This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of December, I provided predictions for 15 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in January. In this article I'll look at another 19 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the first half of February.

In addition to the companies for which I gave predictions, utility Alliant Energy (LNT) increased its dividend growth record to 19 years by announcing an increase in its payout by 6.2% to $1.71, giving the company a forward yield of 2.88%.

Here are the results from my last article (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in the first half of February:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, January 28th.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from January

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) - 47 years of dividend increases

Prediction: 9.5 - 12.2% increase to $1.62 - $1.66

Actual: 8.1% increase to $1.60

Forward yield: 2.11%

I had expected a boost closer to 10% for the agricultural processor, but an 8% increase is not too shabby.

Anthem (ANTM) - 12 years

Prediction: 18.6 - 20.4% increase to $5.36 - $5.44

Actual: 13.3% increase to $5.12

Forward yield: 1.16%

Despite 37% EPS growth for the health insurer, Anthem's dividend growth continues to slow.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) - 40 years

Prediction: 10.0 - 11.3% increase to $6.60 - $6.68

Actual: Deferred to later in January or first week in February

Air Products should announce its annual increase as January ends.

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) - 12 years

Prediction: 5.0 - 7.5% increase to $0.84 - $0.86

Actual: 10.0% increase to $0.88

Forward yield: 1.98%

In addition to a 10% boost in its dividend, this provider of glass and frames for high end architecture projects added 2 million shares to its buyback plan.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Company (BAH) - 10 years

Prediction: 13.5 - 16.2% increase to $1.68 - $1.72

Actual: 16.2% increase to $1.72

Forward yield: 2.29%

This government consultant continues to rack up double-digit increases as federal spending continues.

Note that I reported the annual dividend and projected forward yield incorrectly in last month's article. I have corrected the numbers above and apologize for the mistake.

BlackRock (BLK) - 13 years

Prediction: 13.8 - 18.0% increase to $18.80 - $19.50

Actual: 18.2% increase to $19.52

Forward yield: 2.42%

This financial industry giant continues to reward investors with massive payout boosts.

Church & Dwight Company (CHD) - 26 years

Prediction: 4.0 - 6.9% increase to $1.05 - $1.08

Actual: 4.0% increase to $1.05

Forward yield: 1.02%

This year's 4% increase is down from last year's boost for the consumer goods company.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) - 62 years

Prediction: 4.8 - 6.3% increase to $2.64 - $2.68

Actual: 9.5% increase to $2.76

Forward yield: 2.35%

The insurer's boost this year is more than twice its average rate over the last decade.

California Water Service Group (CWT) - 55 years

Prediction: 5.4 - 8.7% increase to $0.97 - $1.00

Actual: 8.7% increase to $1.00

Forward yield: 1.64%

This is the second year of 8% dividend growth from the water utility, as investors are benefitting from rate increases in California.

Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) - 29 years

Prediction: 6.3 - 10.8% increase to $0.79 - $0.82

Actual: 10.8% increase to $0.82

Forward yield: 1.96%

As the economy starts to come back, this small cap bank is reducing its provision for bad loans, freeing up cash for dividend growth.

Consolidated Edison (ED) - 48 years

Prediction: 1.3 - 1.9% increase to $3.14 - $3.16

Actual: 1.9% increase to $3.16

Forward yield: 3.73%

Investors in the New York-based utility were rewarded with a minimal boost this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) - 23 years

Prediction: 7.1 - 10.7% increase to $1.20 - $1.24

Actual: 10.7% increase to $1.24

Forward yield: 2.22%

As expected, dividend growth is slowing for the hardware company.

Franklin Electric Company (FELE) - 30 years

Prediction: 9.1 - 17.1% increase to $0.77 - $0.82

Actual: 11.4% increase to $0.78

Forward yield: 0.91%

This year's increase from Franklin Electric continues a pattern of double-digit boosts.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) - 50 years

Prediction: 1.3 - 2.6% increase to $4.62 - $4.68

Actual: 1.8% increase to $4.64

Forward yield: 3.34%

A 20% drop in EPS forced the paper goods company to boost its dividend by only a nominal amount as the company extends its streak to half a century.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - 48 years

Prediction: 13.6 - 16.2% increase to $3.50 - $3.58

Actual: 0% increase to $3.08

Forward yield: 0.76%

S&P Global held off on its annual dividend increase in the first quarter. The financial intelligence company will have to boost its dividend by the end of 2022 to keep its dividend growth streak going.

