allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Platinum is a rare precious metal with many industrial and some financial applications. Platinum jewelry, bars, and coins are a store of value. The metal’s density and high heat resistance made it a component of technologies that clean toxins from the environment. It also has applications in other industrial and medical equipment. Platinum is a cancer treatment as it can slow or stop the division of living cells. As the world addresses climate change, platinum-based fuel cells provide cost-effective, cleaner, and more reliable energy than diesel generators.

Annual production comes primarily from South Africa, where platinum output is deep in the earth’s crusts in mines. In Russia, platinum is a byproduct of nickel production, as platinum group metals are present in nickel ores.

While gold, palladium, and rhodium prices moved to new all-time highs in 2020 and 2021, platinum remained far below the record peak from 2008 at $2308.80 per ounce. After a false breakout to the upside in early 2021, platinum struggled at the $1000 level throughout most of the year. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) is the most liquid platinum product that trades on the stock exchange.

Platinum has been a precious pig for years

Platinum’s last hurrah was in 2008 when the price rose to its record peak at just over $2,300 per ounce.

Quarterly Chart NYMEX Platinum Futures CQG

The chart shows the pattern of lower highs and lower lows over the past fourteen years. In March 2020, when markets across all asset classes declined to multi-year lows, platinum fell to $562 per ounce, the lowest level since late 2002.

In 2020 and 2021, the other precious metals posted significant gains. Gold rose to $2063 in August 2020. At the $1784.90 level at the end of last week, gold was $278.10 or 13.5% below its all-time high. Silver rose to over $30 per ounce in February 2021. At the $22.30 level on January 28, the volatile and speculative silver futures price was 26.5% under its 2021 peak. Palladium futures reached a record high in May 2021 at $3019 per ounce. At the $2375 level at the end of last week, the volatile palladium futures were 21.3% below the high.

At the $1006.60 level, platinum was 56.4% lower than the 2008 record high and 25.3% under the February 2021 peak. While the price attempted to rally in early 2021, it continued to disappoint investors and traders that embrace the metal’s value proposition compared to its precious cousins.

A false breakout one year ago led to disappointment

Platinum futures looked like they were ready to follow gold, silver, and palladium last year at this time.

Monthly NYMEX Platinum Futures Chart CQG

The chart shows the rally that took nearby platinum futures to $1348.20 per ounce in February 2021. While platinum broke out from the pattern of lower highs that had been in place since 2008, the rally ran out of steam, and the price fell back below the $900 per ounce level by December 2021. Platinum rose to its highest level since September 2014 in February 2021, but the precious metal frustrated investors that had been waiting for years for a rally.

Platinum offers an excellent value proposition

Platinum’s resistance to heat and density makes it a critical industrial metal. Platinum is also a financial metal like gold as it is required for jewelry, and some investors hold bars and coins to diversify portfolios.

Meanwhile, the price has done little to reflect the industrial application or role as a store of value.

Quarterly Chart of Nearby Platinum Minus Nearby Gold Futures Prices CQG

The quarterly chart of platinum futures minus gold futures shows that from the late 1970s through 2014, platinum typically commanded a premium to gold. Since 2014, platinum fell to a discount to the yellow metal, reaching a low of over $1,000 per ounce in 2020. On January 28, the discount remained at over $778 per ounce, with platinum at $1006.60 and gold at the $1784.90 level.

Platinum and palladium are industrial precious metals and platinum group metals, coming primarily from South Africa and Russia. Their industrial properties make them exchangeable for applications that cleanse toxins from the environment. However, palladium has been far more precious when it comes to prices.

Quarterly Chart of Nearby Platinum Minus Nearby Palladium Futures CQG

The chart of nearby NYMEX platinum minus NYMEX palladium futures shows that platinum reached an over $1600 premium to palladium in 2008 and traded at mostly a premium to its PGM sister metal until 2017. Since then, palladium took off on the upside as demand for automobile catalytic converters exploded. The premium turned into a discount in 2017, falling to a level where palladium commanded an over $1700 per ounce premium over platinum in 2021. At over the $1360 discount level on January 28, platinum remains historically low against palladium, given the potential for substitution and exchangeability between the platinum group metals.

Platinum’s value proposition remains compelling. However, the market does not appreciate platinum’s potential at just over the $1,000 per ounce level.

Sentiment does not agree

The $1,000 level has become a pivot point with an almost magnetic force over the past months.

Weekly Chart of NYMEX Platinum Futures CQG

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, platinum has been trading around the pivot point since early August 2021. Since then, it reached a low of $886 in December and a high of $1,113.10 in mid-November. The average of the high and low is at the pivot point price.

The bottom line is that fundamentals are irrelevant for the platinum market. Sentiment is a powerful force that reflects the crowd’s wisdom, and the crowd continues to ignore platinum’s value proposition. A series of price failures for almost a decade and a half have soured investors’ appetites for the metal. With so many other choices that deliver capital appreciation, platinum has been dead money. It is doomed to trade in the background until platinum demonstrates it can attract investment capital compared to gold and palladium.

Every dog has its day - Platinum will eventually shine for three reasons, PPLT is the most liquid platinum ETF product

Even though platinum has been a dog with fleas, I continue to buy platinum bars and coins for the long-term as I believe the value proposition will eventually lift the price. Three reasons lead me to believe when the long-overdue rally finally arrives; it will be explosive:

Platinum is historically cheap compared to gold and palladium, leading to investment and industrial demand.

Platinum is not a highly liquid market. At the end of last week, the total open interest in the platinum futures market was only 53,371 contracts. Each NYMEX contract is for 50 ounces of metal, meaning the total number of open long and short positions stood at 2,668,550 ounces. Gold’s open interest stood at 541,720 contracts. With each gold contract representing 100 ounces, the total number of risk positions stood at 54,172,000 ounces, over twenty times platinum’s. Illiquid markets tend to experience far higher price volatility on the up and downsides as bids or offers often evaporate when the price moves.

In an inflationary world where investors are searching for assets that offer capital appreciation, platinum should eventually attract investment capital. The illiquid nature of the metal could push the price higher, triggering technical buying and an explosive rally.

The most direct route for platinum investment is via the physical market for coins and bars. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF is the most liquid platinum product that offers an alternative for market participants that do not want to hold the metal. At $93.97 per share on January 28, PPLT had $1.201 billion in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of 126,460 shares each day and charges a 0.60% management fee. The fund summary states:

Fund Summary- PPLT ETF product Barchart

PPLT holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion.

Ten Year PPLT ETF Chart Barchart

The chart shows that PPLT’s performance has been as disappointing as the metal’s, but it does an excellent job reflecting the price action in the platinum futures arena.

Every dog has its day, and platinum has been a precious dog with fleas over the past years. Eventually, platinum will shine, but it continues to frustrate me and the other market participants waiting for the metal to catch up with its precious cousins.