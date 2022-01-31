Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

REITs are commonly perceived to be boring, retiree-friendly income investments.

There is certainly some truth to that.

Most REITs (VNQ) pay a ~4% dividend yield and they grow at ~5%, resulting in high single-digit / low double-digit annual total returns.

It is a very attractive proposition for everyone, but especially for retirees because you get to earn high income without sacrificing on total returns. Quite the opposite: REITs have historically outperformed most other stocks (SPY) over multi-decade time periods:

But it would be wrong to categorize all REITs as "retiree-friendly" income investments.

The REIT sector is vast and versatile with 200+ different companies operating in 20+ property sectors, and a good portion of these REITs are actually the opposite of what I would consider "retiree-friendly".

Many of them are more similar to regular stocks in the sense that they are growth-oriented and target maximum total returns.

This is why at High Yield Landlord, we have two different REIT portfolios, each aiming to achieve different objectives:

Our Core Portfolio aims to maximize total returns.

Our Retirement Portfolio aims to maximize safe income.

Naturally, the Core Portfolio takes greater risks and experiences more volatility, but this has paid off handsomely over time, averaging ~20% annual returns:

In today's article, we will highlight two specific REITs from our Core Portfolio that we expect to triple over the coming 5 years, which equals a ~25% CAGR. It goes without saying that both also present some risks and you can't expect to earn such returns from "retiree-friendly" REITs. Size your positions accordingly and diversify to mitigate risks.

Farmland Partners (FPI)

Farmland Partners is one of only two farmland REITs. We used to own its preferred shares as part of our Retirement Portfolio, but following the recent conversion into common shares, we have wondered what to do with them.

This led me to do a new deep dive into the company and I really like what I found. After the recent acquisition of Murray Wise Associates, FPI is setting up to become a one-stop-shop for farmland investing with:

A wholly-owned farmland portfolio

Private fund asset management services

Property management services

Auctions & Brokerage

We think that this transition has the potential to create substantial value for shareholders in the coming years because, in today's world of high inflation and ultra-low interest rates, there is unprecedented demand for farmland investments.

I think that FPI is well-positioned to grow a substantial asset management business that could someday have enormous value relative to today's market cap.

Earlier this year, FPI launched its first private fund and it has already scaled it to $53 million of assets under management, or AUM in short. Now with the acquisition of Murray Wise Associates, it is doubling down on its efforts to grow an asset management business.

Note that Murray R. Wise was the founder of Westchester Group, which is today's largest institutional farmland asset manager with $8 billion worth of assets. Murray sold this business years ago to TIAA and that's when he created Murray Wise Associates, which is primarily a farmland brokerage business.

Now, Murray is joining forces with FPI to essentially replicate what he once already did with Westchester Group. Interestingly, FPI has entered into an incentive compensation plan with Murray and some key employees, the receipt of which is tied to achieving certain profitability and AUM objectives within three years after the closing.

That tells you clearly what's the goal, but the market is still missing this part of the story. The market today still sees FPI as a boring farmland REIT with limited growth, a small dividend, and a shaky past. As a result, it is priced at an estimated 20% discount to NAV, even as its only other peer, Gladstone Land (LAND), is priced at a 50%+ premium to NAV.

But FPI is now positioned to become something much closer to a Brookfield (BAM) or Blackstone (BX) but specialized in farmland investing, and we think that it has the potential to create substantial shareholder value in the process.

In that sense, FPI reminds me of what iStar (STAR) was a few years back. The market saw it as a troubled mortgage REIT with a questionable past, but as STAR went into the asset management business, and scaled its ground lease vehicle, Safehold (SAFE), the market eventually recognized the value creation, and its share price exploded to the upside. We more than doubled our money on that investment in just one year:

Could FPI be our next STAR-like investment?

I believe so, and that's why we are so bullish on the company. If it can rapidly scale its AUM and eventually reprice at a premium to NAV like its closest peer, then FPI has a path to substantial returns in the years ahead.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

Historically, the best performer of the entire REIT sector has been a Cannabis REIT called Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). In just 5 years, it earned a 1,600% return to its investors, far surpassing the 200% return that we are targeting with the REITs presented in this article:

IIPR was so massively profitable because it was the first REIT to target cannabis cultivation facilities. Still, a few years back, this was a brand new property sector and IIPR was getting extremely lucrative cap rates in the 12-16% range because most other investors simply weren't interested in these assets:

Yet, IIPR's cost of capital was comparable to other REITs, and so the spreads were massive. IIPR could raise capital at a ~4% cost, invest it at ~14% cap rates, and pocket the ~10% spread. Rinse & repeat.

It was also small in size so every new acquisition really had a major impact on its FFO per share, and as the market recognized the growth opportunity, it repriced the company at a much higher multiple.

That led to massive value creation, but things are now changing.

Firstly, the competition for these assets is growing and as a result, the cap rates are compressing, which reduces external growth prospects.

Secondly, IIPR is now far larger than it was just a few years ago, and size is the enemy of growth when you are in the consolidation business. It does not mean that IIPR's growth is over, far from it, but it is harder to move the needle when you have a $5B vs. a $500 million market cap.

Finally, I fear that IIPR also acquired some sub-par assets over the past years as it attempted to grow as fast as possible. It had access to cheap capital and was acquiring huge volumes of assets, which may have caused it to lower its standards.

Despite that, I still think that IIPR is a good investment at these prices, but one of its new peers is even more opportunistic. It is called NewLake Capital Partners and it had its IPO just 6 months ago.

Its goal is to replicate IIPR's early success and we think that it has all the ingredients to make it happen:

It is buying properties at a ~12% cap rate resulting in a very large spread over its cost of capital

It is still early in its growth phase with a size that's about 10x smaller than IIPR.

It has zero debt.

Its FFO multiple is just 16x and its dividend yield is 5%, which compares favorably to IIPR's 28x FFO and 3% dividend yield.

The growth likely won't be quite as high as that of IIPR in its early days, but even if it can achieve just a fraction of IIPR's success, then NLCP should be a big winner.

Combining the dividend payments, internal growth from rent hikes, new acquisitions, and multiple expansion, we think that NLCP has the potential to compound at 25% CAGR over the coming 5 years, leading to a tripling of investors' money. That would actually be far short of what IIPR's achieved in its first years.

Bottom Line

Some REITs are great income investments.

Others are fantastic total return investments.

FPI and NLCP are two examples of the ladder.

They are higher risk / higher reward type investments, but you can greatly mitigate risks by including them as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Our Core Portfolio currently holds 25 such REITs, investing in 8 different property sectors.