Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) needs to show strong growth potential in its cloud business to get positive sentiment from Wall Street. The management has already taken several major steps to build its cloud business as the key segment for the company. Its quarterly revenue in the last quarter was $3.1 billion which comes to over $12 billion in annualized revenue rate. There has also been 6 percentage point improvement in EBITA compared to year-ago quarter. However, the cloud margin is still only 2% compared to operating margin of 30% reported by Amazon's (AMZN) AWS. Some analysts have reduced the price target for BABA based on slower e-commerce growth. However, the future trajectory of Alibaba stock will depend a lot on its cloud performance.

International expansion over the next few quarters will directly put Alibaba Cloud in competition with the cloud operations of Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT). If the company is able to gain a good chunk of international business, it will reduce the margin gap with other major cloud providers. This should help the company in improving the overall margins and also build a strong growth story with Wall Street.

Economies of scale

Alibaba Cloud reported annualized revenue rate of over $12 billion in the last quarter. This puts it among the main cloud players. The revenue share of Alibaba Cloud is 10% within the company. This share would be higher if we exclude the acquisition of Sun Art which has increased the growth within Core Commerce segment.

Company Filings

Figure 1: Revenue share of major segments within Alibaba.

The cloud business reported YoY growth of 33%. This has also allowed the company to gain efficiencies through economies of scale. The EBITA margin of cloud business improved from negative 4% to positive 2%. This is a six percentage point swing in the margin within a year. There is still a massive gap in terms of margin when compared to Amazon's AWS. As the revenue growth continues and the company moves into international regions, it is possible that the margin gap reduces significantly.

Company Filings

Figure 2: Alibaba improved the EBITA margin in cloud computing over the last year.

International expansion holds the key to success

The main bullish argument for Alibaba Cloud is international expansion. Currently, a bulk of its revenue and customer base is in China. The company is already facing massive regulatory challenges in its home market which has hurt its stock performance in the last year. By moving into international regions, Alibaba would be diversifying its revenue base geographically. It will also directly compete with Amazon, Microsoft, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and other big providers who have been reporting better margins than Alibaba Cloud.

Alibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022. It already has a presence in Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia. In many of these regions, Alibaba has e-commerce operations through its subsidiaries. This should help the company gain new business in cloud segment. Alibaba has also launched a new server chip called Yitian 710 which allows for better AI operations.

Amazon Filings

Figure 3: Operating margin and growth of AWS.

Amazon has been able to show close to 30% YoY growth in AWS revenue for the past few quarters. At the same time, the operating margin of AWS has been within a few percentage points of 30% level. Hence, there is over 25% margin gap between Alibaba Cloud and AWS. With the current growth initiatives launched by Alibaba Cloud, it is highly likely that the company will be able to deliver good growth in the cloud segment and also reduce the margin gap with AWS.

Future revenue and margin trajectory

If Alibaba is able to deliver YoY growth of 30% within its cloud business, this segment should hit $35 billion in annualized revenue rate by 2025. AWS is already showing revenue rate of over $60 billion. Hence, there is a lot of scope for growth. In a recent report, Gartner has mentioned that cloud spending is increasing rapidly. It forecasts that public cloud spending will exceed 45% of the overall IT enterprise spending, up from 17% in 2021. At the same time, the market share of Alibaba is increasing in the cloud business.

Gartner

Figure 4: Increase in Alibaba cloud market share.

If Alibaba is able to increase its EBITA margin in cloud business to 20% within the next four years, the annualized EBITA would be $7 billion on a revenue base of $35 billion. This margin would still be lower than the current margin of AWS. Currently, Alibaba reports annualized EBITA of over $20 billion. Hence, we can see that Alibaba Cloud can turn into one of the key margin drivers for the company over the next few years.

Impact on stock trajectory

The impact of Alibaba Cloud on the stock trajectory is underestimated. It was not until the strong performance of AWS that Amazon stock really took off. Even with annualized revenue rate of over $12 billion, Alibaba Cloud is in the early stages. We should see a massive growth rate for this segment in international regions as well as China. AWS is generally given a standalone valuation of between half a trillion dollars and a trillion dollars depending on analysts' estimates for future growth and margins. At the current revenue rate, this would put the valuation at a P/S multiple of 8 to 15. Amazon depends heavily on AWS to deliver profits with 60% of the operating income of the company coming from AWS.

Alibaba is in a better position as it does not depend on its cloud business to support other businesses. Alibaba Cloud could get a standalone P/S multiple between 15 and 20 when we look at international growth opportunities and margin improvement abilities. That would give this segment a valuation of $180 billion to $240 billion. At the midpoint of $210 billion, Alibaba Cloud would be worth 60% of the total market cap of Alibaba stock. This shows the importance of Alibaba Cloud for the company and the potential it has to change the future stock trajectory.

YCharts

Figure 5: Comparison of forward P/E ratio of main cloud providers.

Alibaba has the lowest forward PE ratio among main cloud providers. We could continue to see regulatory challenges for Alibaba in the near term, but this should not affect the international expansion of its cloud operations or the ability to improve margins over the next few quarters.

Alibaba cloud will be the main driver of future stock growth for the company and investors should closely look at the near-term trajectory of this segment to gauge the impact it will have on the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba Cloud has a revenue share of 10% within the company. It has also reported a 6 percentage point improvement in margin in the last quarter compared to year-ago quarter. The cloud business is still significantly behind AWS in terms of margins. As the company expands its cloud operations in Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions, the margin gap with AWS should reduce significantly. This will help Alibaba cloud contribute a big chunk of future margin expansion for the company.

Alibaba Cloud could have a standalone valuation of close to $200 billion when we look at other peers. This is about 60% of the total market cap of the company. If Alibaba continues to deliver good revenue and margin improvement within the cloud business, the sentiment towards the stock should turn bullish quickly.