Why I Am A Reluctant Bear On The Energy Sector

Why I am a reluctant bear on energy stocks

Why I am a reluctant bear on energy stocks

Energy stocks lie on the fault lines between massive, macroeconomic tectonic plates, and it is as difficult to predict how they will perform as it is to predict the movements of the earth from whence the industrial world derives most of its energy. Nevertheless, I am going to attempt to identify those plates, describe how they interlock with one another, and make my case for why I believe energy stocks, and especially small cap energy stocks, are likely to fall well below their current levels by the end of 2023.

Energy stock prices = energy prices x stock prices

The two forces energy stocks lie between are energy prices and stock prices. More specifically, historically, oil prices track surprisingly well with the relative performance of the energy sector. “Surprisingly,” because rarely does the market present such straightforward relationships.

This first chart shows the ratio of the large cap energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) to the wider market (SPY) in orange and the price of WTI crude oil in blue. Notice that oil has risen to levels last seen in 2014 while the XLE/SPY ratio has lagged. In the upswing of the previous cycle (2016-2018), the relative performance of XLE lagged as well and was ultimately “vindicated” when oil prices crashed in 2020.

Chart A. XLE's relative performance tracks well with the performance of crude oil Stockcharts.com

The following chart shows 7-year changes in the relative performance of a historical large cap energy index alongside 7-year changes in crude prices. It is not unusual for divergences to develop, but over the long-term they track one another well.

Chart B. The relative performance of large-cap energy stocks is closely linked to changes in crude oil prices Fama-French, Shiller, and IEA

There are a couple of ways to think about this. We can imagine that energy stocks act as if they were a product of the wider stock market times the price of energy itself. Or, the S&P 500 tends to act as a function of the ratio of energy sector equities to the price of oil.

Energy stocks and the S&P 500

This is illustrated in the following table. This is based on Fama-French 12-sector price data for 1926-2020. The “FF12 Index” is an equally weighted average of those 12 sectors but is virtually indistinguishable from the performance of the S&P Composite.

Table 1. The relative strength of the energy sector is negatively correlated with tech, services, and the market as a whole Own calculations from Fama-French data

I have gone into greater detail about these sectoral relationships in my article last fall, “A Primer on Long-Term Sector Rotations and Where We Are Now”, but for the sake of brevity, let’s simply say that, at long-term intervals, when the energy sector is roaring, stocks generally--but especially the most powerful sectors (tech (QQQM, XLK) and service-related (XLV, XRT))--do poorly.

You can see how this complicates our simple formula above where we said energy stocks behaved as if they were the product of stock prices and energy prices. Again, at the risk of a gross oversimplification, commodity supercycles have historically been bad for stocks. If you look at Chart B, you will notice that there have effectively been four energy supercycles since 1890, peaking roughly in 1899, 1919, 1949, 1979, and 2009. The last three all occurred during periods of depressed stock prices, or what is commonly called “secular bear markets”.

In other words, history suggests that if you have an opinion about the relative performance of the energy sector, you implicitly have an opinion about the future of energy prices, and if you have an opinion about the absolute performance of the energy sector, you implicitly have an opinion about both energy prices and the broader stock market indices. The Depression saw a clear outperformance by energy and other cyclicals, for example, but because of the general collapse in prices, they were all significantly lower than their 1929 peaks.

In the following chart, which shows the relative price performances of the value-weighted (large cap) and equal-weighted (small cap) energy indices, we can see that the three “secular bear markets” (for the broad indices) of the last century were dominated by energy stocks, especially small-cap stocks (6x-10x each time from the stock market peaks circa 1929, 1970, and 2000 until the respective ends of the equity bear markets).

Chart C. Energy stocks outperform the S&P Composite during "secular" bear markets whether inflationary or deflationary Fama-French and Shiller data

This holds true for total returns, as well.

