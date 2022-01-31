Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is one of the rare biotech stocks that have held up well during the bear market. The stock is up 21% since my August 2021 article, a period when biotech stocks performed poorly – the two major biotech ETFs IBB and XBI are down 25% and 33%, respectively.

YCharts.com

This is due to the progress the company made by getting sparsentan closer to regulatory approvals (along with positive phase 3 data prior to the article’s publication), the ex-U.S. sparsentan partnership with Vifor, the positive preliminary phase 1/2 results of pegtibatinase in HCU patients, and due to one external factor – the FDA approval of Tarpeyo for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. And this event was positive for Travere as there were doubts about the FDA’s willingness to approve drugs with proteinuria reduction as the primary endpoint.

Tarpeyo’s approval is good news for sparsentan

In mid-December 2021, Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) announced the accelerated FDA approval of Tarpeyo for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (‘IgAN’) patients at risk of rapid disease progression. The approval was based on the phase 3 trial where Tarpeyo managed to reduce proteinuria (urine protein-to-creatinine ratio, or UPCR) by an average of 34% compared to a 5% reduction in the placebo group.

This is good news for Travere’s sparsentan as the company is pursuing the same path in the same indication. In my previous article, I covered the impressive results from the PROTECT study where sparsentan achieved a 49.8% mean reduction in proteinuria, a more than three-fold reduction compared to 15.1% for irbesartan-treated patients.

And it also appeared that eGFR changes were not an issue in this trial, unlike the FSGS trial, as the company believes that preliminary eGFR data available at the interim analysis are indicative of a potentially clinically meaningful treatment effect after two years of treatment.

As a reminder, sparsentan has a certain hemodynamic effect that results in a temporary decline in eGFR. This was observed in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (‘FSGS’) patients in phase 2 and phase 3 trials, but the follow-up in the phase 3 trial was too short at the time of analysis and the FDA requested additional long-term eGFR data before Travere can submit the NDA for the FSGS indication.

Travere Therapeutics investor presentation

Notice the blue line and the decline from baseline through week 16, and the grey line from week 8 (when control group patients switched from irbesartan to sparsentan) to week 36, and the subsequent rebound of both lines.

A successful regulatory outcome in either indication is still not certain and we have only seen limited data from these phase 3 trials, but I believe that Tarpeyo’s approval has positive implications for sparsentan in IgAN as this was the first time a drug was approved based on proteinuria reduction as the primary endpoint, and also because sparsentan generated even better proteinuria reductions with acceptable safety and tolerability.

Preliminary phase 1/2 results of pegtibatinase

In mid-December 2021, Travere reported positive preliminary phase 1/2 results of pegtibatinase in patients with classical homocystinuria (‘HCU’).

HCU is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta-synthase, an enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine, and this can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke and heart attacks, eye and bone problems, and developmental delays. Current treatment options are a protein-restricted diet and supplemental use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

Pegtibatinase is in development as an enzyme replacement therapy and is designed to address the underlying cause of HCU. Travere achieved proof of concept for the candidate – administration of pegtibatinase in the highest dose cohort (1.5mg per kg) for 12 weeks led to a 55% reduction in homocysteine levels in three HCU patients compared to a 5% reduction in five patients in the placebo group.

This is a clinically meaningful result as the 55% decline was from a baseline of 187 μmol to levels below 100 μmol is considered clinically meaningful.

Methionine levels were substantially reduced, and cystathionine levels were substantially elevated, suggesting that pegtibatinase acts similarly to the native enzyme.

However, the important caveat is that the results were achieved only in three patients and compared to only five patients in the placebo group. The question is whether these results are repeatable in a larger trial. Travere also did not share the data from lower dose cohorts, but management did say they achieved a nice dose-response curve, meaning the highest dose achieved the best results.

It also remains to be seen whether these patients can have improved quality of life – can they have more freedom to eat what they want instead of adhering to a protein-restricted diet? In the phase 1/2 trial, these patients needed to stay on their protein-restricted diet. This could impact pegtibatinase’s commercial prospects as a patient who has homocysteine levels below 100 μmol may not be motivated to take the drug if there is no visible benefit other than a reduction in this biomarker.

Travere estimates the addressable population in the United States and Europe is around 7,000, and this would imply ultra-orphan pricing. Assuming a net price of $300,000 per patient per year, this is a $2.1 billion addressable market. However, it is also a question of where exactly these patients are and how many are already well controlled with a protein-restricted diet, vitamin B6 and betaine.

Depending on its ultimate efficacy and safety profile, pegtibatinase could have peak sales potential ranging from $300 million to closer to $1 billion.

Based on the limited data and the clear mechanism of action, I think pegtibatinase is reasonably likely to work, but I am not sure about the extent of the benefit. These early data suggest there can be a decent clinical benefit, but not to the point where there is a substantial improvement in quality of life – reducing the patient’s homocysteine levels from 187 μmol to 84 μmol, which is a 55% reduction, does not give enough of a cushion for the patient to alter their diet, as this could result in an increase in homocysteine levels. Unless that changes, I would say the peak sales potential is closer to the lower end of the range. But even $300 million can result in significant value creation for a company like Travere.

Travere is now enrolling a higher dose cohort in the phase 1/2 trial to see if there is room for further improvements on the efficacy side and the company intends to engage with regulators to get alignment on the design of a phase 3 trial. We should see additional data from the phase 1/2 trial later this year, including open-label extension data which should provide more confidence in the observed clinical benefit in the three patients at the 1.5mg/kg dose.

Concluding thoughts and risks

The key catalysts for Travere in the next few quarters are on the regulatory side, but the company looks better-positioned after Tarpeyo’s approval. The NDA submission for sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN patients is expected this quarter and the PDUFA date should be in Q4 2022 (assuming a 10-month review cycle) and the sNDA for sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS patients is expected in mid-2022 with a potential PDUFA date in the second quarter of 2023. The ex-US partner Vifor expects to file for approval in Europe for both indications in mid-2022 with an expected EMA decision in mid-2023.

The key risks revolve around sparsentan. Other than proteinuria reduction, we have not seen much from the phase 3 trials in FSGS and IgAN, and we must take the company’s word that eGFR data are satisfactory in the IgAN trial and that the eGFR data will be good with longer follow-up in the FSGS trial. And even if we take the management’s word on this issue, the FDA may have a different interpretation of the data. The risk here is for further delays in getting sparsentan to market, and the worst-case scenario is the full data not being supportive of approval due to worse-than-expected long-term eGFR data.

We should also see additional phase 1/2 results of pegtibatinase in HCU patients this year and Travere reaching alignment with the FDA on the design of the phase 3 trial.

And finally, it is worth noting that Travere is in good financial shape with $551 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 2021. The approved product portfolio has generated $211 million in net product sales in 2021 and cash burn should not be higher than $120-150 million this year and should start to decline in 2023 if sparsentan is approved for the treatment of IgAN and FSGS patients in the next 12-18 months.