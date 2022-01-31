Pro-syanov/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. After a very challenging fiscal year in 2020, with significant sales and profits decreases, the company recovered swiftly and currently offers an optimistic future outlook. While supply chain challenges persist and rising inflation increases input costs, Caterpillar sees elevated demand as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and international economic reopening constitute major tailwinds.

Stock price performance

Despite a lagging stock performance at the beginning of the 2010s decade, over the past few years, Caterpillar has consistently outperformed both the broader market and the industrial sector in total returns. After a sharp decline in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock has exhibited a fast recovery, recording tremendous growth performance during the second half of 2020, spilling into 2021, which would become a year of exponential price appreciation. After reaching an all-time high of $247, CAT entered a correction phase and along with the broader market has seen a significant pullback, currently trading at $201, 19% lower from all-time high levels. Despite a sizable retreat, still Caterpillar has seen its stock price appreciate more than 30% since pre-pandemic highs in 2020. Total returns for the trailing 5-year period stand at 130.6%, almost double compared to the industrial sector's performance.

Data by YCharts

Financial Results and Future Outlook

Caterpillar's reputation is undisputed, as an extensive and innovative range of products coupled with a massive global distribution and support network, help the company enforce its global market leader status. Despite an unmatched 100 year history of growth, Caterpillar's business is very cyclical and therefore significantly affected by economic downturns and public spending. Revenue tends to fluctuate, especially on a shorter-term basis, dragging stock price and valuations along for a bumpy ride.

On January 28, 2022, Caterpillar reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Topping Wall street's estimates, Revenue for the year reached $51 billion while adjusted EPS amounted to $10.81, both showing impressive YoY increases. All three major business segments (Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation) displayed strong double-digit growth. Sales growth was also recorded across all geographic regions, with Latin America leading the charge.

With supply chain disruptions presenting a wide range of challenges, strong financial performance is a testament to Caterpillar's management. Dealing with soaring input costs as materials' prices rise in an inflationary environment, the company is expected to hike prices in 2022, with management warning that margins will face some pressure. As supply chain struggles are expected to ease, the company will be able to meet the increasing demand for its products.

Analyst estimates are fairly optimistic for Caterpillar's near-term future. Public spending, in the form of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, is giving Caterpillar's customers the confidence to purchase new equipment, while announced cost-controlling measures will help protect CAT's bottom line. Revenue growth of around 10% is forecasted for 2022 and 2023, with a slowdown anticipated in 2024. Earnings growth is expected to be even higher, with EPS reaching $15.24 in 2024, a 3-year 40% earnings growth. In terms of multiples, the stock trades at forward 1.75x and 13.95x P/S and P/E multiples.

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Growth

Caterpillar represents a frequent choice for dividend growth investors, and for good reason. The company currently offers a forward yield of 2.21%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average, despite strong price appreciation over the past three years, which has caused a significant yield drop. Caterpillar's 2.21% yield is also significantly higher than the industrial sector's average yield of 1.45%. Income distributions for the company have grown at 10 and 5-year 9.25% and 7.20% CAGR rates, marginally outpacing growth across the sector. Caterpillar's distributions are considered relatively safe with a 42% payout ratio, while analysts forecast continuous growth, in line with historical rates for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to increasing shareholders' value, CAT has also exhibited a commitment to increase shareholder value by periodically repurchasing shares. Since 2012, the average share count has decreased from 670 million to 548 million in 2021.

The Valuation Perspective

Despite strong stock price growth over the past few years, Caterpillar has been trading, especially since the recent pullback, at what appear as reasonable valuation multiples. Given the cyclicality the company displays, however, it is important to examine valuation multiples over a prolonged time span as swings in earnings and revenue cause multiples to fluctuate significantly as well. Looking at the 10-year valuation history, it is clear that all valuation metrics stand above long-term averages, indicating that the stock is somewhat expensive. Even if compared to sector averages, at a P/S multiple of 2.28x, P/B of 6.5x and EV/EBITDA of 14.4x, the stock trades at a premium. The industrial sector carries 1.47x, 2.60x and 13.16x multiples for the same metrics.

For a strong dividend performer like Caterpillar, the dividend yield can also be a good gauge to determine the stock's attractiveness. In that sense, with a yield near the lowest levels in 10 years, despite consistent increases, Caterpillar once again, seems somewhat overvalued. Valuation metrics, going back to 2012, are available in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In a market undergoing a correction, it is important to identify good investment opportunities at great valuations. While Caterpillar's business model, growth outlook and dividend history offer compelling arguments, I am inclined to hold back to see if a better entry point (from a valuation perspective) can be reached. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the stock when it comes to inflationary cost pressures and supply chain issues that have yet to be resolved. Currently, I would rate CAT as a hold.