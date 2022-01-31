sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough stretch for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), with the stock hitting a new all-time high as vaccines were administered in Q1 2021, only to see it give up all of these gains over the next nine months. In fact, Brinker is now trading 40% below when the Pfizer (PFE) was approved, with much of the industry-wide optimism soured by staffing challenges & inflationary pressures. Given the emergence of Omicron, I'm less confident in casual dining names beating FY2022 earnings estimates, with the possibility of traffic headwinds in H1. So, while Brinker is very reasonably valued at ~9.3x FY2022 earnings, I have moved to the sidelines ahead of next week's earnings report.

Chili's Restaurant Remodels Company Presentation

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Brinker International ("Brinker"), noting that the stock's valuation had improved drastically after a 45% plus decline from its highs. Since then, however, we have seen some negative industry-wide developments, with brands relying heavily on dine-in visits being the most affected. The major negative development was the emergence of Omicron, which increases anxiety about dining out for some guests but could also lead to higher absenteeism due to COVID-19 infections, given the higher positivity rates with Omicron. The other negative development is inflationary pressures, which are not cooling down, with wholesale food prices up 14% year-over-year in December. Let's take a closer look below:

Chili's Average Weekly Sales Trends Company Presentation

As Brinker pointed out in its fiscal Q1 2022 report, traffic at Chili's was solid and trending higher following the dip related to the Delta Variant in August, with September and October sales up vs. 2019 levels. This was helped by traffic outperforming the industry average by a wide margin, according to NAFTrack. However, the improved average weekly sales, helped by the launch of its virtual brands (It's Just Wings), was overshadowed by inflationary pressures, which took a bite out of restaurant margins.

As shown below, food & beverage costs were up 0.5% on a two-year basis despite higher sales, while labor was up 0.3%. Brinker did note that some of the increased labor costs were transitory, with overtime, productivity, training, and one-time bonuses translating to a 130 basis point headwind. That said, while the company should be able to claw back some of these lost margins, the longer-term headwind appears to be labor tightness in the hospitality industry, with eating/drinking places still ~650,000 jobs behind pre-COVID-19 levels as of December.

Restaurant Margins Company Presentation

This is because increased competition for labor could lead to continued wage growth sector-wide even as we lap what should be an easier environment to staff stores following the government stimulus in H1 2021. We are already seeing signs of this, with sector leaders like Costco (COST), Starbucks (SBUX), and Chipotle (CMG) raising wages to ensure their stores are fully staffed to support their growth. This means that while Brinker might be able to hold the line on margins by taking price, it's hard to envision margin increasing from pre-COVID-19 levels.

Traffic Trends

The other negative worth discussing is traffic trends. Some investors had argued that the discussion of negative traffic trends at casual dining was likely only anecdotal and not to be worried about, following the emergence of Omicron in December. However, Black Box data would suggest differently, with traffic dropping to the worst levels since February 2021 in the week ending January 16th, 2022. Quick service and fast-casual restaurants were the only two segments that saw improved traffic growth, with the biggest declines evident in casual dining, upscale casual, and fine dining. This is not good news for brands like Chili's and Maggiano's, nor the casual dining space as a whole.

Fortunately, we have seen a slight dip in COVID-19 cases in the United States from the peak. However, the issue for the industry is that this traffic headwind (if it drags out) is occurring in a period where we saw elevated traffic and higher checks due to government stimulus/re-opening, and some guests 'spoiling' themselves. This year, we will not see the incremental stimulus benefit, and it's less likely that we'll see a mad rush to get back out to restaurants, given that we aren't coming off a year of lockdowns. Finally, it's possible guests may not order the extra drink, a more premium meal, or additional appetizers, confronted with higher menu prices and the fact that savings rates were much higher coming out of 2020, prompting some guests to spoil themselves.

Incremental Contribution From Virtual Brands

The good news for Brinker in the sales department is that the company's "It's Just Wings" virtual brand has exceeded the company-owned $150 million sales goal, helping to keep off-premise sales elevated relative to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, It's Just Wings is the largest virtual brand in 1,300 restaurants worldwide, with an impressive repeat rate that even beats Wingstop (WING) and Buffalo Wings, according to DoorDash (DASH) and Sense360 Transaction Cycle.

This means that while traffic could take a hit short-term with the possibility of a slight dip in dine-in visits, Brinker could get a slight boost from wing season with the Superbowl. Longer-term, given that it expects $300 million to $400 million in incremental revenue from these virtual brands (Maggiano's/It's Just Wings), as noted by its recent presentation.

