Short SPY: Watch The Chart On January 31

Like a game of musical chairs, the music seems to have stopped for the stock market bulls in early 2022. Two days into the New Year, the S&P 500 index reached its latest all-time peak at 4,818.62. Since then, it has been mostly downhill for the index and the stock market at large.

The old saying the trend is your friend reflects the crowd’s wisdom. In his 2004 work, The Wisdom of Crowds author James Surowiecki presented a series of case studies that showed “how the many are smarter than the few and how collective wisdom shapes business, economics, societies, and nations.” The book embodies why trend-following is a reasonable approach to trading and investing. Trends reflect the market’s sentiment. When buyers are more aggressive, markets rise, and when sellers dominate buyers, they decline. The crowd’s wisdom since the January 4 high reflects the bearish sentiment in the US stock market.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is a highly liquid product that tracks the S&P 500 index. As of January 28, we were short the SPY ETF.

Ugly price action - no surprise

The S&P 500 index has made lower highs and lower lows since the January 4 peak.

The chart highlights the decline from the 4,818.62 record high on January 4 to a low of 4,222.85 on January 24, a 12.4% decline in just under three weeks. At the $4431.85 level at the end of last week, the index remains closer to the low than the high in 2022.

The S&P 500 rose 26.9% in 2021, outperforming the DJIA and NASDAQ. The SPY ETF followed the index lower over the past weeks.

The chart illustrates the drop from $479.98 on January 4 to $420.76 on January 20. The 12.34% decline was in lockstep with the index the ETF follows.

Stocks had been climbing a wall of worry over the past months. Rising inflation, with the 2021 consumer price index at 7%, and core CPI excluding food and energy at 5.5%, and the producer price index at nearly 10%, reflect rising inflation. Last week’s GDP report revealed gross domestic product accelerated at an annualized pace of 6.9% in the fourth quarter, substantially higher than the 5.5% consensus estimate. With inflation at the highest level in four decades and GDP the strongest since 1984, the accommodative monetary policy path is not only inappropriate, it is dangerous.

Squawking but no hawking

Throughout most of 2021, the US central bank attributed rising inflationary pressures to pandemic-inspired supply chain bottlenecks. However, the rising CPI made the Fed change its mind late last year as it ended quantitative easing, setting the stage for liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds Rate.

Last week, at the January FOMC meeting, the central bank left the Fed Funds Rate unchanged at zero to twenty-five basis points. The statement said QE tapering continues with the program scheduled to end in early March 2022. The Fed said that while rising COVID-19 variant cases impact the economy, job gains and economic activity were solid. The statement reminded markets that the Fed’s primary means of adjusting monetary policy is the short-term Fed Funds Rate. The statement did not mention reducing the central bank’s swollen balance sheet.

In the press conference that followed the first FOMC meeting of 2022, Chairman Powell struck a more hawkish tone. He cautioned markets that rate hikes were on the horizon in March, and the committee would begin discussing reducing the balance sheet at the February and March meetings.

The bottom line is despite the hawkish squawks, the central bank took no immediate concrete action to address inflation. Many economists warn that the Fed is far behind the curve in treating rising prices. In late 2021, economist Mohamed El-Erian called the Fed’s characterization of inflation as “transitory” was the central bank’s “worst call ever.”

Over the past week, crude oil prices rose to another new high, despite selling in the stock market. The nearby Brent crude oil futures contract eclipsed $90 per barrel and rose to a high of $91.70 per barrel on January 28, the highest price since 2014, the last time the energy commodity was north of $100 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the stock market turned lower in early 2022 as higher interest rates that funnel capital from equities to fixed income instruments are on the horizon. The US 30-Year Treasury bond futures have been signaling that rates could rise rapidly given the inflationary environment.

The chart shows the long bond futures fell to a low of 153-07 in January, below the first support level at the March 2021 153-29 low and close to the next level at the July 2019 152-28 bottom. While the bonds recovered to the 155-21 level on January 28, they remain near the low. A break below the July 2019 support could lead to a challenge of the next level at 136-16, the October 2018 low.

On Friday, a Bank of America economist, Ethan Harris, projected that the Fed would increase the short-term rate seven times to 1.75% in 2022. Over the past weeks, the stocks market action reflects that the Fed is behind the inflationary curve and will need to take significant action. Meanwhile, with core inflation at 5.5%, a short-term rate at 1.75% would still leave real interest rates in negative territory throughout 2022 and into 2023 if the economic condition does not recede. With oil prices heading for triple-digits, inflation looks unlikely to move lower any time soon.

The S&P 500 is the benchmark

The S&P 500 is the most representative index that is a barometer for the US stock market. At $441.95 per share on January 28, the SPY ETF had over $401.5 billion in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of nearly 120 million shares each day, making it one of the most liquid ETF products in the market. SPY charges a 0.09% management fee.

The S&P 500 index and SPY are ending January in bearish trends. The price action on January 31 could cause even more selling in the benchmark index over the coming days and weeks.

A scary technical pattern on the horizon

A bearish key reversal pattern occurs when a market makes a higher high than the previous period and closes below the prior period’s low.

The monthly S&P 500 chart shows that a close below 4,495.12 on January 31 would establish a bearish key reversal pattern on the monthly chart. The index closed at the 4,431.85 level on Friday, January 28, over 60 points below the critical level.

The monthly SPY chart highlights a close below $448.92 on January 28 would put in the same bearish trading pattern in the ETF. SPY closed at the $441.95 level on January 28, around $7 below the December 2021 low.

Bearish reversals could cause substantial follow-through selling by trend following systems in February.

APS was short SPY on January 28

While rising interest rates are bearish for the stock market, we ignore all fundamentals and only follow the crowd’s wisdom. The APS holds ten highly liquid stocks and ETF products. We are constantly long or short based on a proprietary algorithm that follows the path of least resistance of prices, so we never miss an emerging trend.

As of January 28, we were short SPY, the proxy for the S&P 500 index. When the trend bends and our algorithm turns positive, we will close our short and go long the SPY.

Following trends requires strict adherence to rules. We do not attempt to pick bottoms or tops in any markets and are typically short at bottoms and long at tops. However, taking the most significant percentage out of trends requires removing emotional impulses from trading and investing. We ignore fundamentals, news, and all of the daily noise. Our signals are never intraday; they can only change at the end of a session. Our system does not get caught up in the daily frenetic trading activity.

Like James Surowiecki, we believe that the crowd is smarter than the few. The price of any asset is always the correct price because it is the level where buyers and sellers meet in a transparent environment, the marketplace. As of January 28, the crowd’s wisdom points to a bearish trend in the US stock market, and a bearish reversal on the monthly chart on January 31 may only exacerbate the current trend.