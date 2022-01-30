The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM), also known as One Medical, has seen a very tough year after 2021 started on a high note with the company set to be beneficiary of the pandemic. While topline momentum has continued, 1Life has seen a real margin issue (read increasing losses) at hand which together with the addition of another lossmaking operations has made investors rightfully cautious.

While the situation looks dire, valuations have been reset in a major way if break-even levels can be achieved, yet there are few signals at hand here to become optimistic.

A Brief Look At The past

1Life Healthcare went public at the outset of 2020, weeks ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic. The company claimed to be a ¨new¨ healthcare company based on an innovative business model which is focuses on avoiding irritation and misalignment which is typically seen in the healthcare system between key stakeholders like patients, caregivers, healthcare plans, payers and shareholders, among others. As of this moment, the company provides care to more than 700,000 members.

The basic premise of 1Life is that it focuses on savvy usage of technology and is organized around a human-centered business model, cutting both costs while increasing the effectiveness and experience of care.

The company went public at just $14 early in 2020 as the shares ended the first day of trading at $22, resulting in a $2.3 billion valuation, applied to a business which generated $276 million in sales in 2019 on which a large $53 million operating loss was reported. Given the 8 times sales multiples and large losses, it was hard for me to get very enthusiastic at the time of the initial offering, yet shares rallied from $20 to $60 by the end of the year.

At that level the company was awarded a $7.5 billion valuation, as this was driven by continued operating momentum in the business. Third quarter sales, as reported late in 2020, rose 46% to $101.7 million as operating losses narrowed to $10.8 million. Fourth quarter sales growth rose by even as much as 57%, with revenues trending at a half a billion run rate, while operating losses almost entirely evaporated.

While I understood some enthusiasm, the valuation in combination with a 2021 sales guidance calling for $475 million in revenues looked quite soft, basically in line with the annualized revenue run rate reported in the fourth quarter.

Shares lost nearly half their value and were back to $32 in the spring of 2021. While first quarter revenue growth was solid, the company only maintained the full year sales outlook. However, a $32 million operating loss was quite high, largely driven by stock-based compensation expenses. This was rather a shocking surprise, as the question was how much of this was structural.

To complicate things even more, One Medical announced a $2.1 billion purchase of primary care provider Iora Health over the past summer. This was a huge deal, equivalent to 50% of the value of the own company, as the fact that the entire deal was paid for in stock (which had fallen substantially) was interesting as well. While the 7 times sales multiple was largely in line with One Medical, Iora was set to add $90 million in EBITDA losses, which left me puzzled behind the rationale to pursue this deal.

Given the losses posted by the own business and the puzzling deal, I was naturally very cautious back in June.

What Happened?

In August, One Medical posted second quarter results with shares down to the low-twenties at the time. Second quarter sales were up a solid 54% to $120 million, with the midpoint of the full year sales guidance hiked to $480 million. The big operating loss of $32 million in the first quarter was not an incident, as operating losses rose further to $42 million, with stock-based compensation expenses again coming in very high at $26 million.

The deal for Iora closed on the first day of September and in November the third quarter results revealed the first impact of this deal. Third quarter revenues of $151 million were up 49% with Iora contributing a month to the results. Iora contributed some $31 million in revenues that quarter, which looks reasonable. The company hiked the full year sales guidance to $486 million, that is for the own business, with Iora revenues seen at $124 million this year, that is a four-month period.

Given that the deal was an all-stock deal, the balance sheet remained solid with $590 million in cash and equivalents reported, albeit that there are $310 million in convertible notes outstanding. That cash is needed as quarterly operating losses (GAAP) were reported at $73 million, including a $29 million stock-based compensation expense, as the losses here are very real. That said, it must be said that $25 million in transaction costs hurt the bottom line, as adjusted for that, losses still came in at around $50 million.

Working with a 193 million diluted share count following the deal, valuations has been reset in a major way. Trading around $10 per share, the market value has plunged to $1.9 billion, which after accounting for nearly $300 million in net cash works down to $1.6 billion, less than the purchase price of Iora half a year ago! With revenues now trending at roughly $900 million per annum, valuations have fallen to less than 2 times sales and while they show growth, something goes seriously wrong on the margin front, with losses only increasing, including stock-based compensation.

Worrisome is that while the fourth quarter result are not yet reported, the company guided for EBITDA losses around $40 million which compares to just a $6 million loss in the third quarter, as we likely see larger losses in the near term, driven by the ¨full¨ contribution of Iora which is a lossmaking activity.

Still Cautious

Despite the fact that shares are down some 85% from the highs, and down about 50% from the valuation of the shares following the offering early in 2020, I fail to get upbeat here. Topline growth is absolutely solid, yet margins (or better said increasing losses) are a big concern, rapidly depleting the cash position at this pace.

Given this dynamic, which was seen from the start of 2021 onward, I am very surprised about deal making engaged this past summer, as it only adds to the losses and while there might be a strategic rationale behind that deal, the current loss rate is quite concerning by all means.

Hence, the balancing act for the case of One Medical is quite tricky. On the one hand the sales multiple is very low and topline sales growth is quite impressive, while there is still a substantial net cash position. The other argument is that the losses are quite severe, as quite frankly I do not see a compelling reason, or actual risks, to both a bull and bear thesis here. This results in me in having a neutral stance on the stock, yet I look forward to watching the developments take place with great interest here.