Weitz Value Fund Q4 2021 Commentary
Summary
- Since Wally Weitz established Weitz Investment Management in 1983, the firm’s philosophy and core values have remained consistent. Simply put, we focus exclusively on asset management and provide clients with top-quality, personalized service.
- In this uncertain and volatile environment, our focus has been on capital preservation – so to end the year not only protecting capital but with our fair share of black ink is more than welcome.
- Interest rate suppression by the Fed and trillions in deficit spending pumped up most segments of the economy, and aggregate corporate earnings numbers were very good.
- We expect 2022 to be an “adventure” for investors and the list of crosscurrents and transitions that we’ll face is long.
