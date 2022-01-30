Chevron Has Continued Earnings Potential
Summary
- Chevron is planning for a $60 Brent world, meaning the company will keep margins higher and capital spending lower.
- At $90 / barrel Brent, the company has the ability to ability to generate double-digit shareholder returns.
- Chevron has continued long-term earnings potential making it a valuable and reliable investment.
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was punished after a difficult earnings period. However, the company still has a $250 billion market capitalization, and as we'll see throughout this article, it has a unique ability to generate strong shareholder rewards going forward, helping to justify that valuation. That makes Chevron Corporation a valuable investment for investors.
Chevron 2021 Performance
Chevron has achieved strong 2021 performance showing its overall financial strength.
Chevron has achieved double the synergies from its $13 billion Noble Energy acquisition. The company achieved record FCF and is continuing to invest in new energies. The company has tripled its planned capital investment through 2028 in new energies, which will provide additional cash flow and growth for investors.
For 2021, the company generated $21.1 billion in FCF, a recovery year. The company turned that into a 4.3% dividend yield and $1.4 billion in share repurchases (~0.6%). Additionally, the company repaid $12.9 billion in debt, which adds ~5% to its equity valuation. Overall the company managed to return ~10% to shareholders, partially fueled by asset sales.
It's worth noting that with the company's lower capital spending for the year, it still managed to have a >100% reserve replacement ratio showing its financial strength.
Chevron 2022 Outlook
For 2022, it's worth noting that Chevron doesn't see prices remaining at $90 / barrel Brent. Rather the company is planning for what it calls mid-cycle prices ($60 / barrel). That means the company will spend less on ramping up production versus other companies, but it also means in the event of a downturn its cash flow will be more protected.
Chevron 2022 Outlook - Chevron Investor Presentation
Chevron is seeing roughly 160 thousand barrels / day in contract expirations from 2021 with roughly $71 / barrel Brent. From here, the company is seeing 2-5% increase excluding contract expirations or asset sales. This is at $60 / barrel Brent, so the company is actually planning for a much lower oil environment versus 2021.
Counting contract expirations, the company will see a ~1.5% reduction in production, with 2022 production still topping 3 million barrels / day. The company is also investing in shale oil (with the Permian Basin).
Chevron Shareholder Return Potential
From a shareholder return perspective, Chevron is committed to generating substantial shareholder rewards in 2022.
The company is guiding for roughly $4 billion in share repurchases through the year, which is an almost 2% shareholder return. Combined with the company's hefty dividends, and the company is guiding for roughly 6% in shareholder returns from dividends + share buybacks. Those are substantial high single-digit shareholder returns.
The company has significant earnings potential. For 3Q 2021, when there were less significant timing effects the company had ~$6 billion worth of earnings at $70 / barrel Brent. The company's stated 2022 earnings variance is $400 million per $1 change in Brent. That means that throughout 2022, at current oil prices, the company can generate $32 billion in earnings.
That would give the company a P/E ratio of roughly 7.5. The company has already guided for 6% shareholder returns, however, it's also aggressively paid down debt recently.
Our Thesis
Chevron was punished on the back of recent earnings weakness. The company's large LNG business wasn't able to properly take advantage of a 4Q 2021 spike in natural gas prices. With the company planning for a $60 / barrel environment, investors remain concerned that the company won't be able to properly take advantage of prices 50% higher.
However, the company's focus on quality assets has panned out before for it. The company developed LNG projects worth $10s of billions just before the 2016 collapse and they've panned out well since then. The company still has the ability to generate double-digit shareholder rewards at current crude oil prices.
We expect the company to generate continued shareholder rewards making it a valuable investment. Share buybacks save it on dividend expenditures. Debt paybacks improve its overall financial position. We don't expect the company to generate giant shareholder rewards at 20+%, but we do expect strong and steady rewards.
Chevron Thesis Risk
The risk to our Chevron thesis is crude oil prices. At $70 / barrel Brent, the company can generate high single-digit shareholder rewards steadily for investors. At $90 / barrel Brent, it can hit the double digits in terms of shareholder rewards. However, there's no guarantee that prices will remain high like that.
Conclusion
Chevron has a unique portfolio of assets. Even with the lower price of $60 / Brent, the company will generate higher margins and higher returns. However, at $60 / Brent which the company is planning for, we expect only higher single-digit shareholder rewards. That's reliable shareholder rewards from a company that has a long history of reliable shareholder rewards.
At $90 / barrel, near current prices, those shareholder rewards become in the double-digits. Those impressive shareholder rewards help to highlight Chevron as a valuable investment. We expect the company to continue generating reliable shareholder rewards and recommend adding it to your portfolio after earnings weakness.
