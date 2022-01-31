Brett_Hondow/iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) is one of the largest regulated natural gas utilities in the highly populated state of New Jersey. The utility sector, in general, has long been a favorite of conservative investors such as retirees because most of these companies enjoy remarkably stable cash flows and fairly high dividend yields. New Jersey Resources is no exception to this as the company yields 3.63% at the current price, which is substantially higher than the 1.29% yield of the S&P 500 index (SPY). In recent years, electric utilities have admittedly been somewhat more popular in the market than natural gas utilities like New Jersey Resources because of optimism about electrification. However, natural gas as a heating and cooking fuel will certainly not be going away anytime soon so New Jersey Resources could offer an attractive opportunity at the current price. This is particularly true when we consider the company's ability to help combat inflation, which has become a very real problem since my last report on the company nearly a year ago.

About New Jersey Resources

As stated in the introduction, New Jersey Resources is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the highly populated state of New Jersey. The company's primary business operates under the name New Jersey Natural Gas and it serves over half a million customers throughout the state:

New Jersey Resources Investor Presentation

One of the most surprising things about the company is that 93% of its natural gas customers are using the gas to heat their homes. The company only has 7% of its customers using it to heat a business. A though a business, particularly a large one, would likely be a heavier user of natural gas than a residence, there may be some advantages to the majority of the customer base being residential users. We saw a major one in 2020 when the government imposed COVID-19 lockdowns. These lockdowns resulted in people staying at home as opposed to going to their place of business. As people were therefore not present at these commercial sites, there was no particular need to keep them heated to the same degree that would be necessary for a human-occupied area. As such, business consumption of natural gas declined but residential consumption did not. Thus, the fact that the overwhelming majority of New Jersey Resources' natural gas customers are residential likely improved the company's ability to weather through the pandemic.

One of the biggest downsides to utilities is that they tend to have fairly low growth rates, especially when compared to sectors such as technology. This is mostly due to the fact that they are monopolies that are confined to a single service area. After all, you do not have dozens of gas lines or electrical wires running to your house! As such, the utility's ability to grow by adding new customers is largely limited to the population growth rate in its particular service territory. This is completely out of the utility's control. Fortunately for New Jersey Resources though, the area that it serves is projected to add 100,000 people over the 2019-2029 period, which makes this one of the fastest-growing areas of the country:

New Jersey Resources/Data from New Jersey Department of Labor

Admittedly, not all of these new people will become customers of New Jersey Resources as some may prefer to heat their homes with other fuels. However, there are reasons to believe that at least some will opt for natural gas, particularly in a state that has somewhat cold winters like New Jersey. This is mostly because natural gas is a much more economical heating fuel than anything else:

New Jersey Resources/Data from EIA

As we can clearly see, it is substantially more expensive to heat a home with something other than natural gas. This is particularly true in the case of electricity, which is one reason why electricity will not replace natural gas as a source of heat in the colder states anytime soon. This also somewhat disproves the belief that electric utilities are better investments than pure-play natural gas ones over the long term.

Although a utility's ability to grow by adding new customers is largely out of its control, there are other things that such a company can do to produce growth that it can control. The most notable is to increase the size of its rate base. The rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is a percentage, any increase to the rate base allows the company to increase the rates that it charges its customers in order to earn that rate of return. The typical way in which a company increases the size of its rate base is by investing money into upgrading, modernizing, and possibly expanding its infrastructure. New Jersey Resources intends to do exactly this and plans to invest approximately $1.5 billion into its natural gas infrastructure over the 2021-2024 period. Curiously, the company has not revealed its plans for 2025 yet but I would not be surprised if it includes that information as part of its next earnings report. Overall, this can be expected to allow the company to grow its earnings per share at a 7% to 9% compound annual growth rate going forward:

NJR Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

This is a continuation of the 8.3% compound annual growth rate that the company has achieved since 2017:

NJR Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

This is one of the reasons why New Jersey Resources is able to provide a measure of protection against inflation. The fact that the company has been reliably growing its earnings per share over time has also allowed it to grow its dividend. In fact, the company has grown its dividend at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate over the same period:

NJR Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

A steadily rising dividend helps to protect against inflation. This is because the increased amount of money that an investor receives from the company every year helps ensure that a person is still able to purchase the same goods or services with that dividend. The most recent year-over-year inflation rate in the United States is 7.04% so we can see that New Jersey Resources' dividend growth over time has easily managed to keep pace with that. It seems likely that the company will be able to continue to do so should it manage to achieve its projected earnings per share growth rate. This is something that should prove particularly attractive to retirees or anyone else that is depending on their portfolio to pay their expenses.

