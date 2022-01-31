zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

A week ago, I published "What We See In Enterprise Products Besides 8% Yield" (referred to as the previous post or publication) which triggered an active discussion. Thank you for commenting! This post is based mostly on your input!

What follows is a sequel. It is easier to understand it upon reading the previous post but for convenience, I will spend one paragraph outlining its main conclusions.

Upon analysis of certain Enterprise Products' (NYSE:EPD) attributes, I estimated its intrinsic value at $22-25. The calculation was predicated on EPD's expected distribution growth rate of 3-4% and a negative impact from ESG policies. The latter was crudely estimated at 20% off derived from some simple math. That is all you need to know in the shortest form.

EPD and its long-term holders

Investors buy EPD for its ample, growing, safe, and tax-advantaged distributions. But how about its total return? The table below sums up EPD's returns over the last 10 years, selected as the period when at least some people started thinking that the oil and gas business may not last forever.

EPD's total returns 10-Ks and author's calculations

No doubt that over the period selected EPD has been a mediocre stock, to put it mildly. It has lost a big way to the index not only in terms of returns but also in terms of volatility. The latter was a surprise for me - I was counting on something more stable due to high yields.

To make it more visible, I presented results separately for 2012-2017, the period when EPD was financing its expansion by issuing additional units with fewer constraints on its capital.

Geomean in the table displays geometrical compounding returns similar to CAGR or IRR. For anybody familiar with compounding, the difference between 6.0% and 16.5% IRR over 10 years is galactical.

Perhaps, some investors did not bother to compile this simple table but I bear much higher regard for intelligent long-term investors in EPD some of whom responded to my previous post. They are invested with complete knowledge of what is going on. In my opinion, their attitude can be summed up like this: no matter whether it is Great Depression, Financial Crisis, deluge, or whatever, I will receive my check every quarter!

I am a total return investor. Say, I have $100 to invest. I determine how much I can invest in stocks (say, $60) and strive to generate the highest return on this precious capital over the long term. Never mind whether it is in distributions or capital appreciation. The only other important condition is avoidance of a permanent capital loss, but volatility does not matter much. As long as one can find such gems as Apple (AAPL) or Mastercard (MA), certain failures (without massive capital destruction) are acceptable. I try to find investments that can generate 15%+ returns over the long-term but may settle for 10% if investments seem particularly safe (BRK.B and some other insurers in my portfolio). Anything below 10% is anathema because of losing against the index. The remaining $40 is supposed to provide some income and/or serve as a source of cash when needed (I am oversimplifying here).

But EPD long-term holders have a different attitude - they commit to receiving reliable and slowly growing distributions with other considerations being less relevant. This is due to the perceived certainty of distributions.

What makes EPD so special as compared with some other high-yielding stocks? In short, it is the Duncan Family Trust (Dan Duncan was the EPD co-founder and main shareholder who passed away in 2010). It controls about 32% of units split evenly between four children. One of them (Ms. Randa Duncan Williams) has been actively involved in running EPD (she was the CEO in 1994-2001) and is currently its Chairman.

The existence of the dominant and knowledgeable unitholder is generally beneficial for retail investors: you can be assured that the best management is hired and prevented from self-dealing. You can also be certain that the company will be run in the interest of long-term holders with positive consequences: a solid balance sheet, certain conservatism, and growth of distributions.

But the alignment between the Trust and retail investors is not perfect. A billionaire not actively involved in the business (3 siblings have not been involved) is more concerned with the preservation of her capital, steady income, and its gradual growth. Besides, this billionaire is more constrained in the movement of her massive capital locked in the Trust. On the contrary, plenty of retail investors still badly want to become materially richer and can quickly move their capital. This is where the alignment ends. However, some retail investors, due to various reasons, are satisfied with their financial situation and prefer the certainty of distributions to the excitement and perils of actively growing the capital. For this group, EPD becomes an almost ideal tool.

As a disclaimer: the section above is just my attempt to reproduce the logic of EPD committed long-term holders that I have not been.

EPD trading on what?

Discussing my previous post some readers explicitly compared EPD with a bond. This is a mistake: contrary to bonds, nobody promises to return the principal after a certain period. Nonetheless, this kind of thinking is revealing.

Emphasis on the reliability of the distributions coupled with a solid balance sheet exposes similarity between EPD common units and cumulative perpetual preferred units. At least in the minds of some EPD holders. As long as one consciously or subconsciously accounts for EPD as something similar to preferred stock, it stops competing in one's portfolio with the likes of AAPL and MA, and EPD's IRR, substandard for stocks for the last 10 years, becomes acceptable.