Virtual Brands - Brinker Company Presentation

From a margin standpoint, It's Just Wings is also attractive, with only a marginal increase in labor costs. In the recent Investor Day Presentation, Brinker noted that profit margins for It's Just Wings could come in above 30%, with only 4% incremental labor costs, ~28% food & beverage costs, and 9% marketing costs as a percentage of sales. This is because the company is leveraging its kitchen already in place, helping with low overhead. It's too early to tell if this pivot to offering virtual brands will deliver. Still, if It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics can deliver, this would improve the long-term margin outlook for Brinker. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

Brinker Earnings Trend & Forward Estimates FactSet, Author's Chart

As shown in the chart above, Brinker saw a massive decline in annual earnings per share in FY2020 ($1.71), with earnings falling more than 55% year-over-year. Based on FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, annual EPS is expected to bounce back, with estimates sitting at $3.12 and $3.45, respectively. However, this would still translate to annual EPS being more than 10% below pre-COVID-19 levels ($3.93), and we could see negative revisions in this FY2022 earnings outlook if inflationary pressures persist and traffic comes in lower than expected in H1 2022 (calendar year).

Valuation & Technical Picture

At first glance, Brinker looks very attractively valued at $31.80, given that it trades at just ~9.2x FY2022 earnings estimates, a massive discount to its historical price-to-earnings ratio of ~15. However, I would argue that given the industry-wide headwinds (wage growth, staffing headwinds, commodity cost inflation), pre-COVID-19 earnings multiples are less relevant. Instead, I think a more conservative earnings multiple for Brinker is 11, given that it has relatively low margins, and its margin outlook is less clear until we can see if the company's virtual brands can help with sales leverage.

Brinker Historical Earnings Multiple FASTGraphs.com

Based on a more conservative earnings multiple of 11, I see Brinker's fair value at $37.95, translating to nearly 20% upside from current levels. This suggests that the current pullback has provided investors with a decent opportunity to pick up the stock on sale. Having said that, with what could be a difficult quarter ahead due to Omicron and inflationary pressures persisting, we could see a more cautious outlook on fiscal Q3 in the upcoming earnings report. This means that while the stock is cheap, there aren't any clear upside catalysts to lead to a re-rating short-term, dampening the short-term outlook for the stock.

EAT Technical Chart TC2000.com

Looking at the technical picture above, we can see that Brinker has pulled back to a multi-year support level at $30.00 and managed to find strong support Friday, with above-average volume of 1.6 million shares. However, with the steep correction we've seen in the stock, EAT has multiple resistance levels overhead, with potential resistance at $37.50, $44.00, and $55.00. This has put a dent in the upside picture and makes a V-shaped recovery for the stock less likely, given that many investors are likely anxious to just get out of the stock at break-even if they entered last year.

Based on the stock having $1.80 in downside to support ($30.00) and $5.70 in upside to resistance, the reward/risk ratio is decent here, with a reward/risk ratio of 3.2 to 1.0, and the stock oversold. Meanwhile, the valuation certainly supports higher prices, even if we use a much more conservative earnings multiple going forward. Having said that, after entering the stock at $35.00 in December, I cut my position for a loss last week at $34.00, and plan to remain on the sidelines. This is because I am less confident in the earnings outlook with the emergence of Omicron and the recent negative sales trends in casual dining.

It's Just Wings & Maggiano's Company Presentation

Brinker has added two virtual brands that travel relatively well (wings & Italian), which is a differentiator for this casual diner if this can pay off. However, with this segment of the restaurant industry as a whole struggling to hold the line on pre-COVID-19 margins inflationary pressures looking less transitory than expected, it's difficult to justify owning names in the group. The good news is that negativity looks to be mostly priced into Brinker.

Unfortunately, the offset is that Omicron could make H1 2022 results noisier, at a time when restaurants are also lapping the benefit of stimulus last year, the re-opening surge in traffic, and a slight boost to average checks with diners 'spoiling' themselves after a year of no visits. So, while I am cautiously optimistic about Brinker at current levels given its very reasonable valuation, I have chosen to exit my position in the stock ahead of earnings. If the company's fiscal Q2 earnings beat my expectations with a decent outlook, I would consider putting the stock back on my watch-list as a buy-the-dip candidate.