Thesis Statement

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock is expected to show negligible movement despite high volatility during the year because it is still coming out of its previous setbacks and needs to resolve operational issues. However, BA stock is expected to gain momentum in the following year depending on current year endeavors. Meanwhile, I am bullish on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) because of the increasing defense budget, the F-35 program, and the long-term sustainability of the business.

A Highlight of Boeing's Misfortune

Boeing has lost about 4% share value despite a 7% revenue growth in 2021. This downturn by Boeing is primarily due to its order delays, dividend discontinuance, the pause of share buyback, and the 737 max issues.

The Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide for a quarter to 2 years (the most prolonged grounding ever of a US airliner) after 346 people died in its two crashes. The accidents and grounding cost the company an estimated over $20 billion in direct costs: $8.6 billion in compensation, $5 billion in unusual costs of production, $6.3 billion in increased costs of the 737 Max program, $600 million for jet storage, and $100 million victim compensation fund. In addition, the company kept producing the planes through the grounding period without any deliveries, while the incidents in companionship with the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of over 1,200 orders. The canceled orders may cause as much as $67 billion in lost revenue, calculated as 1,230 canceled orders multiplied by $55 million average sale price per plane.

This situation led to the company reporting a $58 billion revenue in 2020, but a gross loss of over $5.6 billion with a net loss of almost $12 billion and a loss per share of nearly $21. Moreover, the piling debts of the company had more than tripled during the year at over $55 billion, costing the company billions in interest expense. This led to the company canceling its dividend payments and suspending share buybacks. As a result, the company paid its last dividend in March 2020 at $2.055 per share.

Can Boeing Make a turnaround in 2022?

In 2021, the company exhibited a 7% YoY growth with $62.3 billion in revenue and a little over $3 billion in gross profit. Despite having a net loss of over $4 billion and a loss per share of over $7, this marks a steep rise in performance compared to 2020. The company's cash reserves have also been reduced by almost $10 billion during the year in direct relation to net debt reduction of about $5 billion, $3.4 billion in operating cash deficit, and nearly a billion in CapEx.

Boeing started deliveries of its airplanes in 2021, with international flights having initiated throughout the year. For the year ended December 2021, the company reported 535 net commercial orders, production of 27 737s per month that is expected to reach 31 per month in the first half of 2022, delivering 340 commercial airplanes that include 164 737s and a backlog of more than 4,200 airplanes valued at $297 billion. The company also noted its earnings call that they expect to deliver 'most' of its 335 737s by the end of 2023. The numbers look great, but I don't think they will result in a stock value surge because of the delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.

Delayed Deliveries of the 787

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had halted the company's 787 Dreamliner deliveries to determine if the company's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. Accordingly, the company announced in their Q4 earnings call:

On the 787, while we can't predict when deliveries will restart, we have made meaningful strides in addressing many of the nonconformances we identified. We have work remaining to do, and we continue to hold detailed productive discussions with the FAA every step of the way.

This delay has resulted in the company's customers losing business and, as a result, demanding compensation. It seems that a lot of work is still to be done for the Dreamliner deliveries to be resumed. Considering that the company isn't essentially paid until the deliveries are made, it would be extremely detrimental for this situation to be dragged out further. This delay has already caused the company to drive the $4.5 operating loss in Q4 with 110 planes still in its inventory.

The company's 737 orders are starting to rack up, and the cash flow position is expected to improve. Still, I don't see the dividends and share buybacks resuming in the current year because the company is expected to generate EPS of $3.46 which wouldn't be enough to pay off the debts, finance its growth, and shareholder distributions altogether. Similarly, the 737 MAX issues dragging the stock price down are likely to subside, but the delays in the 787 are likely to set these off. Therefore, I expect a negligible change in the company's stock price. I would hold my shares until further in the year before gearing up for a potential buy before 2023 as the positive EPS expectations, if achieved, bode good tidings for Boeing's future.

Lockheed Martin remains solid

Lockheed Martin has gained about 19% in 2021 while showing a 2.5% YoY growth. According to Forbes, the stock has a pattern of going up during the first two months throughout the previous 26 years. Subsequently, the stock has gained over 10% YTD as the Senate passed a $740 billion defense budget for 2022, a $25 billion increment on Biden's requested amount of $715 billion. In comparison, the S&P 500 is down 7.6% YTD.

Deloitte's industry outlook 2022 report on aerospace and defense notes that the US defense spending can be primarily attributed to heavy investment in R&D and several long-term projects such as the 5th generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). Further, the shifting focus from the Middle East towards the Far Eastern threats such as China and Russia demand "improved capabilities in fighter aircraft, space resilience, shipbuilding, and cybersecurity to drive growth."

