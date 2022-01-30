hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) appears to be a pursuing a deliberate strategy knowing that balance sheet ratios will worsen in the coming year. Management noted that the first quarter freeze in fiscal year 2021 not only benefited cash flow, but it also made a lot of ratios unusually good for a year. Therefore, management is taking a conservative step towards raising the dividend in a nod to the inevitable balance sheet ratio decline when that big first quarter of fiscal year 2021 drops out of the calculations.

Probably much of the natural gas and related midstream industry is thinking along the same lines. There is probably little justification to assume that the weather will give the company another great first quarter in the eyes of Mr. Market.

But weather is a very unpredictable phenomenon. This year it would appear that there is a La Nina situation for the winter. Now there are a lot of things that feed into a big freeze like the one in fiscal year 2021. But La Ninas have a reputation for being cold. Ironically, that reputation often comes from a blocking weather pattern that allows artic air to head south as it did last year.

Of course, timing is unpredictable, and certainty of results is even less predictable. So, La Ninas generally have a mild forecast because those blocking weather patterns tend to form quickly. Most of the forecasts I saw showed a good possibility of one in January. However, as we saw last year, that does not have to be the case. So even though there is a very good chance of an extreme cold spell again, Mr. Market is not buying it until it can be clearly seen.

Kinder Morgan $310 Million Acquisition Kinder Morgan November 2021, Investor Presentation

In the meantime, the company has reverted to a historical strategy of making acquisitions. Investors should expect the acquisition strategy to add a couple of percentage points to the current growth rate.

Kinder Morgan $1225 Million Acquisition Of Northeast Transport & Storage Assets Kinder Morgan November 2021, Shareholder Presentation

This acquisition is slightly more significant. Mr. Market thought that Kinder Morgan would not be growing for the foreseeable future. That view appears to have disregarded the buyers' market that currently prevails throughout much of the industry. There are a lot of sellers that want to get rid of something and Kinder Morgan has the balance sheet to take advantage of the situation.

Probably a little more activity that demonstrates the company will likely be growing just as it has in the past through a combination of organic growth (including capital expenditures) and acquisitions. That should result eventually in a re-evaluation of the current stock price.

In the meantime, it appears that management has pushed the dividend ahead a very minimal amount. To me, this is justified as long as there is a buyers' market and more profitable projects available for the cash flow.

Much of the industry has taken a pounding over the last 5 years (give or take). So, it could take a while to re-establish the idea that industry conditions are returning to something approaching normal. The last industry rally was short-lived (to say the least) and was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. The following market downturn is one that is likely to not be duplicated for a very long time.

Midstream Volume Recovery Still Playing Out Kinder Morgan December 2021, Corporate Presentation

In the meantime, Mr. Market seems to gyrate between coronavirus fears, and recovery optimism. That is making for one very volatile recovery. Recoveries often climb a wall of fear and this recovery has one heck of a wall to climb. But it is one of those situations that actually proves the point.

Another avenue of growth for the company is the continuing recovery of volumes. Investors seem to fret that industry rates are on the weak side for new customer contracts. But contracts in the industry tend to be long term. So, the amount of contract renewals in any one year tends to be a relatively small part of the business.

Furthermore, the current worries will likely be offset by a period of stronger rates when some of the business has to be renegotiated. In the end, it all tends to balance out unless there is a prolonged period lasting "years" of pricing weakness. That does not appear to be the case at the current time.

US CO2 Emissions Declined Since 2007 While GDP Grew About 50% Kinder Morgan December 2021, Investor Presentation

One of the more understated accomplishments is the switch to natural gas from other fuels throughout the United States for various reasons. As is shown above, this switch has led to considerable pollution progress. The reason is that the fuel is reliable and the technology available was an improvement over the previous technology (or the switch would never have occurred).

In my mind, this demonstrates a good reason for government to stay out of things such as climate change to allow the market to make up its own mind using financial decisions. Natural gas has made considerable inroads in various industries without any government subsidies.

Despite the climate change worries in the papers, the United States has done well switching to natural gas. Kinder Morgan and much of the midstream industry plays an important part in the progress. The industry stands ready to help out with the next generation of fuels on the way. In fact, as shown below, the industry already plays a part in the next generation of fuels.

Attractive Potential For Renewable Fuels Kinder Morgan December 2021, Investor Presentation

In the meantime, much of the industry already has some business related to the green revolution and that business largely fits established profit parameters for established for the rest of the company. The midstream industry is a fairly less volatile way to play the prospects of the green revolution as the industry makes money from both winners and losers through the long-term contracts.

The one threat to the company would involve the carbon dioxide business. As the move to capture carbon dioxide proceeds, it may drive the future price of carbon dioxide to permanently unprofitable levels because the movement would increase the supply of carbon dioxide to large excessive levels. That would not happen overnight. Such a process is likely to be offset by company growth elsewhere.

Kinder Morgan: The Upstream Volume Recovery Is Still Playing Out Kinder Morgan Investor Day Presentation January 2022

In the meantime, the long-term outlook for Kinder Morgan continues to improve. Investors should therefore expect the stock price to recover slowly as the company proves that it is back to business as usual.

As is shown above, volumes still have not reached the pre-pandemic level. One of the helpful things that will be better than the first quarter of 2021 will be the recurring volumes through the midstream businesses. Volumes will continue to improve steadily.

Management announced a small dividend increase along with the fourth quarter results press release. That conservatism could be less evident as the recovery proceeds. As long as there is a buyers' market, then the company can grow through acquisitions and increasing volumes throughout the business. Sooner or later, there will be a need for more pipelines. In the meantime, management is doing a decent job in the current situations.