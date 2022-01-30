solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of ABB Ltd (NYSE:NYSE:ABB) (Electric Equipment Supplier), we can see that shares are precariously close to delivering a sell signal by means of the MACD indicator. This indicator is especially noteworthy on long-term charts due to the sheer amount of digested information as well as the duo makeup of the indicator. Given the height of the indicator (above the zero line) and the converging averages (declining histogram), we may have a prime shorting opportunity in the offing here. Traders must wait for the crossover to take place however before even contemplating taking on any position here. However, as we can see from past cycles, every time shares crossed over and gave a sell signal, shares indeed fell aggressively to the downside. Shares of ABB now though are the most overbought we have seen over the past two decades which may give rise to opportunity.

ABB shares looking ultra overbought Stockcharts.com

If indeed shares are on track to pull back towards their 50-month average ($23.85), we should be seeing associated trends in ABB's profitability and valuation. Remember, this is potentially a long-term bearish play so our strategy would be something like the purchase of a long-term in-the-money put option(s) to control risk on the position.

Similar to many companies operating in the industrial space, ABB experienced strong order growth in Q3 but supply chain bottlenecks led to a sequential revenue decline. Although the backlog is now well over the $5 billion mark, the market (being a predictive mechanism) remains unsure of when this work will be actually realized and paid for. Just over $7 billion of sales produced $852 million of operating profit and $652 million of net profit. Although the comparables look very strong, the market is fully aware of what is coming down the pike here due to a cut in forward-looking guidance which is going to result in much tougher quarter comparables for the company.

In saying this, ABB's profitability remains one of the bright lights of the firm especially when we see gross margins (TTN) being maintained at almost 33%. Just look at what the firm has had to struggle with and will most likely continue to struggle with going forward. Inventory management immediately becomes paramount in a tight supply chain. The problem though is that ABB due to raw material prices needs to buy more (in order to fulfill orders whilst also mitigating against future problems) as well as pay higher prices. Essentially it is all about trying to function as best as possible but the market foresees that growth in this environment is not aligned with the company's current valuation.

Management talked up the cash-flow performance in the quarter as well as over the first nine months of this fiscal year. ABB generated $1.1 billion of operating cash flow in Q3 as we can see below which means the trailing twelve-month number now comes in at almost $3.5 billion. While the current trailing operating cash flow number is much higher than previous years, it must be pointed out that the company's net worth or book value has not been increasing meaningfully as a result of this generated cash flow. In Q3 for example, working capital changes and more receivables collected were some of the prime reasons for the elevated cash-flow number in Q3.

ABB Cash-Flow Generation Stockcharts.com

Given that the company is expected to deliver $1.65 in earnings next year, this gives us a forward earnings multiple of just over 20 which is pretty much in line with what the sector is trading at. However, it is the company's assets as well as its sales that essentially generate ABB's earnings and valuation multiples in these areas are definitely higher than historic averages. ABB's book multiple for example comes in at 4.7 whereas the company's average price to book ratio over the past five years comes in at 3.6. On the sales side, we see the same trend. ABB's trailing sales multiple of 2.4 is trending well ahead of its corresponding 5-year average multiple of 1.8. Suffice it to say, solely from a valuation standpoint, the most probable trend in the near term for ABB would be a reversion back down towards its historic mean.

Therefore to sum up, although we would be more bearish on ABB at present, the company's trends with respect to its increasing profitability as well as its growing backlog means investors and traders need to be ultra-careful if thinking of shorting this stock. Furthermore, the company continues to invest and its electrification segment will continue to avail of strong market tailwinds for some time to come. We will continue to let the technicals advise us and take action in due course. For now, ABB remains on our watchlist. Let's see how the fourth quarter pans out. We look forward to continued coverage.