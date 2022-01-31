Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Founded in 2005 by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg as an online business, Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BRLT) has grown to become a major eCommerce player in fine jewelry with over 14 showrooms across the country. Grossberg is the current executive chairman of the board, and Jeffrey Kuo has been the CFO since 2015. Based in San Francisco, California, the company's core philosophy is "to build a more compassionate, transparent and sustainable jewelry industry." - it places a heavy focus on creating jewelry that compromises neither quality nor conscience.

Brilliant Earth presents a good choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolio by picking up a retail-jewelry company with a clear path forward for growth. The company recently made a stellar debut on the NASDAQ with its (IPO), and its earnings and sales have exceeded expectations at its first earnings announcement as a publicly-traded company. With solid earnings over the last few quarters and an increase in revenues, we are bullish on the company's prospects in both the short and long term.

The Brilliant Model to Jewelry

Brilliant Earth is a digital-first company that has grown significantly via e-commerce by acquiring over 370,000 direct customers. The company offers a top-notch digital experience that makes buying diamonds and other precious stones online a safe and pleasant experience. Virtual try-on, virtual appointments with jewelry experts, 'create your own engagement ring' digital services, 30-day back guarantees, and blockchain to track the origin of customers' diamonds are some of the features that make jewelry shopping at Brilliant Earth significantly preferable over other retailers.

Around 87% of the company's customer base includes Gen-Z and millennials, and approximately two-thirds of the company's overall designs are proprietary. An agile three-month product development cycle and updated customer data insights make the brand a huge hit among the younger generation. Brilliant Earth has continually made an effort to appeal to its audience's values, pushing the boundaries on social acceptance and liberal values. In 2020, the company released a gender-fluid collection (the Mx Collection) that sought to bridge the gender gap in jewelry design. The collection had innovative styles that blurred the lines between masculine and feminine jewelry. With trendy collections and Insta-worthy designs, Brilliant Earth caters to the younger audience that has typically stayed away from investing in precious jewelry.

Though other luxury jewelers like Cartier and Tiffany have recently added more contemporary designs, their lower-priced products have been more commoditized. Brilliant Earth stands out to new-gen customers by focusing on environmental responsibility and offering customers a truly personalized experience. The customized experience and proprietary designs are a significant differentiator in the below $15,000 engagement market. A large portion of the company's revenues is from its best-seller "Create Your Own" rings product.

The company offers ethically sourced diamonds untainted by violence, poverty, human rights abuses, environmental degradation, and other social issues. They promise to go beyond the current industry standards to source ethical and environmentally friendly diamonds. Brilliant Earth offers "Beyond Conflict Free™" Diamonds with origins in Botswana Sort, Canada, or Russia. They also offer recycled and lab-created diamonds that do not strain the environment as they don't require any new mining.

Brilliant Earth uses blockchain to track the ownership of select diamonds in its collection. It uses this technology to increase transparency, thereby appealing to its target group of Gen-Z and millennial customers. The company currently has over 10,000 blockchain-enabled diamonds and helps customers track the path of the precious stone from the mine through cutting and polishing until it reaches the customer. By marketing its transparency, the brand emphasizes its ethical business practices and sustainability, distancing the company from the notorious "blood diamond" reputation of old-age jewelers. Additionally, the company has invested in various sustainability practices like carbon offsets, using recycled materials for its packaging, and philanthropic activities in countries where its stones are mined, increasing brand value among new-age customers.

Brilliant Earth's IPO: A Stellar Debut

Brilliant Earth completed its IPO on September 27, 2021. The company ultimately sold 9,583,332 Class A Common Stock for $12 per share to the public. The shares began trading on Nasdaq Global Market on September 23, 2021.

The IPO was an astounding success for the brand, with the first-day stock value blowing past its opening price of $12 per share to close with a 43% rise to over $17. Remaining cautious, the brand reduced its original share price from $14 to $12 and halved the initial number of shares from 16.7 million to 8.2 million. At the end of day 1, the company had sold around 8 million shares.

With the IPO, Brilliant Earth joins a handful of next-gen, direct-to-consumer companies that have gone public. It is to be noted that Brilliant Earth is the first next-gen digital company in the jewelry category to list. Traditionally, private equity investors were not too keen on the jewelry industry as it didn't fit their traditional P/E model very well. However, with companies like Brilliant Earth changing the jewelry modus operandi, market analysts predict that we'll be seeing a lot more investment in the jewelry space.

Company Financials

The global jewelry market was valued at $228 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach $307 billion by 2026. Online jewelry sales in the US now constitute a significant portion of all sales and account for 31% in 2020, up from 10% in 2010.

Brilliant Earth was initially started as an online jewelry store and now has over 14 showrooms across the country. Although the company became profitable only in 2020, it had an impressive run in 2021 with an increase in net sales and its IPO. For the first nine months of 2021, the company reported a net sales increase of 58.3% to $258.3 million compared to $163.2 million for the same period in 2020. This growth was not just limited to sales; the company also saw a rise in total orders by 51.4% during the same period.

Driven by the company's premium positioning, price optimization engine, procurement efficiencies, and strong brand affinity among customers, the gross margin expanded by 720 basis points. The company also reported strong profitability for the first nine months of 2021, with a net income of $4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million. The company also reported a gross profit of $125.1 million (which accounts for a 48.4% gross profit margin) compared to $70.6 million in 2020 for the same period. The net income for the first nine months of 2021 accounted for $14.8 million, compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2020. The adjusted EBITDA was $34.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $12.5 million adjusted EBITDA in 2020. The consistently positive growth across all these metrics paints the picture of a company expanding quickly and efficiently, while also maintaining the quality of its products that it initially became known for.

Brilliant Earth: Bullish in the Jewelry Market

To conclude, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is an emerging and fast-growing company in the luxury jewelry market. It is also a controlled company, with Class A and B shares holding one vote per share and Class C and D shares holding ten votes per share. Right now, only Class A shares are listed in NASDAQ for investors to buy. Brilliant Earth currently has no plans to offer dividends on its stock, which means individual investors must rely on market gains from its shares for returns. However, this should not be a concern - with the future of the jewelry market looking promising and Brilliant Earth's digital-first approach connecting with its target customers of Millennials and Gen-Z, the stock is a good buy with potential for returns.