Predictions for Dividend Increases for the First Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 19 dividend increases I expect in the first half of February:

Allegion plc (ALLE) - 8 years of dividend increases

Allegion has nearly 30 different brands focusing on home and business security products, generally in and around the door and adjacent areas. Although the company is new to the dividend growth game, the company's fast growth has allowed it to compound dividends at more than 25% over the last 5 years. Allegion is dedicated to fast dividend growth, as long as the earnings hold up - the company boosted its payout by 12.5% last year even though adjusted EPS grew by less than 5%. This year, adjusted EPS is expected to be down by about 1%. Despite this, I expect a decent boost although the company will continue to slow the dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.9 - 11.1% increase to $1.54 - $1.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.27 - 1.32%

Avista Corporation (AVA) - 19 years

Avista is an electric and natural gas utility that provides service to about 800,000 customers in a region covering eastern Washington, northern Idaho, southern and eastern Oregon, and the Alaskan city of Juneau. Like most utilities, Avista has a relatively slow, but consistent dividend growth rate, compounding its payout at about 4.5% over the last 5 and 10 years. The company has provided EPS guidance for the next three years. After dropping 36% in 2020, the company is expecting EPS growth of 8%, 0%, and 24% in 2021 - 2023, respectively. Although payout growth might slow in 2022 as EPS growth flattens, investors can expect a dividend boost in line with historical trends this year.

Prediction: 4.1 - 5.3% increase to $1.76 - $1.78

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.95 - 3.99%

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - 11 years

Cisco's systems help move data worldwide around the internet. As with most companies, after a period of very rapid growth Cisco began paying dividends in 2011, transforming itself into an income investment. The dividend growth was good in those early years, with the company compounding its payout by more than 30% annually from 2011 to 2016. Since then, Cisco's growth has slowed and so has the dividend growth. Over each of the last two years Cisco has boosted its annual payout by only 4 cents and it look like things might continue the same way this year. Cisco's EPS was flat in fiscal 2021 (which ended July 31, 2021) and the company is guiding to around 6% revenue growth for fiscal 2022. While Cisco's payout ratio of 45% and low debt levels gives some hope of a larger increase, it looks like investors will have to settle for another small boost.

Prediction: 2.7 - 5.4% increase to $1.52 - $1.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.73 - 2.81%

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - 11 years

Like the vaccine manufacturers, Quest Diagnostics is one of the big winners from the COVID pandemic. The company provides a variety of healthcare diagnostics and testing to its customers but lately it has been focused on COVID testing. And with the recent spread of the Omicron variant, Quest has seen massive growth in revenues - so much so that the company has raised its adjusted EPS outlook for 2021 and is now looking at year-over-year growth of 22.5%. With this expected growth, investors can look forward to a payout boost around the 10-year compounded growth average of 16%.

Prediction: 14.5 - 17.7% increase to $2.84 - $2.92

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.11 - 2.17%

Eversource Energy (ES) - 23 years

Eversource provides electric, natural gas and water service to over 4 million customers across New England. After growing EPS by 3% in 2020, the company's earnings have fallen 4% in the first 9 months of 2021. Eversource boosted its dividend by 6.2% last year - in line with the 5-year average growth rate. But with earnings flattening out and a payout ratio close to 70%, investors will be lucky to see a boost north of 5% this year.

Prediction: 3.7 - 5.4% increase to $2.50 - $2.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.87 - 2.91%

Exponent (EXPO) - 9 years

This debt-free mid-cap company provides engineering and scientific consulting services in a variety of engineering, health and environmental sciences. The company has built an impressive dividend growth record, compounding its payout at an average rate of nearly 19% over the last 5 years. Last year's EPS growth was virtually nil, and Exponent still managed to boost its dividend by 5%. With EPS growth over the first 9 months of 2021 at 33%, the company is poised to return to its usual rate of dividend growth.

Prediction: 12.5 - 17.5% increase to $0.90 - $0.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.96 - 1.00%

Corning (GLW) - 11 years

Another relative newcomer to the list of dividend growth companies, Corning has a big hand in consumer electronics, manufacturing fiber communications lines used to transmit data across the world, and the glass used in many smartphones and flat screen televisions. But the company also has a large life sciences division, and makes tubing and glass vials that are used extensively in the COVID response. Four of Corning's five divisions saw double-digit sales growth in 2021, resulting in 50% EPS growth. Watch for a dividend boost in the teens, in line with Corning's 10-year growth average of 16%.