Chart D. Total returns are also superior in energy stocks during "secular" bear markets in equities as a whole Fama-French and Shiller data

So, is the energy sector going to outperform?

Energy stocks and long-term sector rotations

As I described in greater detail in the article about the history of long-term sector rotations, there is every indication that energy will outperform the wider market in the long-term, effectively over the remainder of the decade.

To summarize my findings in that article as they pertain to the relative performance of the energy sector, tech booms (such as we experienced in the 1920s, 1990s, and at present) that are built on a declining energy sector (and as we saw above, that means energy prices too) have subsequently been followed by outperformance of the energy sector (and other cyclical sectors) for roughly a decade or longer.

What triggers the transition? Sudden spikes in the price of energy, particularly crude, that mark a transition in the long-term rate of change in oil. Oil prices have spiked short-term at nearly every long-term sectoral transition recorded in the last half-century. The current oil spike, for example, comes at the conclusion of a 7-year period of rapid decline, which especially in the context of sectoral hierarchies, indicates a market-wide transition.

The following chart shows the correlation between the sectoral dispersion of returns over the last seven years and the sectoral dispersion of the subsequent seven years (in orange). If the number is high, that means that the following seven years saw returns that were nearly the opposite of the period leading up to it. So, in 2000, the correlation was near 0.8. That means that the worst performing sectors of 1993-2000 were the best performing sectors of 2000-2007.

The blue lines show year-on-year changes in the price of crude, something Stephen Leeb turned me onto in his book, The Oil Factor.

Chart E. Oil shocks tend to occur during periods of long-term sectoral rotations World Bank and Fama-French data

Leeb argued that these oil spikes predict stock market crashes, but they seem to do much more than that. They seem to mark transitions in the energy regime that filter through (or interact with) competition within the sectoral hierarchy in stocks. Spikes in oil occur at the peak of oil booms (e.g. 2008), the conclusion of oil declines (e.g. 1987) and the beginning of new oil booms (e.g. 2000).

The following chart of historical crude oil prices and seven-year changes in those prices shows how transitions in the energy regime have coincided with many of the most infamous stock market crashes over the last century.

Chart F. Transitions in long-term trends of oil price anticipate nearly all major stock market crashes Own calculations from US Energy Information Administration and Shiller

Whether Leeb’s specific way of measuring energy shocks will always hold true (he says the 80% level in the end of month West Texas Intermediate price is key), it seems likely that energy will always play this decisive role in the markets and the economy, and the relative performance of the sectors, especially tech and energy, will be a key tool in anticipating long-term prospects for all sectors.

In short, the sectoral divergences of the last decade have been unprecedented, oil was never more unloved as it had been until 2020, and now we are in an oil shock. That is why I argued energy would beat tech over the long-term in March of last year. What I did not predict there or in my subsequent blog posts was how long oil would remain at elevated levels in the current cycle (thus delaying the crash) nor how lethargically energy stocks would react in the meantime (in March, I wrote a wildly optimistic blog post entitled “XLE could easily go to 70-100 this summer”, and I thought small caps would do even better).

Now, of course, energy stocks are booming (although XLE is still shy of 70). If oil shocks generally lead to market-wide sell-offs, and changes in energy stock prices are at least in part a function of the behavior of the wider market, what might we expect of things large-cap ETFs like XLE or smaller-cap ETFs like NASDAQ:PSCE and NYSEARCA:RYE in the coming months? We will discuss these funds at the end of the article, but the likeliest answer is that they will sell off, as well, and it is possible they will even initially underperform the market as they did in the 1929-1932 crash (see Charts C and D above).

Are we in a commodity supercycle?

But, what about oil itself? I think there is greater downside risk than upside risk, especially over the next two years. It is more likely that oil will be $45/bl than $135/bl in 2024.

The first reason is that we are more likely at the end of a strong commodity cycle than we are in the midst of a commodity supercycle, and the simple reason for that is, the best predictor of commodity supercycles is stock market crashes. Big stock market crashes have preceded every supercycle since 1910.

