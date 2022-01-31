Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

The video game industry is evolving. The old days where the video game companies based their financial strength and potential almost solely on the brick and mortar sales of their pipeline of game releases are long gone. The introduction of various new business models such as games as a service, downloadable content, microtransactions, and others has enabled video game companies to enter a new stage of youth.

CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) (OTCPK:OTGLY) is a newcomer to such a stage and one of the strangest success stories in the industry, whose sudden rise in popularity has been unprecedented in history. The company has won over investors and consumers alike, building a great reputation and staying as far away from the "image" of modern video game companies as possible.

All of that seems to have changed after the disaster that has followed the much anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 launch, the stock price of the company has been hit hard losing almost 66% of its value compared to the pre-launch all-time highs. In my view, such a sequence of events has presented a rare and interesting investing opportunity. The company's pre-launch valuation seems to have been through the roof, which is proven today as even after 66% of its capitalization has been shredded, CD Projekt still doesn't present itself as a clear value choice. One must argue that most investors would be prudent to stay away from CD Projekt in the short term, that is until the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 launch are attended to and until we can see some new releases being announced. I am afraid that until it gets better, it is about to get a whole lot worse.

Where is the industry headed?

It remains difficult to understand the true potential of CD Projekt RED without understanding the course the gaming industry is taking. It is likely that many people in charge of managing large sums of money today have a very different view on gaming and the game culture compared to the new generations. Game culture is simply living through a significant shift and is becoming more mainstream by the day. The acceptance of gaming as a normal and no longer looked down upon trend is evidenced in data.

Newzoo Research

Newzoo has reported the global games market will generate close to $175 billion in 2021, and it is on a road to surpassing $200 billion in 2023, despite the slight hiccup it has experienced during last year. At that time, an estimated 2.9 billion players worldwide are expected.

An important takeaway here is that the mobile gaming segment has already taken more than a 50% share of the market, a point that will come useful later in the article. Mobile gaming as of today is valued at $90.7 billion. The vast majority of mobile gamers are what can be considered "casual gamers".

Naavik Research Naavik has a different view on things. They claim that Newzoo's model ignores several key segments outside of gaming content and virtual goods purchases. Excluded categories include other forms of content and IP sales, but more importantly the sales of any gaming hardware and equipment as well as gaming software such as streaming services, gamer communication, game engines, and other items.

After incorporating gaming-specific hardware and software (development tools, engines, etc.) as well as complementary markets (streaming, esports, etc.), the total market size projection is set at $335.5 billion in 2021. Interestingly enough, both estimates are beating linear TV as a market segment.

Bitkraft Research The video game industry is simply evolving. The old days where the video game companies based their financial strength and potential almost solely on the brick and mortar sales of their pipeline of game releases are long gone. The introduction of various new business models such as games as a service, games as a subscription, downloadable content, microtransactions, and others have enabled video game companies to enter a new stage of youth while enabling gaming to be perceived as a driving growth force for companies.

Newcomer to the industry

CD Projekt RED is a Polish video game company developer, publisher, and distributor which was founded back in 1994 by Marcin Iwinski and Michal Kicinski. They have begun their business by working on localization and distribution of 3rd party games into the Poland market. However, the major breakthrough for the small company came when have started working on larger and more ambitious projects which have culminated in the release of "The Witcher" back in 2007, a game based on the fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Subsequent successful game releases were followed up by the launch of critically acclaimed "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" when the Polish-based developer first came under the spotlight of international investors and gamers alike. The success of the release turned the relatively unknown studio into one of the better-known and most loved small game developers in the world. The game became a planet-wide success and was successful in winning multiple awards culminating in the "Game of the Year" award in 2015.

CD Projekt - Divisions The company operates through its two main business entities. The first one is the CD Projekt RED studio, which engages mainly in developing and publishing video games. In the most recent success, the studio has sold 13.7 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077, which brought home roughly $400-500 million in the last year. The entire Witcher series was sold in over 50 million copies since 2007. The second business entity the company relies on is GOG (Good Old Games), which represents a digital games store somewhat akin to the likes of Steam. However, unlike the aforementioned game store, it does operate in a relative niche market, focusing mostly on older games, indie titles, and the "DRM free" concept. The company experienced trouble in scaling this business segment properly, as it failed to deliver on some more noticeable growth throughout the years. Games Pipeline This brings me to one of the major issues that I have with the company. That is specifically the lack of depth of their IP portfolio. CD Projekt is in fact still riding on the incredible popularity of its Witcher games series. Prior to 2020, it was effectively the only IP the company owned.

The situation is obviously somewhat problematic, especially when we compare the company to some of its competitors, which do seem to trade at similar valuations but seem to offer much more. With all of that being said, the two IPs that they own are insanely popular within the gaming community and something that they "squeeze" throughout the years.

