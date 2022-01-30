10 Dividend Growth Stocks For January 2022

Bedrin-Alexander/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a little late with the January edition of my 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series, though earlier this month I did publish an article presenting my top 16 dividend growth stocks for 2022.

This month, I screened dividend growth [DG] stocks in Dividend Radar for discounted Investment Grade stocks with a double-digit 5-year trailing total return [TTR]. In all, 59 stocks passed my screens.

I ranked the candidates using quality scores obtained from DVK Quality Snapshots and present the top 10 for further analysis and possible investment.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated January 21, 2022) contains 710 stocks. Of these, 338 are Investment Grade, 444 are discounted, and 406 have a 5-year TTR of at least 10%. Only 59 stocks pass all three screens.

By discounted, I mean stocks trading below my fair value estimates. I routinely estimate the fair value [FV] of DG stocks. I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, collecting fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using each stock’s five-year average dividend yield. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my FV estimate.

Given inflation concerns, it is a good idea to look for stocks with a proven track record of delivering strong total returns. The 5-year TTR is a reasonable measure, although we have to realize it's a backward-looking metric.

I only invest in DG stocks with quality scores of at least 15 out of 25 points, according to DVK Quality Snapshots. I rate such stocks, Investment Grade. Devised by David Van Knapp, DVK Quality Snapshots is a simple yet elegant system for assessing the quality of DG stocks.

I ranked the 59 candidates using my ranking method and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for January

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for January 2022

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Medtronic plc (MDT) Health Care Defensive 2 Intel (INTC) Information Technology Sensitive 3 Lockheed Martin (LMT) Industrials Sensitive 4 BlackRock (BLK) Financials Cyclical 5 Amgen (AMGN) Health Care Defensive 6 Oracle (ORCL) Information Technology Sensitive 7 Roper Technologies (ROP) Industrials Sensitive 8 T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials Cyclical 9 Baxter International (BAX) Health Care Defensive 10 Northrop Grumman (NOC) Industrials Sensitive

The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

2. Intel Corporation (INTC)

INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. INTC was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

3. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

BLK is an investment management company that provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. The company’s offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. BLK was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City.

5. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

6. Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related application, platform, and infrastructure services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

7. Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. ROP designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

8. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

9. Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

BAX develops and provides a portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, and surgical products in more than 100 countries. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

10. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber security; command, control, communications and computers intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors:

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

C# : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below

Created by the author

My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for Exceptional stocks and a premium of up to 5% for Excellent stocks but requires fair value or below for stocks rated Fine. Moreover, I require a 10% discount or better for stocks rated Decent.

Commentary

AMGN (3.39%)and INTC (3.06%) offer the highest forward yields, while AMGN (17.1%) and BAX (16.5%) have the highest 5-year dividend growth rates. I'm impressed with the performances (as measured by the 5-year TTR) of TROW (24.8%), ROP (22.6%), and BLK (22.2%).

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have underperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning 78% versus SPY's 94%. Every stock has a positive upside based on Analyst Price Targets, and only three stocks have Beta's above 1.00, TROW, BLK, and ROP.

I think TROW and AMGN present the best opportunities. Both stocks are discounted to my Buy Below prices, offer attractive forward yields, and have impressive 5-year dividend growth rates. AMGN has a lower Beta, but also a lower Dividend Safety Score.

I now use a dynamic and flexible system for determining DivGro target weights, and my INTC and MDT positions warrant some attention.

Created by the author

Rather than buy INTC shares, I'll probably sell a $45 put option and collect some options income while waiting for an even better entry point. As for MDT, the stock is a long-term buy but I'll probably wait for an entry below $100 per share.

My BLK and AMGN positions are somewhat overweight, though I don't like trimming strong performers just to achieve ideal target weights. The tax implications of selling winning positions are problematic, though that objection only applies to positions held in our taxable accounts.

I now use stringent criteria when looking to open a new position in my DivGro portfolio:

Stock Quality: Quality scores ≥ 19 (Exceptional, Excellent, or Fine ratings) Stock Valuation: Price ≤ Buy Below price (trades below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price) Growth Outlook: Green CDNs (likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%) Income Outlook: 5-year YoC ≥ 4.00% (likely to have high YoCs after 5 years of ownership) Dividend Safety: Dividend Safety Scores > 60 (dividends deemed Very Safe or Safe)

Only three stocks in this month's top ten list would qualify, AMGN, BLK, and TROW, all stocks that I already own. Neither BAX nor ROP qualifies, mostly because of their lower yields. But ROP certainly impresses as a growth-oriented DG stock:

Portfolio Insight

With returns totaling 1,891% over the past 20 years, ROP would have been a great investment! The stock outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index, by a margin of 3.88-to-1. Moreover, an investment in ROP in January 2002 would now have a yield on cost of over 12%:

Date Price Annual Dividend Yield Yield on Cost 1 February 2002 $20.64 4×0.0415 = 0.166 0.080% 0.08% (initial) 28 January 2022 $435.47 4×0.6200 = 2.480 0.569% 12.12% (present)

Some DG investors avoid low-yielding stocks and often demand a minimum yield of, say, 2.5% or 3.0%. ROP's performance and dividend history should serve as a reminder that a stock's present yield could be low because of its past share price performance, and not necessarily because the company is stingy about paying dividends.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked discounted Investment Grade stocks with double-digit 5-year trailing total returns and presented the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.

Five stocks are rated Excellent (quality score: 25) and five stocks are rated Fine (quality scores: 19-23). In my view, TROW and AMGN offer the best opportunities now.

Based on your investment style, you may want to focus on the following stocks first:

For income investors: AMGN and INTC

For value investors: INTC, MDT, and TROW

For dividend growth-oriented investors: AMGN and BAX

For very safe dividends: BLK, MDT, ORCL, and ROP

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover

As a bonus, here are the DG stocks ranked 11-20: