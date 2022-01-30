Ensemble Capitals' Quarterly Letter - Q4 2021
Summary
- Ensemble Capital Management, LLC is based in Burlingame, California, midway between Silicon Valley and San Francisco. The firm offers customized portfolio management and philanthropic solutions with unparalleled client service.
- Macroeconomic factors and COVID will continue to impact our portfolio and our assessment of investment opportunities for the foreseeable future.
- The issues on which our team is now focused in managing our investment strategy has begun to revert to the company specific analysis on which we have long spent the vast majority of our time.
- Notable detractors from our performance during the fourth quarter came from our investments in Illumina, Netflix, and Blackline.