Prediction: 12.5 - 18.8% increase to $1.08 - $1.14

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.56 - 2.71%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - 65 years

With the worldwide supply chain issues driving the cost of cars - both new and used - higher, the demand for aftermarket replacement parts is growing. As a core part of Genuine Parts' business line, the company is benefitting from this increased demand. Along with 10% sales growth in its industrial business line, the company's automotive business line is expected to grow sales by 15% in 2021. The company has adjusted its full year guidance upwards and is now looking at adjusted EPS growth of more than 25%. This should give Genuine Parts' investors something to look forward to in February.

Prediction: 4.9 - 8.0% increase to $3.42 - $3.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.62 - 2.70%

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) - 31 years

Jack Henry provides helps financial services companies integrate technology into their business processes. The company's 7% dividend increase last year was less than half of its divided growth rate over the last decade. The company has little debt and grew EPS by nearly 7% in fiscal 2021, which ended on June 30th. Even better, the company is projecting EPS growth of more than 13% in fiscal 2022, which should allow the company to accelerate its dividend growth this year. I expect Jack Henry to reward investors with a boost between last year's increase and the company's 5-year average growth rate of 11%.

Prediction: 6.5 - 10.9% increase to $1.96 - $2.04

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.18 - 1.23%

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 12 years

The debt rating and data analytics company boasts an impressive dividend growth record, compounding its payout by more than 17% over the last decade. The company's recent increases have slowed down, with last year's 10.7% increase matching Moody's 5-year compounded growth rate. Investors might see things return to the "good old times" - last year's EPS growth was north of 20% and Moody's is looking at another 20% EPS growth in 2021. Despite a heavy debt load, Moody's investors are likely to see a boost in the high teens.

Prediction: 15.3 - 18.5% increase to $2.86 - $2.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.85 - 0.87%

3M Company (MMM) - 63 years

All those N95 masks that everyone's wearing to protect themselves from Covid? Well, it's 3M that makes those masks and it's those masks that powered 15% earnings growth in 3M's health care segment and led to 8% EPS growth for the industrial manufacturer. While last year 3M boosted its annual dividend by only 4 cents - an increase of less than 1% - investors can look forward to a boost closer to the 5-year growth rate from the company

Prediction: 4.7 - 6.8% increase to $6.20 - $6.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.80 - 3.87%

NextEra Energy (NEE) - 27 years

The Florida-based electric utility, parent company of Florida Power & Light, is one of the few utilities with a double-digit dividend growth record. The company's payout record driven by remarkable EPS growth; Next Era has compounded dividends at more than 10% over the last decade. Next Era is also extraordinarily transparent about its future goals, projecting adjusted EPS growth of 10% in 2022 and then another 6 - 8% annually from 2023 through 2025. With this type of growth, along with 2021's 10% EPS growth, investors can look forward to another dividend boost like last year's 10% increase.

Prediction: 9.1 - 11.7% increase to $1.68 - $1.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.32 - 2.37%

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) - 17 years

The South Dakota-based electric utility has a problem. Its customer base is demanding more power than the company has available, driving NorthWestern to buy electricity at market prices. This has driven the utility's power costs over the past summer much higher than the prior year. In response, NorthWestern is bringing two power projects online, which will increase available electricity by 235 MW in the next two years. In the meantime, earnings are fairly flat, dropping 2% in 2020 and expected to increase by 2% in 2021. With a payout ratio of 70%, investors can expect a minimal increase this year.

Prediction: 1.6 - 3.2% increase to $2.52 - $2.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.30 - 4.36%

PepsiCo (PEP) - 49 years

The snack and beverage company is in good shape to complete a half century of dividend growth, and it looks like demand for PepsiCo's products are growing. After slow EPS growth in 2020, the company is guiding to EPS growth of 12% for 2021, driven by 8% revenue growth. There are two potential headwinds. First, the company's debt-to-equity ratio is well over 200%, which is extremely high. Second and more importantly, PepsiCo's payout ratio - at 84% - is extremely high and will limit the size of the dividend boost this year. The EPS growth should help mitigate that somewhat, and I think investors can expect an increase similar to last year's 5% boost.

