Longleaf Partners Fund Commentary Q4 2021

Summary

  • Longleaf Partners Funds is a suite of mutual funds and UCITS funds that Southeastern Asset Management, the investment advisor to the Longleaf Partners Funds, created in 1987 as a way for Southeastern employees to invest alongside their clients.
  • Lumen, AMG, Mattel and MGM, were among our top contributors for the year.
  • Nailing the chained probability of both what the next environment will be and how we will do in it is very hard.

