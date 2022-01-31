Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is a highly innovative customers relation management platform. Its stock has sold off 50% in the past 2 months on the back of no real news. Investors are now being asked to pay 13x forward sales for the business, the best discount the stock has offered for a while.

Furthermore, HubSpot is already making very attractive free cash flow, despite continuing to rapidly invest for more growth.

On the other hand, given that high-tech names are now on sale, and that this is now a buyer's market, this investment opportunity isn't particularly striking.

Investor Sentiment Sours towards HUBS

Data by YCharts

HubSpot's shares price has tumbled by 50% in the past 2 months. That in and of itself isn't a bit deal, as countless stocks in tech stocks are down similar amounts and investors shouldn't be too gloomy on this front.

What's more, given that its valuation isn't that cheap, even now, perhaps it's good news that its stock didn't tumble further.

Now, let's analyze this opportunity.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong For HubSpot

HubSpot revenue growth rates, Q4 2021 company guidance

HubSpot is about to report Q4 2021 results next week.

There's no question that HubSpot is growing at a very rapid rate. What's more, given that Q4 2020 was a noticeably strong quarter, as HubSpot comes to lap that quarter and it's still expected to put out such strong revenue growth rates this time around truly volumes of a company that is on a winning streak.

Why HubSpot? What's Interesting Right Now?

HubSpot is a customer relationship management (''CRM'') platform, that serves small to medium-sized companies.

Through HubSpot CRM applications users can attract and connect with their customers and drive insights from customer interactions. Through its CRM users can have a view of all interactions with their existing customers.

HubSpot aims to be a one-stop shop for smaller enterprises that don't have the means to design their own fully-fledged CRM platform or to embrace more expensive alternative options.

HubSpot analyst day

As you can see above, HubSpot is very well diversified with nearly half of its revenues coming from outside the US.

HubSpot analyst day

As you can see above, HubSpot is continually expanding its product portfolio to become much more than a CRM suit with various applications, but instead the go-to place to offer customers a fully-fledged end-to-end solution within its platform.

HubSpot analyst day

Next, as you can see above, even though the figures are ever-so-slightly outdated and only current up until H1 2021, you can see that over time more of HubSpot's customers are adopting more than one of its products, with customers adopting 2 or more products reaching 57% of total customers.

Finally, importantly, the number of customers embracing HubSpot was up 34% y/y as of Q3 2021 to 128K. This is arguably the most insightful aspect to keep in mind. As an investor, you always want to follow the customer adoption curve.

Next, let's discuss its profitability profile.

HubSpot's Profit Margins Are Compelling

Unlike countless other high-growth names, HubSpot is highly free cash flow generative.

HubSpot Q3 2021 free cash flows

HubSpot's free cash flow margin reached 11% during Q3 2021, consistent with the same period a year ago.

After accounting for its convertibles notes, HubSpot's balance sheet carries approximately a net cash position of $600 million.

Consequently, given that it's already making free cash flows, we can easily observe that HubSpot won't be needing to raise any capital any time soon. In fact, during the past several quarters, HubSpot has been active paying down debt.

HUBS Stock Valuation - Reasonably Priced

HubSpot's is priced at approximately 13x forward sales. This is clearly a huge market down from here it was just a few months ago. That being said, I believe that most reasonable minds would agree unless they are already fully entrenched and wedded to HubSpot that this valuation is very much middle of the road.

Compared with the global leading Salesforce (CRM), which trades at approximately 7x next year's revenues, HubSpot is trading at a premium.

On the other hand, bullish investors would be quick to note that HubSpot is reporting organic growth, while Salesforce supports its growth ambitions by being highly acquisitive, and investors haven't been willing to pay a premium for Salesforce's growth strategy for a very long time.

The Bottom Line

There's no question that HubSpot is now priced at a marked discount relative to where it was a few months ago. But for an investor with fresh capital, investing in HubSpot while paying 13x forward sales isn't that exciting.

Particularly when we consider the context where so many truly remarkable businesses are now on sale. Good luck and happy investing.