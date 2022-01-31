ilkercelik/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares rose 5.3% on Friday (January 28) after Q4 2021 results.

We initiated our Buy rating on Charter in January 2020. Subsequently, CHTR stock first rose by 62% by September 2021, but has fallen back by 29% since, giving an overall return of 16% over 2 years:

Librarian Capital Charter Rating vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (28-Jan-22).

The bear case is that increased fiber overbuild and new 5G fixed wireless from telcos will erode Charter's customer base and revenues, with fears heightened by the deceleration in broadband industry net adds since Q3 2020.

Q4 results showed Charter could have solid earnings growth even with fewer net adds, and provided updates on initiatives that would help its competitiveness and future growth. Our updated forecasts show a total return of 133% (24.1% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Charter Buy Case Recap

Our investment case has been based on the following:

Internet revenues growing from both customer numbers and Average Revenue Per User, from new household formation, network "edge out" expansion, structurally-growing demand and pricing power

Existing Cable infrastructure has competitive speeds and low upgrade costs; new entrants struggle to get a good return on investment

Charter has further increased its customer stickiness by improving customer service and bundling adjacent value-add products

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, as they are offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already low-margin

Overall revenues are growing at low-single-digits; margin is rising from mix and stable service costs, so EBITDA is growing at high-single-digits

Financial leverage and stable CapEx turn a high-single-digit EBITDA growth into a low-teens total Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growth

Buybacks, financed by FCF and new borrowings in line with a rising EBITDA (at a 4.0-4.5x leverage target), drive FCF/Share growth to high teens

The new Mobile business produces only limited cash losses at present and represents a large potential upside in the future

The valuation at a low-single-digit FCF Yield will remain stable

Our investment case is significantly more conservative than what Charter has historically achieved. During the years 2017-21, Charter has on average grown its revenues by 5.6%, its EBITDA by 7.8%, its FCF by 21.1% and its FCF/Share by 31.7% annually:

Charter Key Financials (2017-21) Source: Charter company filings. NB. SBC = Share-Based Compensation; average basic share numbers used for comparability; FCF/share figures are calculated differently in the rest of the article.

Q4 2021 results showed Charter's power to grow earnings remains strong.

Internet Adds Decelerated Again

Charter's Internet net adds decelerated again to 190k in Q4 2021 (after a one-time disconnect of 20k non-pay New York customers after a moratorium expired), compared to 265k in Q3 and 246k in the prior-year quarter:

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (Since Q3 2019) Source: Charter company filings.

This meant 2021 Internet net adds were 1.21m, close to the level in 2018:

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (2018-21) Source: Charter company filings.

Year-on-year, Charter's Internet customers grew 4.2% year-on-year in Q4 2021 (compared to 8.3% in 2020), after its household passings grew 2.1%:

Even with 2021 Internet net adds lower than in prior years, Charter had strong year-on-year EBITDA growth in Q4.

EBITDA Up 7.7% Year-on-Year in Q4

Year-on-year, Charter's EBITDA grew 7.7% year-on-year in Q4 2021 (compared to and 10.3% 2020), and was also 1.8% higher than Q3:

EBITDA growth was despite Advertising Sales falling 28.3% year-on-year, due to weak auto ad spend (from vehicle shortages) and U.S. election ad spend in the prior year; excluding auto, they were 13.3% higher than in Q4 2019

Year-on-year, revenue growth was 4.7%, including:

Internet revenues growing 11.6%, the main driver of revenue growth

Video revenues slightly down (with subscriber losses offset by rate hikes)

SMB revenues grew 5.7% and, excluding wholesale revenues, Enterprise revenues grew 6.1%, both helped by the wider economic recovery

Mobile revenues grew a strong 47.7% year-on-year, thanks to strong subscriber net adds (more below).

There was good operational leverage. Programming Costs and Other Operating Costs were both flattish year-on-year, growing far less than revenues. Mobile Costs grew 39.7%, less than Mobile Revenues.

