Guyana.

However, the recent oil prices uptrend has propelled oil stocks valuation to an unsustainable overbought territory, and I recommend taking partial profits expecting a technical correction.

It's crucial to trade short-term LIFO for your long-term position due to the oil industry's inherent volatility and cyclicity.

It allows you to profit from the short-term fluctuations while keeping a core position for higher targets. I recommend dedicating about 30%-40% of your position to this vital task.

Note: For those interested in Midstream companies with solid dividend payout, I recommend Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) which increased its quarterly dividend this quarter to $0.52 per share, a yield of 7%.

3 - Stock Performance

HES is doing quite well on a one-year basis despite correcting significantly in December 2021. The stock is now up 63% on a one-year basis. However, HES is underperforming its peers, as we can see below:

Data by YCharts

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

2022 marks an inflection point in the execution of our strategy as we go from investment mode to return of capital mode while still being able to invest to grow our business. Our strategy has been and continues to be to deliver high return resource growth, deliver a low cost to supply, and deliver industry leading cash flow growth

Hess Corp. 4Q'21 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues and other in $ Billion 1.42 1.92 1.60 1.81 2.26 Net income available to common in $ Million -97 252 -73 115 265 EBITDA $ Million 649 972 647 804 990* EPS diluted in $/share -0.32 0.82 -0.24 0.37 0.85 Cash from operations in $ Million 486 591 785 615 899 Quarterly CapEx in $ Million 374 385 355 498 509 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 112 206 430 117 390* Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.74 1.87 2.43 2.42 2.71 Long-term debt in $ Billion 8.30 8.29 8.22 8.51 8.46 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 307 308 308 310 310 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 321 333 328 284 316 Global liquid price ($/b) 45.32 50.02 59.79 63.17 71.04 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 3.35 4.90 4.05 4.71 4.77

Source: Company material

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Analysis: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil and Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly total revenues were $2,255 million in 4Q'21

Chart revenues history Fun Trading

Hess' revenues increased to $2,255 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1,417 million in the same quarter a year ago. The quarterly income was $0.85 per diluted share compared to a year-ago loss of $0.32 per diluted share.

The adjusted net loss was $265 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $176 million in the prior-year quarter.

Hess received $180 million in net proceeds following Hess Midstream LP's repurchase of a significant number of Hess Midstream Operations LP units in October.

The midstream business generated adjusted net earnings of $74 million, up from $62 million a year ago on improvement in tariff rates and minimum volume commitments.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

Chart FCF History Fun Trading

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx.

HES's trailing twelve-month free cash flow is $1,143 million, with a $390 million gain in 4Q'21.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, roughly a cash cost of $310 million per year. I was disappointed again, and I expected a quarterly dividend increase this quarter.

Consolidated net debt (including the midstream) went slightly down to $5.75 billion this quarter.

Chart Cash versus debt history Fun Trading

As of December 31, 2021, the company had $2,713 million in cash & cash equivalents, up from $2,419 million in the previous quarter. Its long-term debt was $8,458 million, down sequentially from $8,507 million. The current maturity of the long-term debt is $517 million.

The Debt to capitalization in 4Q'21 was 55.3%, which is relatively high. The company should focus on reducing debt.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Chart production history Fun Trading

HES produced 316K net Boep/d in 4Q'21 (including Libya). It was down 1.6% from the same quarter a year ago, with contributions from resources in the Bakken of 159K Boep/d this quarter.

Chart production per segment Fun Trading

Below are the historical trends of global liquid prices and NG prices. In 4Q'21, the company sold its oil at an average price worldwide of $71.04 per barrel, including hedging and $4.77 for natural gas.

Chart Oil and gas price history Fun Trading

Crude oil output was 158K Bop/d in the fourth quarter of 2021. Further, natural gas liquids production totaled 56K Bbls/d, and natural gas output was 102K Boep/d.

Production details are as follows:

The Bakken production is by far the primary production for the company.

Chart production per segment Fun Trading

Oil reserves at the end of 2021

COO Greg Hill said in the conference call:

Starting with reserves, proved reserves at the end of 2021 stood at 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net proved reserve additions in 2021 totaled 348 million barrels of oil equivalent, including positive net price revisions of 107 million barrels of oil equivalent, resulting in an overall 2021 production replacement ratio of 295% and a finding and development cost of approximately $5.25 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Note: On January 1, 2022, ExxonMobil announced two oil discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau-1 in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

These discoveries will add to the previously announced recoverable resource estimate for the block, of 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Production per commodity. Oil represents 49.4% of the total oil equivalent in 4Q'21.

Chart production per commodity Fun Trading

2022 Guidance

For 2022, Hess projects net production (excluding Libya) of 330K-340K Boep/d or a 12%-15% increase from the 2021 reported level.

Net Bakken production is expected to be 165K-170K Boep/d or a 6%-9% increase from 2021.

The company expects E&P CapEx to be $2.6 billion, 80% of which will be allocated to Guyana and the Bakken Shale Play.

2022 Guidance HES Presentation

4 - Midstream

The company posted adjusted net earnings of $74 million in 4Q'21, up from $62 million a year ago on the gain in tariff rates and minimum volume commitments.

In October, Hess Corp. received $108 million in net proceeds, following Hess Midstream LP's repurchase of a significant number of Hess Midstream Operations LP units.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

TA Analysis Chart Fun Trading

Note: the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HES forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $94.1 and support at $75.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $93.5 and $94.5 depending on oil prices and accumulate below $84.

With oil prices above $90 per barrel, it is easy to get excited. However, I believe oil prices will slowly retrace below $80 and share the EIA outlook for 2022-2023.

We expect global petroleum production will increase by 5.5 million b/d in 2022, driven by production increases in the United States, OPEC, and Russia, which together account for 84%, or 4.6 million b/d, of the growth. We forecast increased tight oil production in the United States and gradually increasing crude oil production from OPEC+ (which includes OPEC members and Russia) will account for most of the increased crude oil production.

Thus, it is imperative to trade short-term LIFO HES while keeping a core long-term position for eventual higher ground.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