If EPD is akin in certain ways to a preferred, it is a truly bizarre preferred. First, it does not have a call feature, i.e. its issuer cannot call it after a certain time and at a certain price. While rare, these preferreds exist and one of them was issued by an actor in the same industry. I mean Crestwood Preferred (CEQP.PR). It cannot be called (unless under some extraordinary circumstances such as an acquisition of Crestwood) and its quarterly distributions have contractual support beyond standard cumulative features (Crestwood will be penalized with higher preferred distributions going forward if a distribution is missed). This type of preferred should be trading on yield only with a much weaker impact of remote probability of being called under extraordinary circumstances. Crestwood's scale and balance sheet quality are a far cry from EPD's but the preferred' seniority and contractual clauses offset it at least partially (EPD investors are relying on the benevolent might and wisdom of the Duncan Trust instead). The current yield for the preferred is 9% in round numbers.

But besides this, EPD's yield is growing every year! I am not aware of a single true preferred endowed with this feature. The simplest way to account for it is to introduce an adjusted yield equal to the sum of the trailing yield and yield growth. If a significant part of EPD investors treats it as an instrument similar to a preferred it may show.

EPD Adjusted Yield 10-K filings and author's calculations

The results in the table confirm it to a certain extent. EPD seems to be trading on its adjusted yield of 9-11%. 2015 represents an unusual year for all oil and gas stocks. Yellow cells represent the current situation and show that EPD is trading at the bottom of its normal range. It signals that EPD, even without further distribution increases, may move higher towards the end of 2022 to the midpoint of 10% in adjusted yield.

If it happens, EPD will produce a 15%+ total return in 2022. Does it contradict my previous post with a calculated $22-25 for the intrinsic value? Not at all.

My calculations in the previous post explicitly slashed off 20% in value due to ESG concerns. ESG risks may manifest themselves in different ways, unexpectedly, and at any point. Until they directly affect the business materially, the stock may trade above its intrinsic value.

Did I undervalue EPD?

Unsurprisingly, most readers of my previous post were EPD investors. And some of them were confident that I valued EPD too low. While this is, certainly, possible I did not find the arguments convincing. Let us go through some of the pain points.

I used distribution growth rates of 3-4%. During 2012-2017, EPD was growing distributions at 5.7% CAGR. The situation for the oil and gas industry now is less favorable due to ESG pressure and besides, EPD cannot finance growth by issuing additional units. Both factors almost guarantee that in the long term, its distribution growth will be lower than in the past. The last distribution bump was 3.3% this January. Unless proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe the growth will be higher than 4%. Under particularly favorable circumstances such as accretive acquisitions at a significant scale, it may become higher but nothing portends it now.

Can big new projects bring higher growth? A particularly promising project is PDH2, a new petrochemical plant. There are others: the SPOT project (still unapproved), an increase of LPG export, and even hydrogen infrastructure in a more remote future. Historically, EPD's ROIC fluctuated between 11 and 13%. To the best of my knowledge, nothing tells us that new projects will deliver higher ROIC. But if one thinks it is possible, why has not EPD delivered it so far?

Can inflation hugely benefit EPD? In its last 10-K, EPD mentions the indexation of its pipeline tariffs. Until 2026, the ceiling of these tariffs can be increased at PPI+0.78% annually as authorized by FERC. On the last earnings call, it was mentioned that 90% of revenues has some accelerators built-in. But on the same call, the management did not mention that inflation was favorable for distributions talking about inflation protection instead. It seems that these accelerators will more or less balance increases in costs such as employee compensation and power.

But ESG appears the most controversial point and deserves its little section.

Revisiting ESG impact

Needless to say, EPD investors do not belong to the loud camp of climate activists. In general, we can call them climate skeptics consisting of two main groups. One group acknowledges that ESG is a fact of life but thinks it will not affect EPD until much later and investors should not worry too much about it now. The other group thinks of ESG as baloney that will fade by itself as soon as common sense prevails.

There is a big difference between ESG skeptics and activists. For skeptics, ESG is a notion subject to further discussion. For activists, it is more like faith. While skeptics are not ready to act based on the notion, activists are very much ready to act on their faith and are acting indeed. Activists are heard by politicians with some specific consequences for environmental policies.

Regardless of who is right, these policies cannot be positive for EPD. EPD may be agile enough to escape these consequences, but investors cannot consider these risks non-existent. That is why I implemented the ESG discount explicitly. Its size (20% in my post), of course, is subject to further discussion.

Is it different this time?

Some readers may perceive my position on EPD as bearish. This is wrong: while accounting for risks, I recently invested in the units at a modest scale.

EPD's business in the future appears more challenging than in the past but the price compensates for it. Under current valuations, EPD has chances to beat this 10% threshold albeit not by much. 8% will be rather reliably delivered in tax-deferred cash.