Being the largest defense contractor for the US government, Lockheed enjoys being the prime provider of the largest weapon program in history - the F-35 JSF program. The company further provides all the cited products and services to the government.

Sustainable revenue over the near-term

In 2021, LMT delivered 142 F-35 jets to domestic and international customers, beating the expected 139 deliveries while guiding for a production goal of 151-153 jets in 2022. This strong performance led the company to generate over $9.2 billion in cash flow from operations. The company has already signed multiple F-35 related contract modifications amounting to over $1.6 billion for 2022. Additionally, the Biden administration has funded $8.7 billion for the F-35 program for 2022, including 85 jets, in addition to about $2.1 billion for F-35 research and development.

Lockheed closed the year with an EPS of $22.6, a YoY decrease of about 6%. However, the average analyst consensus for 2022 EPS stands at $26.49, increasing over 17%. About 40% of the company's revenue, almost $27 billion, was driven by the Aeronautics segment, primarily backed by the F-35 program. With the government's intent to purchase over 2,500 F-35 jets at an estimated cost of over $400 billion, the program can reasonably be assessed as a sustainable source of revenue for the foreseeable future.

Consistent Dividend

After reporting better than expected financial performance, Lockheed also announced a $2.8 dividend per share for the first quarter of 2022, payable on March 25. With a dividend yield of 2.85% and a payout ratio of over 38%, LMT is a worthwhile income stock. In addition, the company has been consistently increasing its dividend payout for over a decade, with consistent $0.20 increments since Q4 2018. By doing so, LMT has kept a consistent dividend yield of 2.5%-3% throughout the previous five years.

Financial Performance: BA vs. LMT

Taking a 5-year average of profitability, LMT's 13.45% Gross Margin beats BA's 11.87% by a low margin. However, the Operating Margin is where BA really starts missing the marks with a little over 1% compared to LMT's almost 14%. The bottom line is where things get really muddy for Boeing, with a Net Margin of 0.19% compared to over 9% of Lockheed Martin, and these metrics signal the operational superiority of LMT.

Looking towards the liquidity of both companies, Boeing holds a much higher Cash per Share of over $27 because of its extensive borrowing, whereas Lockheed holds over $13. But this situation is further clarified when we look at the Cash Flow per Share of negative $3.65 for Boeing against Lockheed's almost $28. Boeing's upcoming debt payments are one of the major reasons I wouldn't suggest buying the stock right now, as the company needs to achieve profitability before reducing its liabilities and, from there onwards, creating shareholder value.

Moving to efficiency ratios, there's a discernable difference between companies with LMT's 5-year average ROI of 16.56% against BA's mere 0.35%. Similarly, the LMT's 5-year average ROA of 11.8% beats BA's 0.12% by a wide margin. Moreover, a 5-year analysis shows that BA has, on average, reduced its capital spending by 17.8%, while LMT has an average capital spending growth of 7.44%.

All these ratios are a very clear indicator that Lockheed is far outpacing Boeing because of its financial metrics in recent years. However, we need to evaluate these measures in comparison to the share price to measure if they have been factored into the share price and present any upside or downside potential.

Relative Valuation: BA vs. LMT

Comparing both shares toe-to-toe at face value, LMT inherently boasts better margins and ratios because BA has been a loss-maker for the period in consideration. Moreover, at a share price of $393, the forward P/E ratio of Lockheed is 14.77 in comparison to 45.05 for Boeing at a share price of $190.5, while the P/S ratio LMT and BA are 1.6 and 1.8, respectively. Lockheed's current P/E ratio of about 17 is better than the industry average of 19.5, making it an attractive stock to buy. Even though BA's price remained suppressed in the past three years, all the above metrics indicate that BA is much more expensive than LMT. Finally, Lockheed's financial performance may have been factored into the share price. However, the overall outlook remains positive, signaling further upside for LMT due to the company's expected operational outperformance.

Conclusion

Although Boeing seems to be on the right track to recuperate from its misfortunes, the company still has a long way to go to create noticeable investor wealth. Nevertheless, the company is pushing to generate cash flow in 2022, which will be used to reduce its liabilities and essentially strive for stability. Once the company nears to achieving that, which is expected later this year, the time will be ripe to invest in the company's growth.

Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in the United States, is leveraging its sustainable revenue streams to finance its growth and create shareholder value. Further, the company pays healthy dividends to its shareholders, making the stock attractive to investors looking for passive income stocks. By any valuation metric, the stock seems inexpensive and promising investment.