Below is a table I first published in 2015, and it illustrates this relationship.

Table 2. Nearly all major commodity booms are preceded by the most serious stock market crashes Own calculations from Shiller and Pfaffenzeller

Column 1 shows the periods of the nine worst stock market drawdowns relative to 6-year highs (using monthly averages for the S&P Composite). Column 2 shows the magnitude of the drawdown. Column 3 shows in which year commodity prices (using the Grilli-Yang Commodity Price Index) peaked following the stock market troughs in Columns 1 and 2. Column 4 shows the performance in commodity prices between the stock market crash and the commodity peak. These episodes include every commodity supercycle since 1910.

If we use the more precise monthly data from the World Bank after 1960, subsequent commodity booms were 150% (to 1974), 78% (to 1980), 15% (to 1988), 173% (to 2008), and 92% (to 2011). The point is less the absolute rate of return (although this will certainly be of interest at the bottom of the next stock market crash) than the relationship between large stock market crashes and commodity supercycles.

What about the current cycle that began in March 2020? The S&P 500 monthly average was 19% lower than its previous peak. And, this commodity market has thus far put in a very impressive cyclical run, as can be seen from the following chart, which uses a general commodity index that is more heavily weighted towards agriculture and metals than energy. (Most commodity indexes, like DBC or GNX, are heavily weighted towards energy).

Chart G. We are experiencing a strong cyclical commodity boom World Bank

Energy’s relationship with the commodity complex

The World Bank divides commodities into three baskets: Energy (mostly oil), Nonfuel (mostly food commodities), and Precious Metals (mostly gold).

Chart H. Energy cycles generally track with the commodity cycle World Bank

Energy obeys the commodity rules I laid out above much less well than do most other commodities. It is far more volatile, and it has the occasional tendency to shoot off on its own (such as in 1998, after the EM and LTCM crises). (Just to be clear, this chart should not be read to say that energy consistently outperforms other commodities; rather, it is simply a more volatile class, and the downside is obscured from view here).

Energy cycles lag commodity cycles

The point I want to make here is that I acknowledge that energy has dynamics that separate it from other classes of commodities, but I want to build my energy outlook atop a basic commodity chassis.

One important difference between energy prices and other commodities is that energy lags. Energy prices are the last ones in and the last ones out.

In the following chart, I isolate the Energy and Nonfuel cycles and put them on separate scales to illustrate particularly the way in which energy prices are late bloomers.

Chart I. The energy cycle lags the commodity cycle World Bank

If that is not very clear, I have tried to illustrate this by subtracting the Nonfuel cycle from the Energy cycle (i.e., “Fuel-Nonfuel”) and putting it alongside the Nonfuel cycle.

Chart J. Oil inflation often remains hot late in the commodity cycle World Bank

I have tried to draw this out a bit in the following chart. Where the Nonfuel line has hit its low, I have marked the point with a yellow line. On most occasions, the red line is well above 0 and spiking. The only two occasions where that does not seem to have held was in 1968, when oil prices were still benchmarked to the Bretton Woods gold standard (see Chart I), and 2009, when virtually all commodity prices collapsed simultaneously (see Chart H).

Chart K. A collapse in nonfuel commodity prices almost always leads to a collapse in energy prices World Bank

Watch for a decline in industrial metals

This is useful to us because it tells us that if the broader commodity indexes decline, energy prices will not be too far behind. Incidentally, what is it that puts commodity indexes in decline? It is not easy to say. Energy prices tend to be strong late cycle, which puts upward pressure on consumer inflation, which then tends to trigger a hike in interest rates. So, it could be interest rates, or it could be price pressures, or it could be both.

Another thing to note is that when energy is done, it is done. All of a sudden, energy prices are aware that they are now alone at a party they were late in joining, and they leap out of the nearest window no matter how high up in the building they are or how long it took them to climb up.

