Last week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported one of its best quarters in years. Beating on revenue and earnings, the release triggered a one-day rally of nearly 7%!

For many years, people have been worrying about deceleration at Apple, which is now so large that incremental growth is likely to be slower than it was in the past. Apple’s revenue growth in the recent quarter was only 11%, lower than the three-year CAGR growth rate. At this point AAPL is growing the top-line much less than it did in the late 2000s, when 35% full-year revenue growth was not uncommon for the company.

Still, Apple’s bottom-line growth remains impressive. For a company of Apple’s size, 25% EPS growth doesn’t come easily, and Apple achieved it even with supply chain problems costing it $6 billion.

So, Apple’s first quarter was a very strong one. With record revenue and earnings, it showed that even with global supply chains in disarray, the world’s largest company can still beat expectations.

That still leaves open the question of valuation, though. Apple’s P/E ratio is currently about 28. That’s not exactly extremely high by big tech standards, but it is higher than companies like Meta Platforms (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG). This is peculiar because, recently, those companies have been growing much faster than Apple has. For the trailing 12 month period, Meta grew sales by 42% and Alphabet grew at 39%. Apple’s top-line growth, meanwhile, was only 17% in the same period.

AAPL’s combination of a steep valuation and only moderate growth have led some to call the stock a bubble. The stock has been rising for years and years at a rapid pace, despite the underlying revenue growth being modest. This has led to multiple expansion and a more expensive stock. These factors perhaps make Apple stock less attractive than it was five years ago. But when you look at the forward earnings implied by the most recent quarter, the stock doesn’t appear overvalued at all. For that reason, I will outline a bullish thesis on Apple in this article, arguing that it has plenty of room to grow from here.

Competitive Landscape

One of the big things Apple has going for it is its strong competitive position. As an integrated hardware/software company, Apple has few “direct” competitors who compete with it in all of its verticals. The closest would probably be Alphabet, Microsoft (MSFT) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which compete with it in markets like:

Smartphones.

Laptops.

Music streaming.

Apple’s market shares in some of its markets include:

Apple is first or second in many of its verticals. It is the biggest company in the world not only by market cap but also by profit, and it enjoys a solid competitive position. With all that said, the most enviable thing about Apple’s market position is not its market share in any one space, but the way all of Apple’s products integrate with each other. Apple’s devices serve as an integrated “ecosystem,” where all of the user’s music, photos and communications can be shared across devices. This ecosystem serves as a springboard for selling Apple services, such as Apple Music, iCloud+, Apple TV+ and others. When an Apple product user buys any one of these services, they automatically sync across all of the user’s devices. So, Apple has an edge in selling services to customers across a wide variety of devices.

Few of Apple’s competitors have this advantage. Microsoft sells computers and computer software, but has almost no presence in the smartphone world. Alphabet supplies the software that most phones run on, but it has a tiny market share in phone hardware. Samsung is a giant in smartphone hardware, but the Android OS it runs is monetized by Alphabet (through the Play Store). Apple stands alone in being the one company that controls its own hardware and software while having significant market share in both.

Product Design - Apple’s Best Showing in Years

As I wrote in the previous section, Apple has an enviable competitive position. It has a high market share in several different markets, and it has the advantage of being able to sell its customers an integrated hardware/software ecosystem that includes pretty much all popular consumer device categories. This is a big advantage. The question is, will Apple maintain it?

For a while, the answer to that question seemed uncertain. From 2015 to 2019, Apple released a series of products that weren’t well received by critics. These included:

MacBooks with butterfly keyboards that had no key travel and were prone to breaking.

An Apple Pencil that awkwardly protruded from the bottom of the iPad while charging.

A Mac Pro whose hardware design gave some reviewers an ‘uncanny valley’ response.

Many Apple fans questioned the company’s product decisions in the 2015 to 2019 period. That didn’t harm sales at all--in fact, revenue grew during the period. But there was definitely a sense that the company was starting to lose its touch post-Steve Jobs.

In 2020, that began to change. That year, Apple released an extremely well received line of notebooks powered by the M1 chip. The M1, which boasted 8 cores and a 3.2 ghz clock speed, was miles ahead of what baseline macs used to have. Gone were the days of MacBook Airs having mobile chips–the M1 brought a new level of power and performance to Apple’s notebook lineup. In 2021, higher end M1 models were rolled out, which increased the performance even more. Today, you can get M1 MacBooks with up to 32 GPU cores!

