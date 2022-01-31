hanspw/iStock via Getty Images

Last Monday Was A Bottom, I Chart How High the Rally, Not How Long

I hope you noticed that I said "A" bottom, not "THE" bottom. We are still amid extreme volatility. Any rally can be closed off with some new indication of inflation. The question on many of your minds right now is, "but the market strongly rallied on Friday with the highest inflation numbers"! That's correct, and also what makes this past Monday's price action so interesting. Moreso, was the price action when Powell (as I predicted at 5:30 am on Wednesday) did not give the traders what they so desperately wanted, the actual parameters of this tightening. Right now, Powell must play the strict pater, and deny the junkie his fix. Yet the market initially reacted in an expected way on Wednesday, it was a sharp sell-off but then it closed near where it started, Thursday was no different. At this point, everyone knows that real interest rates are currently negative and will be made less so. What I mean is if inflation is at 6% or 7% and the 10-year is less than 2% and the short-term rate is zero, we are currently at a negative real rate right now. Yet we printed a 6.9% GDP rate so this level is just too lax. That means the market that is addicted to essentially free money is going to be weaned off of it by the Fed, albeit slowly. As much as the market made fearsome noises, there has been no bear market crash. We have had a nasty correction and many who invested in the high-flying tech names are currently showing 50% losses, the same with Crypto. However, even the Nasdaq is down "only" 15% so far. This is scant succor to those who saw their high gains turn into losses because they didn't want to pay capital gains tax, or were sure that Crypto was going to $100K by year-end. I am not free of being stung by this sell-off, losing some of my 2021 gains. However, I have been here before and have been busy reducing my cost basis, using the volatility to do so. As I tried to explain last week, I have been strengthening my positions in stocks that I have the utmost conviction in. I do not doubt that I will not only get back to even but well exceed my gains of last year.

So Why Did I Say How High, But Not How Long

I will get back to why the market action this week was significant in a moment. Here I want to leave you with the simple truth. We have seen by the price action that for now, the market has finally discounted the damage of actual inflation and all the dimensions of the harsh treatment that Powell must apply. The caveat here is that the previous bottom may not hold, and the coming rally as sharp as it might be may not last. That is if market participants perceive new inflation data as warranting harsher doses than even the current discount. Another question that might be on your mind is, "So the market discounted how much nasty medicine it must ingest, why doesn't it just stay at the Monday low"? Why do I expect a rally instead? Let me predict that if it does come to pass that all the naysayers will call it a "bear market rally". Another rule of the market is that trader sentiment moves like a pendulum. When the market turns very negative it swings in the direction of a bear market, with pessimism beyond the proper "discount". Alternatively, when something new and exciting happens the pendulum swings to even euphoric levels. Sometimes the euphoria exceeds all forms of rationality and that is when you have a bubble. Bearing this in mind, a great exercise is to chart the SP500 in the form of the SPY ETF. I want to estimate how high the rally could go using a simple technique called the "measured move", hopefully, a number of you will find that useful.

As promised here are the charts of SPY and what they say to me

Let's start with this one month of the SPY and see what we can see.

Chart 1

Ok, a classic ascending pennant formation, very bullish but not telling us all that much. Below is the 5-day chart focused on the inter-day reversal. The definition of a bullish key reversal is when the price falls well under the previous day's low and then rises near or above the previous day's high.

Chart 2

To the left of this 5-day chart is where all the action is. The near-vertical arrow is showing the extreme bounce in just one day from a long-term low. The top of this bounce exceeds the previous day's low. Judging how far that bounce was, I am going to call this a "Key" reversal. It closed only 8 points below the previous day's high so in my judgment, it meets the criteria. As the week progressed even as the market sold off hard it never got near that low. The pennant that we see in the one month is showing resistance around the 442.00 level. Interesting that the 442.3 level was the previous high before the market started this recent leg up.

Here is the one year

Chart 3

The green line is merely showing you the resistance from 6 months ago which was the previous high before this breakout. Let me assure you, I did not see the 6-month chart until I started drawing today. Clearly, there is something to this charting. Let me add that just by looking at this chart I see that our current rally if it has legs, will breach this level and find a new level of resistance in the low 4500s. Can you see that? So now let's take a measured move and see where it lines up. Basically, you measure how low the drop was to where it has currently topped at and add to the SPY to see where it takes us. The low was 420,78 to 440.00 which gives us 452.20. I should note that the real S&P 500 is 4 digits and the SPY ETF 3 digits. So when I subtracted 420.76 from 440.00 yielding 12.20 that really represents about 122 S&P 500 points. So let's compare the next level of resistance and see if we touch it.

