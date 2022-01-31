Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Sometimes the best offense is a strong defense, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can set the tone on both sides of the spectrum. In times of uncertainty, the best companies to own are ones that generate consistent profits and free cash flow (FCF). Many investors look to companies that produce or distribute consumer goods as these are necessities purchased regardless of economic conditions. Companies with accelerated growth rates are looked upon favorably when bull markets occur. AAPL has proven to be a great defensive play when times are tough and one of the market's key components as they appreciate. After the 7% bump AAPL received after earnings, I still subscribe to the notion that there is never a bad time to invest in AAPL. AAPL often sets the tone of the market, and once again, AAPL has defied what many would have believed could be achieved.

There are many reasons to be bullish on AAPL as shares try to retest their all-time highs. AAPL's EPS and revenue per share continue to expand along with revenue and profits. AAPL is the first company to my knowledge to generate $100 billion in both net income and FCF during a trailing twelve-month (TTM) period. AAPL continues to reward shareholders pumping tens of billions into share buybacks and billions into the dividend. Every quarter, AAPL buys back a substantial number of shares, which compounds their growing revenue and profits to create enticing valuation metrics. AAPL has multiple catalysts on the horizon and just set the tone for 2022 with the best 1st quarter in their history. I have made a lot of predictions in the past about AAPL, and I am going to make another one. I believe we will see shares of AAPL reach $250 by 2024. With 7 additional earnings reports from now until 2024 and fiscal year 2022 starting off in a record position, $250 per share could be a low estimate as that would be a 47% increase from where shares are today. It only took 17 months for AAPL to reach a $3 trillion market cap from the $2 trillion level, while reaching $2 trillion level took just about 2 years once $1 trillion was reached.

Move over consumer staples and utilities, Apple has become a new generation's defensive play

Investors tend to pad their accounts with defensive stocks that pay consistent dividends and produce stable earnings in times of uncertainty. For instance, a utility company such as Southern Company (SO) or a consumer staple like The Coca-Cola Company (KO) will likely experience consistent demand for their products and services during various business cycle phases. Both SO and KO have well-established histories of paying large dividends, have provided dividend increases during periods of economic adversity, and are looked at as defensive companies to invest in. The face of what a defensive stock looks like in 2022 is certainly not what it was ten years ago.

Selling products, generating profits and FCF, and returning capital back to shareholders through dividends have always been components of a defensive stock. AAPL isn't your traditional defensive company as it's a consumer hardware/technology company, but it delivers across every defensive characteristic in spades. AAPL has also grown into the largest holding among many of the largest mutual funds and ETFs that can be found in many pension or retirement accounts. There is a combined $3.12 trillion in net assets across the Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX), Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VTSAX), Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VFIAX), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). AAPL accounts for $206.29 billion (6.61%) of their holdings within these funds.

AAPL has become the face of defensive stocks while still going hard in the paint on offense. In the TTM, AAPL has delivered more than $100 billion in profits and FCF while delivering revenue growth. AAPL has demonstrated that it can deliver consistent profits and FCF while rewarding shareholders through buybacks and dividends regardless of external economic factors. The large funds have certainly taken notice over the years as AAPL has grown to the largest holding in many of the largest funds. AAPL has changed what a defensive stock can look like, and while the markets have been selling off, AAPL has declined less than the indexes. Over the past three months, AAPL has appreciated by 11.66%, while SPY has decreased by -3.57%, and the QQQ has decreased by -8.40%. As stocks have experienced large sell-offs in the past month, AAPL has declined by -5.36%, while SPY has declined by -7.64% and QQQ by -12.88%. I believe AAPL can be classified as a defensive stock as it outperforms the market during uptrends, declines less than the indexes on a percentage basis during corrections, and produces all of the characteristics of a defensive stock from profits to dividends regardless of the economic cycle.

Apple's return of capital to shareholders is unmatched and this will continue to benefit shareholders as capital appreciation accelerates

No company can match the level of capital AAPL returns to shareholders, but I will say Microsoft (MSFT) certainly has an honorable mention in this category. AAPL finished the fiscal year 2012 with 26.34 billion shares of common stock and in less than a decade has reduced its total shares outstanding by 37.96% by repurchasing just under 10 billion shares. Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2012, AAPL has repurchased $484.5 billion of shares and allocated $120.8 billion to its dividend program. What is more phenomenal is that AAPL has accomplished this and still has $203 billion in cash on its balance sheet. AAPL has $63.91 billion in cash and marketable securities under its current assets and another $138.68 billion in marketable securities under its long-term assets. With $200 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, while producing more than $1.5 billion in FCF each week, I am certain this trend will continue for years to come.

Some Seeking Alpha community members have disagreed with my bullishness on AAPL's buybacks, arguing that the capital would serve shareholders better if it was reinvested into the business or utilized to conduct acquisitions. All three components are critical to generating capital appreciation for shareholders, but AAPL is doing just fine to grow its business and diversify its revenue mix. Buybacks are positive for shareholders because they increase your ownership in AAPL, increasing the revenue and earnings per share that your shares represent. For instance, if a company has 100 shares outstanding and you own 10 shares, your shares represent 10% of the company. If the company repurchases 38% of the shares outstanding, your 10 shares now represent a 16.13% ownership stake in the company. Each time AAPL buys shares, your shares represent a larger portion of the ownership, so allocating capital to buybacks is bullish for shareholders.