On top of that, Apple began reversing some of its poorly-received product decisions starting in 2020. 2020 Macs removed butterfly keyboards. In 2021, the touch bar was removed and some ports were brought back. Changes to the phones were more subtle, but with iPhones already selling like hot cakes, modifications probably didn’t seem as necessary.

So, with its new and improved Macs and already-popular iPhones, Apple now has a lineup of very popular products that could power more sales growth in the future. At Apple’s scale, truly staggering growth will be hard to achieve. But as we saw in the first quarter earnings release, satisfactory growth is still possible.

Financials

Speaking of growth, it’s time to take a deep dive look at Apple’s recent earnings.

In the first quarter, Apple delivered:

$124 billion in revenue, up 11%.

$2.11 in diluted EPS, up 25%.

$41.4 billion in operating income, up 23.5%.

$46.9 billion in cash from operations, up 21%.

It was a solid quarter. The company beat on both the top line and the bottom line, exceeding revenue estimates by a full $5.4 billion! It was a record-breaking quarter. And just recently, Apple announced that it expects strong results for the March quarter as well.

Between last quarter’s beat, the well-reviewed product lineup, and management’s optimism for March, Apple has a lot going for it right now. If it can keep up the momentum, then its stock will prove to have been a bargain at today’s prices. The most recent quarter’s $2.11 in EPS would be $8.44 if it recurred for the next three quarters. At a stock price of $170, AAPL would have a 20 P/E ratio–its lowest in years.

Now, there was a reason why December earnings were so strong. Retail sales are higher in December than in other months, so many consumer-facing companies report higher earnings in Q4 than in other quarters. Apple, as a consumer electronics company, is affected by this phenomenon. As the table below shows, its revenue was higher in December of 2020 and 2019 than in the quarters immediately before and after

It would be unrealistic to expect this not to happen again this fiscal year. The December quarter has not one, but two major shopping events: Christmas and Black Friday. Given this fact, it’s unlikely that Apple will crank out $2.11 in earnings for the next three quarters after this one.

But could it achieve the same for fiscal 2023? It’s entirely possible. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Apple’s three year CAGR earnings growth rate is 25%. If you take the trailing 12 month EPS ($6) and grow it by 25%, you get to $7.5, enough to take the P/E ratio down to 22.6. If more growth is expected once Apple meets or exceeds $7.5 in annual EPS, then its stock price will probably continue rising, because 22 is a very low earnings multiple for a tech stock with strong growth.

Risks and Challenges

As I’ve shown in this article, Apple is a solid company with well-received products, strong financials and a reasonable valuation. It is quite likely to be a good investment going forward. Nevertheless, there are risks and challenges to my bullish thesis. These include:

Supply chain issues. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on global supply chains, having shut down factories and slowed down shipping routes. In its most recent quarter, Apple explicitly claimed that it would have earned $6 billion more in revenue had it not been for the supply chain crisis. It made a similar claim the quarter before that. If the supply chain crisis could hold back Apple’s revenue in previous quarters, then it can hold it back in future quarters, too. So, supply chain issues are a major risk factor for Apple at the moment.

A slowdown in smartphone sales. Global smartphone shipments have been cooling down for the past few years. In 2020, they outright declined by about 12.5%. In 2022, sales are projected to pick back up again. But the deceleration in smartphone sales has been going on for a few years now. If this deceleration continues, then Apple is going to have a hard time cranking out growth in the future, as iPhone sales are still more than 50% of its total revenue.

Loss of key talent. Apple lost some of its best talent over the past decade. Steve Jobs passed away in 2011, Jony Ive left in 2019, and a key chip engineer left this year. On top of that, Tim Cook is widely rumored to be retiring in the next decade. These departures could create problems if suitable replacements aren’t found. It’s not clear what Apple would look like without any engineers from the Steve Jobs era still in management. Much of the company’s success has been attributed to its minimalist design choices, and you can’t just count on any random group of engineers to replicate Apple’s signature style. Current executives will need to carefully select their replacements, otherwise Apple’s future products could lose their luster. It definitely is not a company that “any idiot could run.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Apple is this:

It’s a wildly successful company whose stock doesn’t look overly expensive after last quarter’s earnings beat. Yes, AAPL stock is pricier than it was in the past, but it’s not so expensive that the underlying company can’t catch up with it. If Apple keeps growing as it has been, there’s no telling where it could go. Perhaps a $5 trillion market cap isn’t too far off.