Both franchises have not yet had their multiplayer installments released, which in my view seems to be the most fundamentally attractive part of the investment. Such releases will open the way for new revenue streams, especially if the microtransactions and games as service models are implemented appropriately. The company only recently tapped into the mobile gaming segment, which also presents an increasingly lucrative market.

Future Projects

In their latest quarterly report, management once again brought into attention the allocation of their current resources. As we can see, even more than a year after the launch of the game, around two-thirds of the resources are still dedicated to supporting Cyberpunk 2077.

This does well to highlight my first point about the lack of depth in their IP since it would be difficult to expect new IPs and projects in the short to mid-term. Furthermore, even though it is rumored that the next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 will mark a "soft relaunch" of the game, the monetization aspect of the launch is questionable. It seems to be mostly focused on salvaging its damaged reputation and repairing the customer relationship.

Both do very little in establishing more constant and reoccurring revenue streams from a strict investor mindset, such as would be the case with the multiplayer implementation of the Cyberpunk or Witcher series. These projects seem to be pushed down the pipeline, at least until the damage is attended to like it was indirectly pointed out in the latest earnings call.

Yes, I can add some color – the plan remains the same; we’re planning to add multiplayer functionality in the future to both franchises, including Cyberpunk, gradually. We’re not revealing which franchise will be the first to receive such functionality, but the first attempt will be something we can learn from, and then we can add more and more – so, step and step, we want to open our single-player experiences to multiplayer, but we want to add such features gradually.

Q3 Earnings Call - Adam Kicinski, President and Joint CEO

Making sense of the financials

As per the latest quarterly filing, we can see that the company is finding itself in a quite attractive financial situation. CD Projekt RED is currently sitting on a huge pile of cash amounting to 740.7 million zloty or 186.2 million dollars. The total debt of the company is currently set only to 30.2 million zloty or 7.6 million US dollars. All of this means they effectively have a clean sheet when discussing long-term debt.

They are facing some 293.7 million zloty or 73.8 million dollars in current liabilities and 314 million zloty or 79 million dollars total liabilities, which are being outweighed by the 2.14 billion zloty or 540 million dollars of total assets. On the back of two successful years of doing business after the launch of several minor releases and the most anticipated "Cyberpunk 2077", the company seems to be entering the new decade with a rock-solid balance sheet.

Cash and Debt TIKR

The last decade was simply put a decade of success when looking at the financials. Like it was noted previously, the two major jumping stones for the company were the release of the "Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" in 2015 and the release of "Cyberpunk: 2077" in 2020, the two major franchises and IPs the company owns.

In the last twelve months, the company had generated 574 million dollars in revenue or 2.28 billion zloty. In the same period, EBITDA was set at 282 million dollars or 1.12 billion zloty. In my view, it will be difficult for the company to keep up with the 2020 and 2021 numbers over the period of the next couple of years as was the case after the release back in 2015.

This is mostly due to the fact that the DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077 have been pushed down the roadmap, considering that all resources were allocated to working on bug fixes and missing features. As pointed out earlier, it was only recently we have seen a shift in the labor force allocation to new projects. Undoubtedly, the botched Cyberpunk launch delayed all other projects significantly. However, I would also argue that is more than priced in, considering the 65% discount to the pre-launch all-time high at $120 per share.

Revenue and EBITDA TIKR

Furthermore, I would like to draw attention to the company's shareholder structure. We encounter a very interesting situation, almost 30% of the float is held by the founders. This is relatively rare in today's markets but is definitely a situation that I prefer. In my view, it is always a good thing to know that the interests of the majority shareholders and the individual investors are aligned.

Shareholder Structure TIKR

An example of this can be seen in the manner the company has dealt with the question of equity financing. Being somewhat atypical for a company that went through a period of strong growth, the share dilution has been kept at a minimum.

If we take the 4.4 billion dollars market cap into consideration, we can conclude that management sits on enough cash that it could buy back almost 5% of the float. Obviously not the best deployment of capital considering the potential of the company and the strength of the brand, but it speaks volumes of the financial situation the company is finding itself in today.

Shares Outstanding TIKR

A potential acquisition target?

The video game industry is an industry marked by decades of mergers and acquisitions, with the recent developments proving once again that industry consolidation is not a question of if, but a question of when. The last month in the video game industry has been marked by the surprise announcement of Microsoft's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction worth $68.7 billion. Microsoft has been the first company to realize the true potential of the games as a subscription model. Following the enormous success that Netflix (NFLX) had in the video subscription platform, Microsoft is hoping to replicate a similar model and establish itself as the game subscription platform. The company is looking to bring franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch, and others to its Game Pass subscription service. The benefits of acquiring well-established studios for a company like Microsoft are numerous, as I have explained in my article from last week.