New Jersey Resources is not only a natural gas utility. In fact, the natural gas utility business only accounts for about 60% to 65% of the company's earnings:

NJR Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

The company has recently been working very hard to become a participant in the emerging renewable energy market as a part of its plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. One of the major ways in which the company is working towards this goal is by investing in solar power generation. The company is, in fact, the largest producer of solar power in the state of New Jersey with its solar plants producing about 11% of the state's solar energy. New Jersey Resources is certainly not stopping there, however. The company currently has $150 million worth of new solar plants under construction, 20% of which are outside of New Jersey. While this could certainly enhance the company's appeal to certain investors, it may also represent a growth opportunity for the company over the next few decades as the demand for solar power is expected to surge and the company is certainly positioning itself well to exploit this.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to look at the way a company finances itself before making an investment in the company. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, a company that has too much debt could be pushed into financial distress if some event causes its cash flow to decline. Although utilities like New Jersey Resources typically enjoy remarkably stable cash flows, bankruptcies are not unheard of.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what degree the company is financing its operations with debt instead of wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity can cover its debt obligations in a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, New Jersey Resources had net debt of $2.7532 billion compared to $1.6309 billion of shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity New Jersey Resources 1.69 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 1.84 Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 1.28 Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 1.54 NiSource (NI) 1.47

Although it is not the most leveraged company in the industry, we can see that New Jersey Resources does have a somewhat higher debt load than most of its peers. This is somewhat concerning as it could be an indication that the company is using too much debt to finance its operations. This could very easily limit the company's options relative to its peers in the future as it could make it more difficult for the company to do things such as raise capital for expansion. As such, the company could be riskier than its more conservatively financed peers.

Dividend Analysis

One of the primary reasons that investors purchase utilities is because of the relatively high yields that they tend to possess. New Jersey Resources is no exception here since the company boasts an impressive 3.63%, which is admittedly higher than some other utilities. As already discussed too, the company also has a long history of rewarding its investors with dividend growth, which is something that is always nice to see.

It is important to make sure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want to find ourselves in a situation where the company is forced to cut it since that scenario would both reduce our incomes and likely cause the stock price to decline. The typical way that we evaluate a company's ability to maintain its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is, of course, the money that is left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the money that is available to do things such as reduce debt, pay a dividend, or buy back stock. In the quarter ended September 30, 2021, New Jersey Resources had a negative levered free cash flow of $84.3 million. This is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $26.6 million that it actually paid out to investors.

However, it is common for a utility to finance its capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity and pay its dividend out of operating cash flow. This is mostly due to the incredibly high cost of building and maintaining utility-scale infrastructure. In the quarter ended September 30, 2021, New Jersey Resources had an operating cash flow of $49.2 million. This was enough to cover the dividend with money left over that the company could use for other tasks. Thus, it does appear that the company is able to sustain its dividend at the current level so there is most likely nothing for an investor to worry about here.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of a utility like New Jersey Resources, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's earnings per share growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock may be undervalued relative to the company's forward earnings per share growth and vice versa. Unfortunately, there are very few companies with a ratio that low in today's overheated market. As such, it is best to compare the company with its peers to determine which offers the most attractive relative valuation.

According to Zacks Investment Research, New Jersey Resources will grow its earnings per share at a 7.10% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.44 at the current price. Here is how that compares to its peer group:

Company PEG Ratio New Jersey Resources 2.44 South Jersey Industries 2.79 Southwest Gas Holdings 2.77 Northwest Natural Holding 3.55 NiSource 2.91

Here we can see that New Jersey Resources easily has by far the most attractive valuation relative to its peers. This could make the company worth considering for a portfolio when we consider the company's potential in the renewable energy space that offers it potential for growth outside of its primary service territory.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Jersey Resources may not be the first utility company that an investor thinks of but it does certainly have a lot going for it. The company's service territory is growing rapidly, which positions it for future growth, and it even has some potential to expand beyond the state of New Jersey. In addition, the company's renewable potential may be appealing to some investors. The company's valuation is also incredibly attractive. The most significant risk here appears to be that its balance sheet is a bit more levered than many of its peers but even that is not too bad. Overall, this company could be worth considering.