Chart 4

It's around 452.80 and 453, which I marked out in red. I promise I did not rehearse any of this. The measured move lines up with the second resistance level marked in red almost exactly. Bear in mind, there is no guarantee that this rally won't fail and instead of moving above resistance, it falls back to the prior lower level. So for instance, if there are any bad inflation numbers published at the time the rally meets this resistance it will bounce off of it. This rally may have further legs and break above this resistance without any notable dalliance at the 453ish level. A measured move only points out where a rally is likely to go, and the overhead resistance at this same level, while some would say it was a coincidence, I would see it as a confirmation of the importance of this level for the rally to get above. This rally could also happen very sharply, and there could be some short-covering to add fuel to the fire.

If we have any numbers that moderate the recession talk or earnings numbers continue to outperform I see it breaking above this level. This exercise is useful if you want to have a level to shoot at. In other words, I will keep watch at this level 453.00 and reduce the risk going into it. It's a good milestone to use as a way to generate cash if this rally does continue, and I think it will with some continued choppiness, selling here and there until you have at least 10% cash just in case we take a sharp dip at some point. You can use these funds to build a position in your high conviction stocks. Also, don't jump at a stock because it's popping and you have FOMO. With this volatility, you have the luxury of letting the price come to you. Use charts to find support levels.

What about my barbell approach, holding energy and financials?

I didn't go into financials as I thought I would because of the price action after some of the earnings reports. Let me be clear, I did add a few shares here and there into my long-term account. Also, I opened a new long-term position in the Texas Pacific Group (TPG). I believe that the current price in the low $30s is a great deal, and while it is not issuing dividends yet, I firmly expect them to in the not too distant future, just like all the private equity names that have IPO'd in the past. TPG is the last of the major PE names to go public, and they did so in one of the least conducive times to do so. Therefore, I believe I got a decent bargain for the shares in the low 30's. I did not open positions in my slow money trade account, that doesn't mean that I won't be at the proper level, but with the yield curve flattening, I think some "Chicken Littles" will start in with recession pronouncements. That should bring financials to better pricing for me. Also, I think it would behoove me to acquire regional banks, as my majority move, and keep an eye on Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and maybe Citi (C). I like what the CEO Jane Fraser is doing over there, though I might consign C to the investment account. I have a feeling she will be the next "Wells Fargo" turnaround. Though "Shrink to Grow" often fails, I think retreating from global banking makes sense. Citi had no advantage over local champions and it must be a nightmare to manage all of these far-flung businesses. The next step isn't rocket science, she can pick any number of well-trodden routes to profitability. Wells Fargo had a more difficult ordeal to get where it is today, with its brand being so sullied. I am engaging in watchful waiting on the financial side.

As for energy

I took a few forays into the oils and wanting to finally put a few wins on to balance my abysmal performance in this sector, I haven't let the positions stay. Once again, I did put an energy name into my long-term account, Devon Energy (DVN) energy because of their interesting dividend payout. Maybe it's my deficit in confidence with oil, but my sense is that the EnP names that I had were fully pricing in WTF approaching 90, as well as US production creeping back up. Long term, I do believe that oil has great potential for alpha but "trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do stocks". So I think oil needs to consolidate a bit, at lower levels. Especially so, if volatility continues and technology names get the spotlight here, as I believe it will, then energy might get treated as a source of funds. Or maybe they hold where they are, that's possible too. I just think that barring any new news affecting oil, I would rather bolster my position in tech for now. What about Russia? As I must have shared this before, I don't believe Russia is going into Ukraine, Putin waited too long. He will have to do something else to deal with his unpopularity. Maybe he starts an insurgency in some of the majority Russian conclaves in the North. Biden signaled that that is ok with him, the State dept. walked it back, but it's there and we already stated that we aren't putting our troops in Ukraine. With Germany only sending 5,000 helmets, I think that sends a message. Ukraine isn't NATO, and besides the border states, no one is doing anything because they want the US to shoulder the burden. The truth is this lackadaisical response from Germany, France, and others is exactly what Putin wants. A weakened Nato is really his goal, perhaps he calls that a win, and leaves his troops at a war footing for a while. So no, I don't think a geopolitical event will boost WTI. I think a world economy that is getting beyond this pandemic will be impetus enough to keep the demand for energy growing. If you have positions in energy I am not telling anyone to sell. In fact, if I do see evidence of price consolidation, I would get back in myself.

My Trades

My premise, if I haven't stressed this already, is that the complexion of the market has changed. If you recall we had historic levels of a lack of volatility not too many years ago. Many of the new stock market participants have never seen a market that has bouts of downward pressure. Or a market that does not have Jay Powell in the trader's corner. So as a trader, in this case, a slow money trader until further notice, I will trim off the higher-priced shares of each of the positions that I am building, and hold them for the time that the bull thesis runs its course, and buy back more shares at a lower price slowly growing the number of shares at the lower price. I just want to be very specific about what my tactics will be going forward until at least March when the first raise is expected. Also, I am not going to be at all patient with any new position I may take, falling more than 12%. I am going to list my trades with high conviction, and then others that are not yet at my highest conviction yet. My high conviction names are generally "brand names" as far as stocks are concerned.

