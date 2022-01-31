Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recent articles on Palantir (NYSE: NYSE:PLTR) have highlighted the company as a value trap, with its $40 billion market cap and high multiple. The company has an impressive software portfolio, and, as we'll see throughout this article, it's not a value trap with its impressive asset portfolio supporting the potential for significant cash flow growth.

Palantir New Deals

Palantir has shown a continued ability to grow with several significant deals recently.

The company announced 4 deals in December 2021 alone, totaling $160 million in deal value from 2 out of the 4 deals. The company utilizes a unique strategy to achieve its future growth that highlights its strength as a high growth company. First, it works to onboard new customers to show them the value the company's assets have.

Second, it works to grow revenue from existing customers, signing larger contracts as they realize value from the company's assets. This combination is unique because it means not only does the company's revenue increases, so do its margins, enabling stronger shareholder rewards. The company's consistent new deals in December show its continued strength.

Other unique deals signed throughout the year include a $116 million deal for the second year of the U.S. Army Vantage program. The initial contract was a $458 million 3-year deal. Another $111 million contract involved the company providing mission command for the United States Special Operations Command.

Palantir 3Q 2021 Performance

The strength of Palantir's portfolio is visible in the company's 3Q 2021 financial performance.

Palantir 3Q 2021 Performance Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir managed to grow revenue by a substantial 36% YoY to $392 million. Commercial revenue growth accelerated to 37% YoY and the revenue growth rate accelerated to 103% YoY. The company managed to grow its customer count by 46% QoQ for the commercial business with 34 new customers added during the quarter.

The company has continued to show a unique potential to achieve what we discussed above, which is both the addition of new customers, and the expansion of the company's existing customer base. The company's annualized revenue is $1.6 billion and growing at the double-digits and the company's annualized FCF is ~$400 million and growing at the double-digits.

For perspective Palantir's current market capitalization is ~$25 billion. The company's total remaining deal value (i.e. promised future revenue) is roughly $3.6 billion.

Palantir Financial Strength

Palantir has strong financial strength which it can utilize to drive future shareholder returns.

Palantir Financial Strength Palantir Investor Presentation

Palantir has strong financials, and the company's financials are consistently improving. The company is nowhere near what we'd call a "value" investment, however, with strong double digit shareholder rewards on the horizon, growing revenue, and growing margins, we expect the company to see its ability to give shareholder rewards increase rapidly.

Additionally, the company doesn't have a debt laden balance sheet, or a balance sheet that would be cause for concern. The company has $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. However, it has no long-term debt. That's an incredibly strong financial position.

The company has the financial ability to continue executing.

Palantir Shareholder Return Potential

In our view, Palantir's shareholder return potential is based on its strong and growing revenue, along with its cost profile not growing nearly as much.

The company's adjusted FCF margin is at 29% and YoY its contribution margin has gone from 56% to 57%. Last year, the company's FCF margin was negative. In our view, the company will be able to maintain FCF margins in the 30% range. We expect the company's margins will be comfortably maintained given the recent guidance raise.

That means that 4 years from now, the company's revenue could go from roughly $1.6 billion annualized at YE 2021 to $4.6 billion. That's based on the lower-end of the company's existing guidance. We don't expect at the end of this 4-year period the company's growth rate will hit 0% and we don't expect the company to be at the bottom end of its 30% guidance every year.

Even with those pessimistic options, and no margin expansion (i.e. no fixed costs) the company would finish 2025 with FCF of roughly $1.4 billion. That's a double-digit FCF yield based on the company's current market capitalization with continued growth potential on top of that. In our view, that means the company could turn towards strong shareholder rewards.

Palantir Risk

In our view, Palantir has roughly 2 risks worth paying attention to.

The first is the company's guidance for 30% annualized revenue growth over the upcoming 4 years. The company has guided for this growth, even in the face of a potential slowdown in new government contracts. Specifically, the company has branched out with contracts with branches outside the Army and Veteran Affairs. However, there's no guarantee it'll be able to meet these obligations.

Second, the company offers a unique service in comparison to legacy defense contractors and other corporations. However, large technology companies such as Amazon (AMZN) are also getting into the government tech game. These companies could present a threat to Palantir and its ability to grow and consistently gather new contracts.

Given the company's lofty valuation and its reliance on future growth, either of these risks could change the investment thesis around the company.

Conclusion

Palantir has an impressive software offering and the company has been focused on expanding its value statement to investors. The company has expanded its customer count by 135% YoY. The average revenue per customer for the company's top 20 customers has also grown by 33% YoY for the company.

The company has achieved 30% FCF margins and we expect those margins to expand in the upcoming years. The company has guided for consistent revenue expansion that we expect will enable it to reach a double-digit FCF yield in the next several years. That shows the company's overall strength and value to investors.