If a similar premium is to be assigned to CD Projekt, the $4.3 billion company could be worth anywhere in the range of $7-11 billion in a hypothetical acquisition. Such an attractive market cap opens the field of potential acquirers. On the face of things, Sony (SONY) seems to be the obvious choice, seeing that the company is under substantial pressure to provide a reaction to the recent events. Further to the point, their video game subscription service "PS Now" already looks like a subpar choice when compared to Microsoft's "Game Pass". Such an acquisition would definitely see the public perception change. Sony has taken a significant hit in the markets, with the stock price being shredded more than 10% since the announcement. The $141 billion company is generating more than $70 billion in revenues and has an $8 billion strong cash position, meaning such an acquisition would be well within their financial abilities. On the other hand, if the Activision acquisition goes through, there is little reason beyond regulatory scrutiny for Microsoft not to follow up with further acquisitions, with CD Projekt being one of the possibilities.

CD Projekt and the rest of the industry

In the light of the recent developments in the industry, we might want to take a look at the rest of the competitors and how well CD Projekt compares directly to them. Considering the importance of IPs and franchises that are difficult to quantify, the numbers are not telling us everything here.

Competitors Compared Author Spreadsheet

Activision is the owner of franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, StarCraft, and others. After the developments surrounding the announced acquisition, they are trading at an NTM P/E of x21.84 and an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x20.19. The market cap prior to the announcement was set at $51.82 billion, but it increased to $61.65 billion that we have today. The TEV of $55.26 billion indicates a huge cash pile as well. Excluding the acquisition for a moment and speaking only in terms of fundamentals, Activision does seem to be trading at a possibly unwarranted premium to something like EA and also the rest of the competitors.

EA is the owner of popular franchises like FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and others. It is currently valued at a $38.24 billion market cap. Unlike Activision, it does not have a strong net cash position, and the TEV is set at $37.53 billion. It sells at a similar NTM P/E of x18.04 as well as an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x19.68. It commands an x4.75 NTM TEV/REV and an x12.43 NTM TEV/EBITDA. Again, in my view, it does come down to the IPs they own, which are difficult to put into numbers, but both companies are relatively similar in valuations. However, on the merit of both financials and IPs that they own, EA does seem to be the best deal around.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) (OTCPK:UBSFF) is at a much smaller scale compared to EA. Ubisoft is the maker of franchises like Assassins Creed, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and others. It is valued at $6.70 billion, with a TEV of $7.35 billion. It is selling for an NTM P/E of x19.99, as well as an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x168.76.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the owner of franchises like GTA, Red Dead, NBA 2K, Mafia, and others. It is valued at a $17.37 billion market cap. It is one of the competitors with a very strong cash position. As a result, TEV is set only to $15.31 billion. It is selling for somewhat of a warranted premium at x28.72 NTM P/E and an x18.72 NTM Price/Free Cash Flow.

When we take a look at CD Projekt, we can immediately conclude that even after the horrific sell-off that has taken place during the last six months, the company does not present itself as an obvious value choice. After everything has taken place, the company still seems to be selling at a premium when compared to direct competitors. Further to the point, unlike the competition, CD Projekt currently owns only two important IPs, albeit insanely popular ones. This suggests more downside potential in the short term, especially as the financials degrade over the next couple of years.

Final thoughts and conclusions

The video game industry is an industry marked by decades of mergers and acquisitions, with the recent developments surrounding Microsoft and Activision Blizzard proving once again that industry consolidation is not a question of if, but a question of when. As other companies such as Sony are desperate to deliver a response to the situation, CD Projekt's $4.4 billion market cap does seem to offer a lot for what it is worth. However, it does remain difficult to speculate about any potential mergers or acquisitions in the short term. Something in the line of Electronic Arts seems to be a much more enticing acquisition target.

After the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, a very attractive investment opportunity has presented itself to any and all investors who are willing to make a contrarian play and possibly hold the bag for a while, as the company is selling for a close to 66% discount to the pre-launch all-time high. Still, I would argue that most investors would be prudent to stay away from CD Projekt in the short term, at least until the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 are attended to and until we can see some new releases being announced. The company is most likely going to become much more fundamentally attractive as the new DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077 and multiplayer versions of the two major IPs are released. This is true especially for the latter as it is going to open a way for more consistent revenue streams. However, both seem to be delayed indefinitely, as it would be unwise to expect the releases in the next couple of years. On the other end, selling at this point might prove to be too hastily and would make little sense given the underlying value that is undeniably present.