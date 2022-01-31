Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MELI) is the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Latin America, and it's becoming much more than that. The stock has sold off significantly due to concerns about slowing growth and macro factors. But this remains a high quality company that's dealt with such issues successfully for over a decade. I am adding to my MercadoLibre position and expect strong returns over the next 3-5 years.

Introduction

I covered MercadoLibre last October, where I wrote about the opportunity the company created by combining e-commerce and FinTech in historically underbanked countries. This combination allows MercadoLibre to continuously expand into new businesses; I discussed how they could eventually become the Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), Block (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and maybe even Visa (NYSE:V) of Latin America... in addition to already being their Amazon.

Data from the company's existing products allows it to identify user needs and fulfill them more effectively than competitors, for example by offering risk-adjusted lending based on e-commerce data.

Beyond this successful business model, MercadoLibre benefits from strong tailwinds including 4x lower e-commerce penetration in LATAM than in developed markets and faster GDP growth than developed markets.

Since I wrote that article, the stock sold off 31%, and I published the article after the stock already sold off significantly from its all-time highs. In this article, I'll show how the stock is now at one of its most attractive valuations ever and consider whether the selloff is justified.

Valuation

Macrotrends

As shown, MercadoLibre's current P/S ratio of 8.33 is the lowest the stock has seen since 2015-2016 where it bottomed at 6.32. Before that, you'd have to go all the way back to the financial crisis in 2009 to find another time where MercadoLibre had a P/S ratio below 8.33.

Macrotrends Macrotrends

Those who have followed this company for a long time would be quick to point out that P/S arguably should have declined based on margin trends. Gross margin has approximately halved from a peak of 80% to 42% now, and operating margin has decreased even more.

Zacks

However, the downtrend in margins has been offset by an uptrend in revenue growth as MercadoLibre has invested aggressively in new lower margin products like fulfillment, first party sales, FinTech, and payments.

Operating margins declined about 70% in the last five years, but revenue growth accelerated by about 60% during that time. I'd consider that a fair tradeoff, although different investors have different preferences.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

The downtrend in operating margin has been going on for about five years. MercadoLibre's five year return of 474% is relatively comparable to its 10 year return of 1066%, so the decreasing margins haven't impacted the stock price. As I've written previously, MercadoLibre is a rare example of a stock that grew 10x in 10 years without multiple expansion.

The average analyst price target for MercadoLibre is $1966.24, which implies 88% upside and a P/S of 15.6. It's a bit difficult to understand how analysts arrived at this number since MercadoLibre's P/E is sky high, but one way to do that is by looking at forward earnings estimates. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts project rapid EPS expansion in the next few years, which would give MercadoLibre a forward P/E of 14 in 2025 at the current price. If MercadoLibre continues to deliver on the 30%+ growth that analysts expect, a P/E of 30+ would be more justified at that point, which would move the stock price more than 88% higher. This target price may be a bit aggressive for one year out, but most investors wouldn't complain about 88%+ return in 3 years either.

Reasons For The Selloff

In general, the one earnings that the company released since my last article was positive. They missed on revenue by 1.5% but posted a large EPS beat. Analysts congratulated them on the results during the Q&A and there was one upgrade and one downgrade by analysts after the results. However, even the downgraded price target implies 25% upside from today's price (while the upgraded target implies 100% upside). I'll consider a few possible reasons for the selloff.

Declining Margins

The most apparent reason for the selloff that I've discussed so far is declining margins. However, as I showed in the previous section, this has been a long term trend where profitability is exchanged for growth and it hasn't hurt returns in the past. It would be strange for investors to suddenly consider this an issue after ignoring it for years.

Inflation

Inflation in Brazil Statista Inflation in Mexico Statista Inflation in Argentina Statista

Another point bears often make is that conditions are unstable in Latin America. In particular, the inflation situation in Argentina has certainly gotten out of hand over the last few years. On the other hand, Mexico and Brazil have inflation rates only moderately higher than in the states. Argentina makes up only about 25% of MercadoLibre's revenue, so the inflation issue doesn't seem particularly impactful or new. Like the declining margins, it's a reasonable concern, but it's nothing new in the latest quarter.

Google (compiled by author)

We can also see that of these three currencies, only the Argentinian Peso has depreciated significantly against the U.S. Dollar this year. (MercadoLibre reports in USD.)

Macro Issues

Besides inflation, there have been other concerns in the volatile LATAM region. There have been reports that Brazil is entering recession, and Brazilian stocks are in a bear market. Their central bank hiking rates doesn't help with sentiment, nor does concern about their upcoming presidential election. MercadoLibre generates over half of its revenue in Brazil.

In general, I don't focus on macro issues too much since as a long term investor I aim to find companies that can outperform over a full economic cycle. However, I admit that they are a greater risk in LATAM than in developed markets especially if the government is unstable.

Brazil GDP Per Year Statista

Even so, the recent issues in Brazil don't look like a long term problem. Statista continues to forecast that Brazil's GDP bottomed in 2020 and will grow steadily through 2026. In fact, the forecasted 8.7% CAGR through 2026 is significantly faster than growth in most developed markets. So I don't see a long term issue here.

Another point to make is that Brazil GDP actually peaked in 2011, yet that didn't stop MercadoLibre stock from growing over 10x since then.

Lending Risk

MercadoLibre's FinTech offerings include buy now pay later like Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), personal loans like Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), and credit cards like American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Fellow LATAM FinTech company StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) got into trouble with similar offerings recently, where they had a higher number of non-performing loans than they expected. This resulted in the stock selling off an astounding 84% from its peak. A disaster of this level can certainly impact the entire industry, based on market sentiment if nothing else.

However, MercadoLibre's management seems to be confident about their credit offerings based on this comment in their recent earnings call: "with regards to consumer credit, we have had a very good quarter, I think for all of the credit products. I think our credit products, all three of them have been profitable in all three markets."

Moreover, unlike StoneCo, MercadoLibre has an established e-commerce business that generates most of its revenue. That should add some stability even if they start having issues with loans, which I don't expect they will.

Competition

It's often been stated that competition is increasing in the region, with new competitors like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) entering recently. I discussed this more in my previous article so I won't go into it here. It could be argued that competition is one reason for declining margins, but it certainly hasn't hurt market share:

MercadoLibre GMV Market Share Statista

Share Offering

MercadoLibre sold new shares late last year, which coincides with the start of this violent selloff. In general, I think it's reasonable for high growth companies to fund their growth with a moderate amount of dilution. The all-time low P/S ratio accounts for this dilution, so if the selloff is a reaction to dilution then it's clearly gone too far. Assuming the selloff wasn't caused by this offering, management was smart to offer shares when they did, since they were offered at higher levels than today's prices.

Conclusion

After the recent selloff, MercadoLibre's valuation based on P/S ratio is the cheapest it's been in over five years. Given its long operating history and strong returns as a public company, I believe that a higher valuation for MercadoLibre is justified as long as the company keeps growing. More specifically, I would consider the stock a strong buy at least until it returns to the 10-12 P/S ratio that it historically had, and a more speculative buy all the way up to 15 P/S.

MercadoLibre will always be a high uncertainty stock because of the countries it operates in, and I highlighted multiple risks in this article. However, the company has navigated these risks successfully in the past and none of the risks seem to have significantly worsened in the past three months.

I'm adding to MercadoLibre at these levels and project strong returns over the next 3-5 years.