Sequentially, Internet revenues grew 1.1% (on subscriber growth of 0.6%). Mobile revenues grew 18.1%, again thanks to subscriber net adds. Advertising Sales were up 14.6% due to the holiday season. Costs again grew less than revenues (except in Mobile, due to higher mix of device sales).

EBITDA Growth Reached 11.4% in 2021

With a solid Q4, 2021 saw Charter's revenues grew 7.5% (led by Internet revenues growing 13.9%) and EBITDA grew 11.4%:

Charter Revenues and EBITDA (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: Charter results release (Q4 2021).

Cable-only EBITDA grew 10.7%, while Mobile loss narrowed 22% to $311m.

Charter's Cable-only EBITDA growth in 2021 as the highest since completing the Time Warner Cable acquisition in 2016, thanks to COVID-19's boost to home broadband demand (which also benefited part of 2020):

Charter Cable-Only EBITDA Growth & Margin (Since 2014) Source: Charter company filings. NB. 2016 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed in Oct-16; excludes Mobile.

Growth in FCF/Share was even stronger, thanks to leverage and buybacks.

FCF/Share Up 39% After Buybacks

In 2021, Charter's total FCF grew 22.8% year-on-year. Buybacks reduced the share count by 11.3%, so FCF/Share grew 38.5% at $41.50:

Charter Cash flows (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Charter company filings.

Sequentially, last-twelve-months ("LTM") EBITDA grew 1.9% (close to 8% annualized), and FCF/Share grew 6.6% (29% annualized).

Internet Net Adds Should Reaccelerate

There are good reasons to believe Charter's Internet net adds should reaccelerate in 2022 and beyond.

Lower Net Adds Due to Lower Market Churn

Charter again stated that lower Internet net adds have been due to historically low market churn, which reduces growth opportunities for share gainers like Charter. Factors behind the low churn included lower household move rates, lower housing completion and fewer customers falling behind on payments.

Charter "voluntary churn is down to historic levels", and "that's across all competitive footprints, all geographies", which would not be the case if the lower Internet net adds were due to tougher competition.

Consistent these views, industry-wide broadband net adds have been trending down. Wireline broadband net adds have remained small at AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), showing the limited impact of fiber overbuild:

Wireline & Fixed Wireless Broadband Net Adds - Key Players (Since 2019) Source: Company filings. NB. TMUS figures only disclosed from Q3 2021. Altice USA (ATUS) not reported Q4.

Net adds for the new fixed wireless offerings at Verizon and T-Mobile (TMUS), while risen significantly from a low base, are too small to cause more than a marginal deceleration in Charter's and Comcast's (CMCSA) net adds.

Another positive sign was that Charter's net adds, after hitting a bottom in October, improved in November and again in December, before declining "at the end of December", which management attributed to the effects of the new Omicron variant (discovered in late November).

New Broadband CapEx Initiatives

New Charter initiatives should also help Charter's net adds in the future:

High Split Upgrades - there will be more high split upgrades in Charter's network in 2022. A high split upgrade allows existing DOCSIS 3.1 infrastructure to deliver multi-Gbps download speeds or 1-Gbps symmetrical speeds, and is more cost-effective than other technologies

- there will be more high split upgrades in Charter's network in 2022. A high split upgrade allows existing DOCSIS 3.1 infrastructure to deliver multi-Gbps download speeds or 1-Gbps symmetrical speeds, and is more cost-effective than other technologies DOCSIS 4.0 - Charter continues to develop its DOCSIS 4.0 technology, and has recently achieved speeds of over 8 Gbps in downloads and over 6 Gbps in uploads in tests. This is similarly cost-efficient

Charter continues to develop its DOCSIS 4.0 technology, and has recently achieved speeds of over 8 Gbps in downloads and over 6 Gbps in uploads in tests. This is similarly cost-efficient Rural Expansion - Charter plans to add more than 1m unserved rural customer locations to its network (approx. 1.8% of current household passings), including with subsidies from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

High split upgrades are included in Charter's normal CapEx (guided to be $7.1-7.3bn in 2022, compared to $7.6bn in 2021), while rural expansion will add $1bn of incremental CapEx in 2022.

