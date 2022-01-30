solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) took a shellacking after releasing its Q4 report. While TER beat revenue and earnings estimates, guidance fell way short of expectations. While some may see the price drop as a chance to get in on TER at a lower price, others may see it more as a correction after expectations and thus valuations had gotten ahead of themselves. Why will be covered next.

Why TER dropped after Q4 earnings

The stock dropped, but it wasn't due to the double-digit growth in the top and the bottom line. The Q4 FY2021 numbers were actually better than expected, beating estimates. Q4 FY2021 revenue increased by 16.6% YoY to $885M. GAAP EPS increased by 22.9% YoY to $1.29 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 24.6% YoY to $1.37. In addition, TER raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.11 per share. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $885.0M $950.5M $759.0M (6.89%) 16.60% Gross margin 59.5% 60.1% 59.3% (60bps) 20bps Income from operations $264.4M $322.4M $234.1M (17.99%) 12.94% Net income $230.3M $256.7M $196.3M (10.28%) 17.32% EPS $1.29 $1.41 $1.05 (8.51%) 22.86% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $885.0M $950.5M $759.0M (6.89%) 16.60% Gross margin 59.5% 60.1% 59.3% (60bps) 20bps Income from operations $274.3M $329.0M $225.6M (16.63%) 21.59% Net income $238.4M $278.6M $193.2M (14.43%) 23.40% EPS $1.37 $1.59 $1.10 (13.84%) 24.55%

With the Q4 numbers out, so too are the numbers for the whole of FY2021. FY2021 revenue increased by 18.6% YoY to $3,702.9M. Test contributed $485M to the increase of $581M and Industrial Automation contributed the remaining $96M. GAAP EPS increased by 29.9% YoY to $5.56 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 29.4% YoY to $5.98. TER has grown revenue and non-GAAP EPS at a CAGR of 16% and 32%, respectively, over the last five years. About $600M was spent to buy back 4M shares at an average price of $125.74 in 2021 and at least another $750M is expected to be used in 2022.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Revenue $3,702.9M $3,121.5M 18.63% Gross margin 59.6% 57.2% 240bps Income from operations $1,208.7M $928.4M 30.19% Net income $1,020.8M $784.1M 30.19% EPS $5.56 $4.28 29.91% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $3,702.9M $3,121.5M 18.63% Gross margin 59.6% 57.2% 240bps Income from operations $1,231.5M $947.2M 30.01% Net income $1,050.4M $800.5M 31.22% EPS $5.98 $4.62 29.44%

TER also adjusted its future earnings model. The new model sees revenue of $4.6-5.25B, operating profit margin of 31-34% and non-GAAP EPS of $7-9 in FY2024. The old model expected revenue of $3.5-4.25B, operating profit margin of 30-31% and non-GAAP EPS of $5.25-6.75. Note that non-GAAP EPS averaged $5.29 in FY2020-FY2021, which means TER hit its target for FY2024 three years early under the old model.

If TER had ended here, the market would likely have responded very differently than it did. However, guidance was another story. The forecast calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue of $700-770M, a decline of 5.96% YoY at the midpoint. It also expects GAAP EPS of $0.71-0.93, a decline of 24.77% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.76-0.98, a decline of 21.62% YoY at the midpoint. Consensus estimates expected revenue of $879M and non-GAAP EPS of $1.30. Obviously, there was quite a difference.

Q1 FY2022 (guidance) Q1 FY2021 YoY Revenue $700-770M $781.6M (1.48-10.44%) GAAP EPS $0.71-0.93 $1.09 (14.68-34.86%) Non-GAAP EPS $0.76-0.98 $1.11 (11.71-31.53%)

The latest guidance took the market by surprise, especially since it stood in contrast to upbeat comments by TER at the second-to-last earnings call. At that meeting, management acknowledged the possibility of a delay in the 3nm ramp-up and the effect it could have, but it was confident of its ability to mitigate the impact, if any. This time though, management was more downbeat by predicting a more adverse impact. From the Q4 earnings call:

"However in 2022, while we expect our IA business to power along with 35% plus growth, we see our SOC business likely contracting during the year as the shift to 3-nanometer volume production is pushed to 2023. You can begin to see some of this effect in our 1Q guidance as we usually see the beginnings of our summer ramp in March. We expect 2Q to show similar effects as it's usually our peak tooling period for our largest market. As a result, we are modeling first half sales down 15% to 20%. We don't expect the impact of this to extend into second half. We expect demand to accelerate again in 2023 as we begin to see the complexity growth related to investments for 3-nanometer, gate-all-around and advanced packaging."

Sales in the first half of FY2022 are expected to decline by 15-20% YoY, including as much as 25% in Q2. Still, while FY2022 is expected to be a down year, TER remains confident about its growth prospects in the long run as expressed in the updated earnings model for FY2024 shown earlier.

