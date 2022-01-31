Inflation Has Peaked

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

It would come as no surprise if inflation peaked at the height of investor consternation. A year ago, I penned an economic report warning investors of an impending surge in inflation and interest rates, which largely fell on deaf ears. The Consumer Price Index was increasing at an annual rate of 1.4% at that time, and the 10-year Treasury yield was approximately 1.2%. The punditry on Wall Street was indifferent.

Our economy is like a pot of boiling water with the top being held on top of it by the pandemic. Let us assume this top is a combination of inflation and long-term interest rates. The pressure from the steam is building, some of it is starting to escape, as the number of new cases and hospitalization rapidly decline, more people are vaccinated, and economic restrictions are slowly eased. The top is starting to rattle, as its edges lift off the pot in fits and starts. Yet the federal government is about to turn up the temperature one more time with another $1.9 trillion in economic aid, which will lead to even more pressure just as the pandemic is contained and the economy reopens. The end game is an explosion that sends that top flying, resulting in a much higher rate of inflation and long-term interest rates that the market is not expecting. It is time to prepare portfolios for a new macroeconomic and market environment.

A year later the Consumer Price Index has soared to an annual rate of 7%, and the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.9%. The consensus of investors is now obsessed with inflation, whereas a year ago it was apathetic. The Fed now believes that inflation is likely to be more prolonged and faster than expected, whereas a year ago Chairman Powell was certain a more modest increase would be transitory. Again, I find myself in complete disagreement with the consensus.

This may be anecdotal, but I think it is worth considering. I was provoked to call a top in Bitcoin (BITO) last October when the cryptocurrency was trading over $66,000, largely because Wall Street had just introduced the first exchange-traded fund for retail investors at the height of the coin’s speculative fervor. Wall Street has a knack for calling tops in various investment themes by capitalizing on their popularity through structured investment products. Why should inflation be any different?

Amplify ETFs just filed a prospectus for its Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN) with the objective of actively managing a portfolio that benefits either directly or indirectly from rising prices. This falls on the tailcoats of Chairman Powell’s assertion that “inflation risks are still to the upside,” and that “there’s a risk it will be prolonged and a risk it will move higher.”

This ETF would have been opportune a year ago, but today it looks like something that is simply capitalizing on investor fears in the same way that ProShares capitalized on the euphoria over Bitcoin at its all-time highs.

Additionally, Chairman Powell doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to forecasting inflation, as he and his Fed cohorts asserted until just recently that any increase in inflation would be “transitory.” Now we are to believe that it will keep rising for a prolonged period? I disagree.

If we look at the relative importance of the components of the Consumer Price Index and compare them with what has increased the most in price over the past 12 months, I think the case can be made for a rate that gradually declines from 7% throughout the year to a range closer to 3-4%.

Energy is leading all components with the surge in crude oil prices over the past 12 months. Sometimes the best solution for higher energy prices is higher energy prices, as it serves as a tax on the consumer, who then spends less on other items.

Additionally, even if crude oil prices do not fall, which I think is the most likely scenario, the year-over-year comparisons become easier as we move through this year. The surge started last February when prices rose from approximately $50 to the high $60s and by July, we were at $75/barrel. I can see Wall Street driving prices to $100 in the short term through speculative investment flows, but then I suspect we see a meaningful pullback in price. Regardless, the comparisons get easier as we move forward.

Soaring prices for new vehicles, used cars and trucks, food items, and many other products consumers buy can all be traced back to the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages caused by the pandemic. The peak of the latest wave is clearly behind us in the United States with the daily average of new cases falling 31% over the past two weeks. I think we are on the cusp of seeing the same development on a global basis, as the percentage rate of increase at just 14% is gradually declining. I expect it will be falling within a couple of weeks.

This should ease supply chain bottlenecks and reduce the pandemic-related price increases that are feeding into the overall Consumer Price Index.

Another contrarian indicator for both the inflation rate and the latest wave of the pandemic is the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey, which fell to its lowest level since November 2012, due to concerns about both headwinds. The January number fell to just 67.2. Sentiment should reach its lows commensurate with the peak in both inflation and the pandemic. That is what I see happening.

This does not mean that we will return to the sub-2% rate of inflation most consumers are accustomed to, because approximately one third of the index is a function of shelter costs, which show no sign of abating soon. The rate at which home prices increased last year is unsustainable, but the shortage of supply should keep prices elevated. Rents continue to rise for the same reason. Therefore, shelter costs are likely to continue increasing at a better-than-4% rate this year. This is why I see the overall rate falling to a 3-4% range this year. Still, markets respond to the rate of change, and it should start moving in the right direction as we move into the spring. That will be a headwind that becomes a tailwind for investors.