So far, however, although there has been a slight general deceleration and some chaos (which I believe are blowoff tops) in industrial metals prices, the indices like the GYX and DBC have not shown clear signs of capitulation.

Chart L. There is a modest slowdown in cyclical momentum in industrial metals Stockcharts.com

Chart M. Many industrial metals are near cyclical highs Tradingeconomics.com

Another way to look at the cyclicality of energy stocks is through the ratio of stock prices to bonds.

The energy sector and Treasuries

Chart N. Momentum in small-cap energy prices has increasingly correlated with relative performance of small-cap energy to Treasury bonds Own calculations from Fama-French and Shiller

This interest-rate cyclicality (as opposed to profit-growth cyclicality) has becomes especially pronounced since 1996 (curiously coinciding with the emergence of the “irrational exuberance” phenomenon I recently wrote about). I recently blogged about the enhanced cyclicality of nearly all sectors and industries over the last 30 years (and am hoping to write about this here in the future), so this is not a phenomenon unique to the energy sector, but energy stocks were already relatively cyclical without this additional help.

Notice that in the last two “secular bear” markets in equities (the 1970s and 2000s), energy beat both bonds and the S&P 500, but in the Depression, energy beat the broader indexes while struggling to hold ground against bonds (at least from the perspective of the 1929 equity peak).

In other words, in a “secular bear” in equities, energy will almost certainly outperform the broader stock market indices over the long-term, but how they will fare against bonds depends on whether or not that bear market has been caused by high inflation (especially commodity inflation) as in the 1970s or deflation, as in the 1930s. If it is deflation, timing the cyclical tops and bottoms is critical.

This brings us closer to our conclusion.

Conclusion (with some notes on geopolitical risk)

First, the good news for energy bulls is that energy’s time at the bottom of the sectoral stack is drawing to a close. And, because energy is late cycle, there is a good chance it will outperform other sectors over the very short term. Geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe might give additional support although the 2008 war in Abkhazia seems to have provided little appreciable help to oil prices. Certainly, the tension around Ukraine is another order of magnitude or two higher, and there is greater potential for long-term consequences (positive for energy prices but negative for everything else), but as difficult as it seems to imagine at the moment, the likeliest outcome is that a lower equilibrium will emerge in Eastern Europe once the tension resolves itself either with or without a war.

Second, the bad news. On a cyclical basis, oil prices and the performance of the energy sector seem to be approaching their extremes. As energy prices rise, this puts downward pressure on markets and the global economy, even as it lifts the relative performance of the energy sector. The Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 led to a spike in oil, a fall in the S&P 500, and a vanishingly brief boost to the relative performance of energy stocks, especially for small caps (see Chart D). Betting on oil through a geopolitical lens is too difficult to be worthwhile. I wrote about numerous historical examples of this in “ Blood And The Street: Do Foreign Policy Crises Matter?” Oil declined throughout the decade-long war between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s.

In short, geopolitics are at best going to temporarily boost energy prices, and at worse, send stock markets into a spiral with energy not too far behind.

The other bad news is that valuations and earnings growth are also at unsustainably high levels for the wider market and that we are likely facing lower, perhaps shockingly lower, long-term stock returns which would almost inevitably serve as a drag on energy stocks, as well.

Looking across the 2020s, whether energy stocks will be the play of the decade or only the least worst play depends largely on whether one anticipates a decade of inflation or deflation. I have written why I expect the 2020s will be both deflationary and volatile, so my opinion is that exposure to energy stocks, especially small-cap energy stocks, should be pared back for the next two years. To put this more positively, I think there will be better buying opportunities 6 months, 12 months, and 24 months from now than there are at present.

If I am wrong about the trajectory of either long-term inflation or long-term stock returns, however, energy stocks are likely to provide substantial protection and/or substantial returns. Large caps energy stocks are likely to outperform small cap in the coming months.