Mobile Net Adds Re-accelerated in Q4

Charter's mobile net adds reaccelerated sharply in Q4 2021, after decelerating every quarter since Q3 last year:

Charter Mobile Customer Net Adds (Since Q3 2019) Source: Charter company filings.

This is in line with management comments at a December conference about reaccelerating expansion efforts in Q4, having been forced to hold back by an old billing system. The net adds were also remarkable as Charter has not relied on device subsidies, used increasingly by telcos.

Product innovations continued. A "$30 per unlimited line" offer was launched in October (for two or more lines). Charter customers now have access to 5G C-band recently activated by Verizon, Charter's MVNO partner. A 5G hybrid mobile network using CBRS spectrum is being rolled out in a full market area.

Charter's Mobile business has been growing rapidly, and is already profitable excluding customer acquisition costs; management is focused on growth while keeping losses at a slowly-shrinking level:

Charter Mobile Revenue & EBITDA (Since Q3 2019) Source: Charter company filings.

We continue to believe Mobile will be a material profit generator by 2024.

Valuation: Is Charter Stock Overvalued?

At $590.47, CHTR shares are trading at a 7.0% FCF Yield; adjusted for cash taxes (on a 24% rate) that will start in 2022, the FCF Yield is 5.4%:

Charter Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: Charter company filings.

Cash taxes will start in 2022 after tax losses have been exhausted. Management indicate these will be a mid-to-high teens percentage of (EBITDA - Interest - CapEx) in 2022, and 23-25% of the same thereafter.

Charter is trading at a 25.2x P/, but EPS is not a meaningful metric due to large non-cash costs like depreciation.

Charter does not pay a dividend, but continues to buy back shares with its FCF and new debt raised in line with new EBITDA. Management intends to stay "at or just below the high end" of its target 4.0-4.5x EV / EBITDA range.

Share repurchases totaled $15.4bn (13% of current market capitalization) in 2021, compared to $11.2bn in 2020. These included $5.3bn in Q4, at an average price of $702.33, 19% higher than the latest price.

Charter Cash flow Forecast

We have constructed cash flow forecasts for Charter with these assumptions:

EBITDA growth is on a baseline of 6% each year, plus an extra 0.3% each year from 2023 from rural expansion initiatives

Mobile losses to gradually decline and become an EBITDA of $750m in 2025

New debt to be raised at 4x the amount of Cable-only EBITDA growth

Interest expense to increase with new debt at an interest rate of 5.0% (compared to current average rate of 4.5%)

Capital expenditure in line with guidance in 2022 and flat thereafter

Cash taxes rate of 16% in 2022 and 24% thereafter

Other operating cash flows to grow by 3% a year

Share-based compensation to grow by 10% a year

These forecasts show Charter's FCF exceeding $9.8bn in 2025:

Charter Cash Flow Forecasts (2022-25) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Charter's forecasted 2025 FCF is 19% higher than in 2021, despite cash taxes being deducted from 2022, at an eventual rate of 24%.

Charter Stock Forecast

For our return forecasts, we use the cash flow forecasts above and assume:

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 8.0% each year (was 6.0%, raised to reflect the decline in share price)

2025 FCF Yield of 5.0% (was 4.0%, raised to reflect higher interest rates)

Our 2024 new FCF/Share forecast is $56.01, 2% higher than before ($55.03); our 2025 FCF/share forecast is $68.89:

Illustrative Charter Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $590.47, we expect an exit price of $1,378 and a total return of 133% (24.1% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Charter Stock A Buy?

Charter has been a core holding and one of our highest-conviction ideas.

We reiterate our Buy rating.