High Conviction Positions

Adobe (ADBE) fell hard in the last few months and started falling most precipitously after their earnings reports calling into question future performance projections. To my mind, ADBE was treated by market participants like it was a hot growth name that has no cash flow and no hopes for profits which is ridiculous. ADBE is part of the creator economy, part of the side hustle economy, and enterprise communications services, this is a classic secular growth stock. If the economy slows as widely expected then tech names like this being a consistent grower will go back toward their old highs. From the current close to the ATH at 699 is a 26% of upside. Though bear in mind that I managed to scoop shares as low as 483. I will keep trying to lower my cost basis while at the same time growing my share count.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) this is a new trade though I have gotten in and out of AMD since it was $36. According to my hastily enumerated rules, it should be second-tier until it has proven that it will hold about the 100 level. AMD's ATH is at 164 my current average price is $105. I got in at this level because China just approved the merger with Xilinx (XLNX), they were the only holdouts, so I expect the deal will be completed by the end of February if not sooner. I believe that with the incessant selling off AMD by a lot of Risk Arbitrageurs who will go long on XLNX and short on AMD. Now that the danger of further selling like over and the deal will certainly be completed they re-executed shorting the AMD. This led me to take the other side and buy AMD and see it be revalued by the additional growth potential of the combination and the current cash flow it will immediately provide. Risk Arbitrage is when you buy the target of an acquisition and you short the acquirer. This is a classic hedge fund maneuver because the acquired generally does not trade near the acquisition price until the last moment, and the acquirer tends to drop in price until the deal is done.

Disney (DIS) I have a relatively small position in DIS. I don't intend to do a lot more to this position unless it takes another leg lower. I intend to hold DIS at least into early summer or out to the end of 2022. I think DIS is being punished for poor performance at its parks, and now that video streaming is no longer very exciting to market participants at least, for now, DIS is being discounted. I think DIS needs to leverage ESPN further into sports betting. If it can't get the full financial benefit because sports gambling doesn't fit its image, it is time to sell this problematic property. Either way, the market will price DIS higher. Uncharacteristically for me, I guess this is a relative value play for me. The ATH for DIS is over 200, and I have no doubt that it will approach this level perhaps as soon as April as Omicron or son of Omicron turns into an endemic illness, the parks will once again be crowded. The DIS movie machine will once again reign, and the House of Mouse will be the happiest place on earth.

DocuSign (DOCU) I admit that DOCU fell hard on my watch and I sold shares that were priced way too high. I tried to lower my share price as I outlined earlier but the stock kept falling. I was all ready to throw in the towel until last Monday, but the price action stopped me. Right now it's a bit more than -12%, so I will be a little more patient. I could have added more shares to lower my cost basis, but I am putting a lot of effort to build the next position (see below).

Intuit (INTU) is a high conviction stock for me, and I am going to try to build a bigger position even as the market should go higher this week. I am excited that I was able to snag some shares close to 500, the stock hit nearly 535, my average share price is $514 and the ATH is about 717. As you can see there is plenty of upside and INTU is going to continue making wise tuck-in acquisitions like Kredit Karma. Small and medium-sized businesses are an incredibly loyal sector. Unless they really outgrow Quickbooks and TurboTax they are going to stick with it because training for a new product would be too disruptive. They have also been adding accounting and bookkeeping services, and tax experts for TurboTax. They are a great company unfairly punished.

PayPal (PYPL) and Upstart (UPST) are both well below my -13% threshold. In these two cases, I also have been lowering my cost basis. For instance, my cost basis for UPST was 213, I now have it below 145, with about 50% more shares. I have a very strong conviction on both these names. PYPL is practically a value play with how hard it's fallen. I would not be surprised if PYPL announced a huge new buyback. I expect Dan Schulman to continue looking for acquisitions to keep the growth going. Yes, the Pinterest (PINS) purchase that was panned and started this rout in the share price was hard to understand. That shouldn't prevent them from continuing to beat the bushes for a good business that fits in better with PYPL overall mission.

Lower conviction names

I will continue trying to find other names that work or hold names that I have held long term but am not aggressively adding to right now. GXO Logistics (GXO), MP Materials (MP), Live Nation (LYV), Marvell (MRVL), Micron (MU), Sprout Social (SPT), and Twilio (TWLO). I may build some of these bigger, or if INTU falls more I may use some of these names as a source of funds.

I am not making any options trades right now or equities for fast money trades the duration until the March Fed meeting and rate raise.

Please note: You should not take the above text as investment advice. I am not a broker or a certified money manager, I cannot give financial advice. What I am doing is chronicling my thought process. Always do your own research and understand what you are buying, what your risk is, and be sure before you make a purchase. Also, only trade what you can afford to lose.