Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been a watch list item for several years, but the valuation and charts never lined up for me to pull the trigger. I have admired the company’s clinical prowess and the prospects of their flagship product, INGREZZA. The company's continued growth has kept the ticker on my watch list and the 2021 sell-off has brought the valuation down to a more acceptable level. I suspect INGREZZA’s projected growth along with potential growth drivers from the company’s pipeline will fuel earnings and the share price. As a result, I am looking to add NBIX to my growth “Bioreactor Portfolio” in anticipation the market will recognize the opportunity.

I intend to provide a brief background on the company and will highlight some opportunities for growth. Using a rudimentary valuation method, I illustrate how Neurocrine's projected growth should yield impressive returns for shareholders. In addition, I determine my NBIX buy targets for 2022. Finally, I discuss how I plan on finding a spot for NBIX in my “Bioreactor Portfolio”.

Company Background

Neurocrine Biosciences focuses on products to treat neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for tardive dyskinesia, as well as several other potential indications. The company’s other commercial products include ONGENTYS, an adjunct therapy for Parkinson’s disease; ORILISSA for moderate to severe endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, for heavy menstrual bleeding connected with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.

Neurocrine’s Approved Products Neurocrine.com

Neurocrine’s pipeline includes NBI-827104 for rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremors as well as NBI-921352 for treating focal epilepsy indications. The company also has an endocrinology candidate, crinecerfont, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company has NBI-1065844, for schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for resistant depression; NBI-1065846 for anhedonia in depression; and NBI-1117568 for Schizophrenia.

Neurocrine’s Pipeline Neurocrine.com

Growth Opportunities

Neurocrine has been a great growth stock for several years with an EPS compound annual growth rate of 371.45% YoY and a five-year average revenue growth at 423.28%. INGREZZA's momentum continues with the company’s Q3 sales coming in at $287M signifying a 13% year-over-year growth and their estimated Q4 coming in at roughly $301M. The company reported that they left 2021 with a record amount of patients on therapy. As a result, INGREZZA is projected to cross over the $1B blockbuster threshold in only 3.5 years.

Neurocrine Biosciences Growth Outlook Neurocrine Biosciences

In order to accelerate INGREZZA’s growth, the company is going to invest a supplementary $100M to expand their field sales team and continue their DTC campaign, which will help the company reach the ~500K U.S. patients with TD that are untreated or undiagnosed and prepare for INGREZZA’s supplementary indications.

INGREZZA Targets Neurocrine Biosciences

Looking ahead, the company expects to submit INGREZZA’s sNDA for chorea in Huntington disease this year. I believe INGREZZA has the prospects for approval due to Teva’s (TEVA) Austedo and Lundbeck’s (OTCPK:HLUYY) Xenazine in Huntington’s Disease due to INGREZZA hitting its primary endpoint, reducing the Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale-Total Maximum Chorea score by 3.2 points versus placebo, whereas Austedo hit 2.5 points and Xenazine recorded 3.5 points. In addition, INGREZZA is expected to have a superior safety profile and is once-daily dosing compared to Austedo and Xenazine. Admittedly, this specific market is not immense but could provide a nice bump in sales in the coming years.

In 2023, the company anticipates reporting registrational topline data for both dyskinetic cerebral palsy and adjunctive treatment of Schizophrenia programs. These supplementary indications should accelerate growth, while substantially increasing INGREZZA’s peak sales.

Behind INGREZZA, Neurocrine has been extremely aggressive with starting a number of Phase II and Phase III clinical trials in an effort to create one of the most robust neuroscience pipelines in the industry.

Neurocrine Biosciences Pipeline Indications Neurocrine Biosciences

That pipeline has grown to 13 clinical programs with numerous imperative clinical data readouts pending over the next two years.

Neurocrine Biosciences Upcoming Milestones Neurocrine Biosciences

Obviously, the potential expansion of INGREZZA and the possibility of additional approved products will not only help maintain the company’s growth trajectory, but will also solidify them as a leader in neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders.

A Simple Valuation

NBIX is overvalued compared to the sector median in several valuations including price-to-sales, price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-cash flow. However, NBIX is incredibly overvalued and its projected growth should improve these valuation metrics in the coming years.

NBIX Revenue Estimates Seeking Alpha

To determine a rough valuation, I will use the company's 2022 revenue estimate of $1.39B with the industry standard of 5x price-to-sales with a discount for time, and we get $73 per share. So, NBIX is fairly priced at $72-$75 per share. Long term, it appears the Street expects Neurocrine to report growth for the remainder of this decade and top-out around $3.14B in 2029. Using the Street’s 2029 revenue estimate of $3.14B and the previous valuation method, we get around $165.50 per share.

Indeed, there are numerous other methods that could yield a much higher or lower valuation, or might be more appropriate for a growth company that is generating FCF. However, the price-to-sales method is easy to follow and does a great job of illustrating how the valuation might increase with the projected revenue growth.

Finding some Buy Targets

If I was to use the price-to-sales valuation method to determine a buy target, I would add a discount for time to the price-to-sales, which would give us a $66 per share target for 2022. If I am looking for a discounted buy target, I would add a discount for error and get about $50 per share for 2022.

Admittedly, it is hard to believe NBIX would ever get to my 2022 buy targets, but one must remember that NBIX was trading around $120 per share just a year ago… so, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the market to take NBIX down another $15 to $30 if the overall market wants to roll over.

Downside Risks

Despite my bullish outlook, Neurocrine has a couple of downside risks that I believe investors need to be aware of when managing their position. Firstly, the company has several upcoming data readouts that could have a negative impact on the share price if the results fall short of expectations. Secondly, the pandemic does not appear to be going away anytime soon, which could continue to have a negative impact on office visits and throttle the sales growth. Certainly, these risks probably would not crush the share price, however, it could derail the growth narrative and create some volatility.

Adding NBIX into the Bioreactor

The Bioreactor portfolio contains healthcare companies that are profitable and are expected to report strong growth over the next five years. These companies are of a higher conviction and are quickly emerging as major players in their respected industries. These tickers are traded with a combination of technical analysis and fundamental valuation with the goal of growing a position for a long-term investment. Normally, these are mid-cap to large-cap companies with tickers that frequently follow typical market cycles, but still offer recurrent trading opportunities to breed considerable profit while developing a substantial position over a longer period of time to fully maximize the company's fundamental momentum.

Typically, I would be overly eager to click the buy button for a ticker with NBIX's prospects, but the ticker has fallen this far with little-to-no justification, so it is possible the market will take NBIX to fresh lows. Therefore, I am going to wait to see if the ticker can break its current downtrend before committing.

NBIX Daily Chart Trendspider

Once I have established a position, I will make regular investments as long as the share price is trading under $75 per share. However, I won’t get aggressive with my share sizing unless it is trading under my 2022 buy target of $66 per share, and will “back up the truck” just above $50 per share.

Long term, I expect to keep NBIX in the growth portfolio for at least five years in anticipation the company can maximize INGREZZA's potential and get at least one other candidate through the FDA. That is if the company is not acquired at a premium valuation.

Thank you for reading my research on Neurocrine Biosciences.