Energy ETFs

There are three energy ETFs we will look at here: XLE, RYE, and PSCE. XLE and RYE are basically S&P 500 energy indexes, value-weighted and equal-weighted, respectively, and PSCE is a S&P 600 small-cap energy ETF. Below are the holdings for XLE and RYE, according to Marketwatch and Invesco. A full list of PSCE’s holdings can be found here.

Company Symbol XLE holdings RYE holdings APA Corp. APA 1.02% 5.10% Baker Hughes Co. BKR 2.19% 4.39% ConocoPhillips COP 4.49% 4.97% Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA 1.61% 4.26% Chevron Corp. CVX 21.29% 4.54% Devon Energy Corp. DVN 2.89% 4.86% EOG Resources Inc. EOG 4.89% 5.01% Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG 1.91% 4.76% Halliburton Co. HAL 2.13% 5.37% Hess Corp. HES 2.12% 4.73% Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI 3.22% 4.38% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 4.10% 4.64% Marathon Oil Corp. MRO 1.33% 5.01% ONEOK Inc. OKE 2.73% 3.94% Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY 2.68% 5.00% Phillips 66 PSX 3.31% 4.76% Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD 4.30% 4.81% Schlumberger Ltd. SLB 4.37% 5.25% Valero Energy Corp. VLO 3.20% 4.71% Williams Cos. WMB 3.29% 4.58% Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 22.70% 4.90%

The following chart looks at the performance of those three ETFs alongside the S&P 500 ETF, WTI, and the crude-oil tracking USO ETF. From this perspective, it can be seen that the energy complex effectively moves together, although USO consistently underperforms. It also may be apparent that even SPY has moved largely in tandem with the energy complex at short intervals. The market-wide 2018-2020 cyclical decline, for example, pulled energy down and slowed the advance of the S&P 500.

Chart O. The energy sector has underperformed the S&P 500 since 2014, but both appear to be linked to one another over shorter intervals Stockcharts.com

The following chart shows their performances relative to SPY over the last year. Note that over the last six or seven months, small-cap energy has increasingly struggled to recover its oomph.

Chart P. The energy sector has outperformed the S&P 500 with each surge in oil prices, but small-caps are becoming less responsive Stockcharts.com

The following chart shows their performances relative to XLE. It suggests that the ratio of large-cap energy price performance to the S&P (that is, the XLE/SPY ratio) tends to track with the ratio of small-cap energy to large-cap (PSCE/XLE and RYE/XLE).

Over the last month, XLE/SPY has risen dramatically while PSCE/XLE has been in a steady decline since November. RYE, which typically lies between XLE and PSCE (but somewhat closer to XLE than PSCE) has kept up with XLE but not shown quite the same enthusiasm it had shown much of last year.

Chart Q. The ratio of large-cap energy to the S&P and the ratio of small-cap energy to large-cap energy tend to track with oil prices Stockcharts.com

If we pull back 10 years, it appears that these relationships have been fairly stable, much as the historical performances illustrated in Chart D showed, but the latest divergence has been one of the most severe in the last decade, and it appears to me that these divergences are more likely to appear when the energy stack starts to get “toppy” on a short-term basis.

Chart R. Short-term breakdowns in an otherwise stable relationship often occur when the energy sector has been 'toppy' Stockcharts.com

Although I do not really have a conviction one way or another about moves from month to month, with the cyclical risks facing the markets as a whole brought about by the short- and long-term transitions in markets (recall that long-term rotations in sectors have almost always been intermediated by general stock market crashes), there will likely be many much better opportunities than now over the next three years to get into the energy sector. Thus, despite my belief that energy will outperform in the 2020s, I reluctantly say the energy sector as a whole, and especially small-cap stocks, are a sell, and long-term Treasury ETFs like TLT and ZROZ (for which I am reluctantly bullish) are likely to outperform. If I were forced to go long energy, I would choose XLE over either of the smaller-cap ETFs, RYE or PSCE.