The stock is back to where it was

The market did not like the about-face from TER. The stock fell 22.4% after the Q4 report. The stock was already going down along with the rest of the tech sector prior to earnings, but the post-earnings drop brought YTD losses to 32%. The stock has lost about a third of its value since it peaked in late December. However, the recent decline was also preceded by a huge rally starting in late October. The stock is basically back to where it was in October before the year-end rally as shown in the chart below.

As mentioned before, management was upbeat about its ability to deal with potential setbacks that may arise at the second-to-last earnings call. This upbeat assessment helped trigger a rally that saw the stock appreciate by 46.4% following the Q3 report. The latest drop has essentially canceled out the rally that preceded it. It also means the stock hasn't achieved much in the last twelve months, being down 1.2%. TER ended 2021 with a gain of 36.4%, but it's worth noting that if not for the fourth-quarter rally that saw the stock appreciate by roughly 49.4%, the stock would have ended 2021 in the red.

Valuations are lower, but may not be low enough

It's logical to expect valuations to drop after the stock lost a third of its value. TER used to trade at multiples that some would argue were getting a bit frothy, but the recent decline has made them a lot more palatable. The table below shows the multiples TER trades at. For instance, TER trades at 12.6 times EBITDA with an enterprise value of $16.8B, less than the sector median of 16.2.

On the other hand, other metrics are higher than the median. For instance, TER is valued at 7.1 times book value, higher than the median of 3.9. TER trades at a discount in some metrics and at a premium in others, suggesting not everyone will find valuations to be where they want them to be, despite the big drop. Earnings are expected to shrink in the next 12 months, which is why forward multiples are higher than trailing ones.

TER COHU Market cap $18.13B $1.49B Enterprise value $16.82B $1.27B Revenue ("ttm") $3,702.9M $897.7M EBITDA $1,331.2M $187.6M Trailing P/E 20.17 8.90 Forward P/E 23.79 9.33 PEG ratio 0.67 - P/S 4.99 1.57 P/B 7.10 1.72 EV/sales 4.54 1.41 Trailing EV/EBITDA 12.63 6.76 Forward EV/EBITDA 15.09 6.43

It's also worth mentioning that there may be cheaper alternatives for investors. TER is primarily a supplier of advanced test solutions for semiconductors and one of its competitors mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K is Cohu (COHU). It's true there are differences between the two, including in terms of product offerings. Still, if someone is looking for a stock to play the market for test solutions, then COHU is an option, especially since it trades at lower multiples than TER. Note that COHU lowered its outlook like TER did, except COHU did it one quarter earlier.

Investor takeaways

TER had a lot of good news to share. Sales and profits are up, as is the dividend. But the best news was probably the updated earnings model. FY2024 revenue and non-GAAP are expected to rise to $4.6-5.25B and $7-9 respectively, up from an average of $3,412M and $5.29 in FY2020-FY2021. In the next three years, the top and the bottom line are expected to grow at a CAGR in the double digits.

However, the good news was overshadowed by the bad news. Guidance calls for sales to shrink in the first half of FY2022, which took the market by surprise and triggered a selloff to bring YTD losses to 32%. At the same time, this rough patch is seen to be temporary in nature and growth is expected to get back on track in 2023.

I see TER as a hold. Some may see the big drop in the stock price as an opportunity to get in at a cheaper price, but the stock is only back to where it was before the rally in late October, triggered by earnings call comments that now appear to have been overly optimistic. The recent decline has only negated the rally that was probably excessive in hindsight, which suggests the recent decline is not reason enough to be adding.

It's worth noting that the stock has struggled since early 2021, ignoring the fourth-quarter rally. While TER expects the upcoming sales decline to be short in duration, it's possible TER may need to revise its outlook once again. If TER got it wrong once before, then there's no telling if it will get it wrong once again. The expected numbers for FY2024 look nice, but TER has opened the door for people to question whether it's not simply repeating what it did during the Q3 earnings call.

The stock may no longer be as expensive as it was before, but that does not automatically make it a buy. Multiples have come down from their peak, but there's room for them to come down even more. If, for instance, the Fed keeps on tightening due to the need to fight inflation, stocks will come under pressure. Stocks have been the go-to place as yield was nowhere to be found, but if that changes, capital will be reallocated to other asset classes and that will hurt stocks.

While TER's multiples have come down recently, some like price-to-book are still higher than most. TER is not a bargain or even on sale despite the big drop. Furthermore, there are cheaper alternatives to TER trading at lower multiples. This may deprive TER of interest as it offers less value at today's prices compared to others, which could be a significant disadvantage when liquidity becomes less abundant due to Fed actions and it becomes harder to attract new capital.

Nevertheless, while 2022 is shaping up to be a down year for TER, those who are in it for the long run should not be too much concerned by the latest updates from TER. The fundamentals have not really changed. All the drivers that ensure more testing will be needed are still there. The ramp-up in 3nm is still coming and TER should benefit as a result, just not as soon as once believed.