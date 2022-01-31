yorkfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intel (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest and best known technology firms in history. The company has an almost $200 billion market capitalization and remains a source of $10s of billions of R&D in the industry. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's government moat and impressive asset portfolio mean continued strong shareholder returns.

Government Moat

The chip shortage has been in the news numerous times since the start of the pandemic. An underlying news story has been the significant loss of U.S. chip production over the past decades. With the Biden administration's efforts to pass the Chip Act, $10s of billions of subsidies will flow to the chip industry. Intel, and specifically its fabs in Ohio (along with the 10s of thousands of jobs), will be among the numerous benefactors of the bill.

The U.S. government, both from a military and from a civilian perspective, has a strong vested interest in supporting a home-grown chip industry. Not only for the population (the average job from the Ohio fab is expected to pay $135k annually) but because chips are essential to our modern standard of living. Nowhere is this more evident than the effects of the chip shortage on cars.

Intel, as by far the largest source of U.S. made chips, has a "moat" provided by the government due to these incentives.

Intel 2021 In Review

Intel had an incredibly strong 2021 highlighting its valuable portfolio of assets.

Intel 2021 - Intel Investor Presentation

The company has managed to consistently grow its revenue. The company's 2021 revenue was almost $75 billion, its highest FY revenue. Out of that it closed the 4Q 2021 above guidance, with annualized revenue at almost $80 billion. The company's Mobileye and other businesses have continued to outperform as well.

The company finished 2021 with a 57.7% gross margin and a $5.47 EPS. That gives the company a comfortable single digit EPS highlighting its financial strength. It's worth noting that despite the company's incredibly strong financial performance here, margins are expected to go down over the next year, as the company ramps up R&D spending.

Intel 2022 Outlook

2022 represents the start of a transformation for Intel as the company focuses on rapidly expanding its capacity and rebuilding its fab business. The company has discussed opening up its fab business outwards, similar to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), and 2022 will be a big part of that.

Intel Investor Presentation

Intel currently offers a 3% dividend yield, and the company expects to maintain that and grow it. However, for the next several years, we expect that to be the majority of the company's direct shareholder returns. The company is expecting >$74 billion in 2022 revenue with 1Q 2022 guidance at $18 billion in revenue (52% gross margin and $0.80 EPS).

The company should be able to beat the lower end of its 2022 guidance. The company is guiding for a substantial $26.5 billion in capital expenditures for 2022. That could definitely increase over the upcoming years. The company has guided for roughly 11% annualized revenue growth ($125 billion revenue in 2026).

We expect the company should be able to maintain higher margins after that. However, it's worth noting that the company earned $22 billion worth of profits in 2021 with capital expenditures at roughly $20 billion. Increasing capital expenditures towards $30 billion would make the company one of the largest spenders, but still below peers such as TSMC.

TSMC's guidance for up to $44 billion in capital spending presents a threat to Intel's recovery plans, potentially made up by a growing industry.

Intel Shareholder Return Potential

In our view, those interested in investing for Intel must be comfortable waiting a decade.

For the next several years, the company will be investing heavily in growth. Capital spending by the middle of the decade will likely total more than $100 billion. The company is looking to build a homegrown foundry business, and is expecting rapid revenue growth from its impressive portfolio of assets. It's also working on catching up with TSMC on its products.

Intel investors should pay attention to two things going into the middle of the decade.

1. Node parity. The company is targeting catching up to TSMC after years of process node struggles by 2025. It's investing heavily to hit that target, but there's no guarantee yet of that happening.

2. Revenue growth. The company has guided towards substantial double-digit revenue growth for the upcoming years.

Assuming Intel can meet its guidance, going into the later 2020s, the company should have more than $125 billion in annual revenue and margins approaching 60%. That would enable the company to throw off massive amounts of profit, potentially close to double its 2021 EPS. That would support strong double-digit increases in share price.

We see Intel as having the ability to generate double-digit shareholder rewards, but what remains to be seen is whether the company can execute on its strategy and commitments.

Intel Risk

Therein lies Intel's risk. The company has struggled over the past several years meeting its guidance on node size reduction and production. The company argues it now has a strategy, backed by substantial capital spendings, to fix this. However, there's no guarantee that that happens, which presents a substantial potential risk.

Conclusion

Intel had strong 4Q 2021 earnings, highlighting its impressive asset portfolio, and the company is guiding towards strong 2022 performance. The company is backing this with a rapid increasing in its capital spending towards $26.5 billion for 2022 and the potential for increases up to $30 billion for subsequent years afterwards.

The company currently has a single-digit P/E that's expected to go away. It's guided towards a strong 3% and growing dividend yield. The company is expecting double-digit growth in revenue and stronger margins eventually which will support substantial shareholder rewards. Putting this together highlights how Intel is a valuable investment.