Two common valuation metrics investors look at are the P/E and P/S ratio. As of AAPL's last filing they generated $22.84 in revenue per share and $6.07 in EPS. If AAPL experienced a period of zero growth and stayed stagnant, these numbers would increase as buybacks occur because the earnings and revenue would be spread across fewer shares. Based on the Q1 report, AAPL set itself up for its best year ever as it generated record revenue and net income in Q1 2022. The combination of buybacks and increased revenue and earnings should improve AAPL's P/E and P/S metrics and make it even more enticing down the road.

Apple just delivered a record-breaking quarter setting the tone for another record-breaking year

AAPL had a record-breaking fiscal year 2021 as they generated $365.82 billion in revenue, $94.68 billion in net income, and $92.95 billion in FCF. While their revenue isn't a market high, I believe their net income and FCF set records throughout the market. In Q1 of 2021, AAPL set the tone for the year as they delivered $95.68 billion in revenue, $28.76 billion in net income, and $35.26 billion in FCF. This rock-solid foundation allowed them to produce their best year ever. Apple is having déjà vu as history has repeated itself. In Q1 of fiscal year 2022, AAPL just produced $123.95 billion in revenue, $34.63 billion in net income, and $44.16 billion in FCF. AAPL generated 28.55% of 2021s record revenue, 36.58% of 2021s record net income, and 47.51% of 2021s record FCF in the first 3 months of the fiscal year 2022.

Q1 was a monster as revenue increased by 11% YoY, and AAPL's active installed base of devices is now at a new record with more than 1.8 billion devices. AAPL set all-time records for both developed and emerging markets as revenue growth occurred across every product line except iPad. Many readers leave comments saying that AAPL hasn't been an innovative company for some time, but I would agree that they continue to change how we utilize technology. It's only been 15 years since Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, and since then, AAPL has continued to deliver new products, features, and upgrades to its ecosystem.

In Q1, AAPL returned nearly $27 billion of capital to shareholders, including $3.7 billion in dividends and equivalents and $14.4 billion through open market repurchases of 93 million Apple shares. AAPL didn't give specific guidance but, they did indicate that they are expecting year-over-year revenue growth and that March will be a record Q2. So what does that make the unofficial projections? I will say $380 billion in revenue, $105 billion in net income, and $110 billion in FCF. I think the question becomes, how could you not invest in AAPL with these numbers and their CFO saying 2022 will see record revenues? For AAPL, record revenue means increased FCF and net income, resulting in more buybacks and dividends.

Services has been Apple's secret weapon to diversifying its revenue away from hardware

There aren't enough compliments for the Services business segment as it becomes a critical component of AAPL's revenue mix. I don't believe the investment community understands the tremendous opportunity that Services presents. Over the past four years, Services quarterly revenue has increased by $10.39 billion (113.78%) from $9.13 billion to $19.52 billion. Unlike many businesses, Services sees an overall acceleration in its quarterly growth rates YoY. In some instances, growth has decelerated, but in many cases, its growth rate has been flat or accelerated, which has turned into tremendous revenue growth. In Q1 2019, Services revenue increased by 19.13% YoY, then by 16.92% YoY in 2020, 23.96% YoY in 2021, and recently by 23.82% YoY in 2022. Q2 saw a 16.24% growth rate YoY in 2019, 16.58% in 2020, and 26.62% in 2021. Q3's YoY growth rates were 12.64% in 2019, 14.85% in 2020, and 32.87% in 2021. For Q4, Services YoY growth rates were 18.04% in 2019, 16.29% in 2020, and 25.58% in 2021.

Services Quarterly Revenue Apple & Steven Fiorillo

Over the past 4 quarters, the QoQ Services growth rate was 5.5%, as $19.52 billion of revenue was generated in Q1 2022. If I extrapolated, this out Services would generate $20.59 billion in Q2, $21.72 billion in Q3, and $22.92 billion in Q4 for a grand total of $84.74 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. If the average QoQ growth rate was to drop to 4%, this would put the annual revenue for services in 2023 at $101.21 billion and $118.4 billion in 2024. This could occur as AAPL has more than 785 million paid subscriptions, up 165 million during the last 12 months. AAPL is also adding new Services in 2021, which should keep the long-term QoQ growth numbers alive.

Over the years, many people have knocked AAPL because their revenue was generated primarily from hardware. AAPL has changed this, and Services have become a critical aspect of AAPL's revenue mix. As AAPL delivers products in AR, VR, and Autonomous, there is a strong possibility that additional Services will be created to fuel continued growth in this segment. 2023 could be the year that Services becomes a $100 billion revenue segment. Hypothetically, if I speculate and say that Services does reach $84.74 billion in 2022, then has a 3% QoQ growth rate through 2029, its 2029 revenue would be $200.74 billion. I don't know where Services will end up, but I have been indicating its importance for years, even when many doubted my projections. I think 2023 will be the year Services breaks $100 billion in revenue, and I am confident Services becomes a $200 billion revenue segment before the fiscal year 2030.

Conclusion

There is never a bad time to buy AAPL, and the tone has been set for a record year. AAPL is on track to exceed $100 billion in both net income and FCF in 2022. With more than $200 billion in cash on the books, I expect AAPL to announce additional capital being allocated to its buyback program, which will be bullish for shareholders. AAPL has several future catalysts over the next several years, from new products and services to new business segments in AR, VR, and Autonomous. Shares of AAPL aren't just for growth, and they have become a defensive play as they outperform the market in downturns and periods of appreciation. My prediction is that we will see $250 per share before 2024, which may be low.