Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

The current macro backdrop is very similar to the one at the end of the Second World War. Obviously, it's not a carbon copy, but back then, we also had four determinant factors: we were leaving a period with a high savings rate, high consumption restraints, central banks with bloated balance sheets, and huge fiscal deficits

Personal Savings Rate as a Percentage of Disposable Income

FRED

Bank of England Balance Sheet

FRED

Federal Surplus or Deficit as Percent of Gross Domestic Product

FRED

Shares of gross domestic product: Personal consumption expenditures

FRED FRED

So, what to expect from this? In theory, we should see a significant demand surge due to the repressed demand and high savings rate during the Covid pandemic. The fiscal deficits and Central Bank expansion should be like adding gasoline to the fire of an inflationary outbreak.

In practice, it may not be that way. Although, we might go a long way thinking otherwise. Why? Because we might be suffering from confirmation bias. Basically, the current indicators confirm the inflation narrative. Are the indicators wrong? I don't think so. We can question the statistics construction, but the variation is too big not to mean something.

Consumer Price Index: Total All Items for the United States

FRED

So, what is wrong with the claim that the Fed is behind the curve? Well, there are a lot of nuances. So many nuances that I think that the Fed is completely outside the track by being too hawkish, planting the seeds to a massive slowdown later in the year.

Now, you must be thinking that this is clearly the talk of a bull trying to defend his portfolio. And that is partially right. My portfolio does perform better with rates going lower than with rates going up. However, the fact that I have skin in the game doesn't make my argument instantaneously wrong. This discussion must be evaluated on its own merits.

The Post-Second World War

So, let's check the nuances I've mentioned. To start with, I don't believe that the conditions are there for an inflationary outburst of the same size as the post-WWII (let alone the late '70s). Back in the '40s, the Western economies were mainly industrial. It took huge retooling and reconstruction efforts to bring capacity back online. Obviously, the logistic chains were in a mess right after the war, and there were huge supply constraints everywhere.

the balance

Given that backdrop, inflation spiked in the years following the war, reaching its highest peak at 18.1% in 1946. Then, it more than halved in 1947, entering a moderate phase after 1948. With that inflation scare, we might think that the Fed has reacted by increasing rates significantly. However, that wasn't the case. The Fed funds rate never crossed the 1% figure in 1946 and 1947. While, for the same period, the 10-year yield remained well below 2.5%.

High Value of the Federal Funds Rate

FRED

10-Year Yield

multpl

What about the current macro scenario?

The current backdrop is different. The industrial sector now weighs less in the western economy, and it doesn't need reconstruction and retooling. There were parts of the economy that were affected, like airlines and some supply-chain logistics. However, the scale is not the same as the devastation after WWII. Therefore, I don't expect the same level of inflation as the one experienced after WWII. I expect a spike in inflation but not to the 1946 levels.

Another difference resides in the fact that the Fed is not influencing the long end of the interest rate curve (i.e., no operation twist). Additionally, the recent inflation reading has spooked the Fed. Which then became impatient and tried to catch up quickly by telegraphing a hawkish stance. All-in-all, I expect the 10-year rates to stay below 3%, but I also expect them to be more volatile.

In my opinion, the hawkish turn was the wrong move. Most investors do not remember what persistent inflation really is. There is almost no one left that was around during the oil shocks of the '70s and this is making many people panic with what in other times could be considered a respectable (but not mind-blowing) spike in inflation. Obviously, the talk about transitory was wrong because it created the expectation that it would only last two quarters. These things take time to settle, and we might not even get back to where we were.

The wildcard: energy markets

Nevertheless, I don't want to give the impression that there aren't inflationary risks because there are. The obvious candidate is the energy market. As a side note, it is worth mentioning that some inflationary pressures precede the pandemic. One of them was the trade war that dislocated supply chains and created all types of logistical nightmares. I consider it an ongoing process. The WTO agreement of the '90s was clearly a problem for the most advanced economies due to the labor arbitrage it created. I believe that the reaction to that mistake is not over, and the so-called trade wars will continue to manifest, creating inflationary pressures.

That said, at the current juncture, the energy markets are the most obvious candidates for inflation catalysts. The energy transition has become ingrained in the financial markets through the ESG mandates. It follows that the necessary investment to keep fossil fuels affordable is not flowing to where they are needed. That's part of the energy transition process, albeit a painful one. And one that might create significant price increases.

Be as it may, it is critical to understand if the current uptick in energy prices is in line with the '40s' scenario or the '70s' scenario. In the '40s, from the beginning of 1946 until the beginning of 1948, the oil price doubled, and then, it stayed there for a long time. In the '70s, from the second half of 1973, until the second half of 1974, the price tripled, and then it kept going up only reaching the top in 1980. The result was more than a 1,000% increase in the price since 1973.

Spot Crude Oil Price: West Texas Intermediate (WTI)

FRED FRED FRED

When we look at the current price increase in the oil market, I think it resembles more the 1946 scenario than the '70s. Again, this only reinforces the idea that our goal posts for inflation should be a good reference. Summing up, those goalposts include inflation figures not surpassing the 1946 level of 18% and rates on the long end rising to more than 3.5%.

Conclusion

We've defined the thesis that inflation should behave a lot like in the 1946-48 period. However, we should keep an eye on the oil market to see if its behavior fits the '40s or the '70s narratives. Therefore, I'll be testing three hypotheses:

H1: Inflation will not reach the levels of the post-WWII period (18%), and the inflation will revert in the following years.

H2: Interest rates will not pass the 3.5% during the next year.

H3: The oil price will not return to all-time highs.

At this juncture, I think the Fed is making a mistake by tightening too soon (threatening is a better word). In my opinion, that might end in a yield curve inversion and result in a pronounced growth contraction.

In the current markets, monetary tightening tends to induce tantrums (maybe because of the liquidity plumbing), while growth scares tend to induce euphoria (behavior conditioning and liquidity plumbing working together).

All-in-all, I've laid the goalposts the global macro scenario. If any of these hypotheses fail, we will have to reassess the whole macro scenario and likely change it to a more inflationary case. If not, I believe that the case is there for a slowdown in growth, resulting in more stimulus and another run in bonds, Bitcoin, tech stocks, and gold.

Post-script

While I am editing this text, the news of a contraction in the German economy is out. I'm not saying that the German economy is the proverbial canary in a coal mine, but it is a sign that all is not well. Other parts of the world are releasing stellar GDP figures. However, those might be heavily influenced by the rise in inventories instead of really vibrant economic activity. Uncertainty is reigning.