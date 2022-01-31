Massif Capital Q4 2021 Investor Letter
Summary
- Massif Capital employs a long/short equity strategy focused on global opportunities in listed real assets, principally mining, energy, and infrastructure.
- Four of our top five contributors in 2021 came from mining investments.
- We believe we may be at the precipice of a global energy crisis.
- We will be looking at individual industrial and energy supply chains, particularly in thedeveloping world, for opportunities in this environment.