Prediction: 4.7 - 5.8% increase to $4.50 - $4.55

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.61 - 2.64%

Prudential Financial (PRU) - 13 years

The financial and insurance company suffered through a rough 2020, as adjusted EPS fell 9%. In anticipation of this, Prudential's last dividend increase was less than 5%, well below the company's 5-year compounded growth average of 11%. The drop in EPS was due mainly to losses in the company's investment portfolio. Earnings have recovered in 2021 and are on pace to beat Prudential's EPS from two years ago. With the rebound in EPS, investors can look forward to a payout boost in line with the company's long-term growth average.

Prediction: 10.4 - 13.0% increase to $5.08 - $5.20

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.61 - 4.72%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - 43 years

Investors in paint and coatings company Sherwin-Williams had a good 2021. After a 22% increase in the annual dividend last February, the company split its stock 3-for-1. Last year's dividend increase was driven by adjusted EPS growth of more than 16%. This year is shaping up to be less thrilling for investors, especially those looking for another massive dividend increase. Adjusted EPS was flat in 2021 and with this lack of EPS growth, investors can look for a smaller increase - enough to keep the dividend growth record going, but less than the average growth rate of 15%.

Prediction: 7.3 - 10.0% increase to $2.36 - $2.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.82 - 0.84%

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - 35 years

Investment manager T. Rowe Price has been good for income investors, compounding its dividend at more than 13% over the last decade. The company's increase last year was 20%, powered by a 19% increase in adjusted EPS, which itself was driven by a 22% increase in assets under management (AUM). Price's numbers in 2021 were a 15% increase in AUM and a 33% increase in adjusted EPS. With this kind of continued growth, it looks like investors can look forward to another boost in the 20% range.

Prediction: 19.4 - 21.3% increase to $5.16 - $5.24

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.44 - 3.50%

United Parcel Services (UPS) - 12 years

With the supply chain crisis and shipping costs rising across the board, UPS is able to increase margins and profits. The shipping and logistics company posted an increase in free cash flow of more than 33% in the first 9 months of the year, as compared with the same period a year ago. Revenues are also up double-digits. This is a change from last year at this time, as the economic recession resulted in lower shipping volumes and decreased revenues. With the pickup in economic activity, investors can expect a return to historic dividend growth in the high single digits - much higher than last year's 1% boost.

Prediction: 6.9 - 8.3% increase to $4.36 - $4.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.20 - 2.23%

Xylem (XYL) - 10 years

Xylem provides technology solutions focusing on water usage for its customers. Its products include pumps, turbines, smart meters, software, and treatment systems. The company was hit hard with the economic downturn in 2020, with adjusted EPS falling by 32%. Things are looking a little brighter in 2021, but problems remain. While the company expects EPS to grow by 19%, Xylem is still being impacted by supply chain issues related to integrated chips. Despite the downturn in 2020, Xylem still managed to boost its payout by 7.7%. I think that with the expected growth, investors can look forward to a dividend boost around 10% as Xylem begins its second decade of dividend growth.

Prediction: 8.9 - 12.5% increase to $1.22 - $1.26

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.20 - 1.24%

Summary

One of the joys of owning stocks with dividend growth records stretching back decades is a high confidence that the increases will continue into the future. It obviously takes a quarter of a century to build up a 25 year growth record and many companies are loathe to break that streak. There is prestige in having a long dividend growth record and it takes a major crisis to change a company's priorities (see, for example, AT&T).

I bring this up because one company that was expected to announce an increase in January held its dividend flat. Rather than announcing even a minimal increase like Kimberly-Clark did this month, S&P Global - with a 48 year record of dividend growth - chose to maintain and not raise its dividend. This does not mean that the company is no longer dedicated to dividend growth. S&P Global certainly has the right amount of earnings growth and cash flow to continue to raise its payout. I expect that the company is preserving some cash and will raise its payout later in the year to maintain the year-over-year dividend increase.

As for the rest of January's dividend increases, investors saw good boosts from several companies with double-digit increases from Anthem, BlackRock, Apogee Enterprises, Franklin Electric, Enterprise Bancorp, Booz-Allen Hamilton, and Fastenal.

Historically, February sees a lot of dividend increases; I'm tracking 19 companies in the first half of the month alone. Several very mature companies - 3M, PepsiCo, Genuine Parts - should reward investors with modest increases in the mid-single digit range. There are also several companies with short dividend growth histories that continue to grow earnings quickly and can support big payout growth. Among these are Exponent, Quest Diagnostics and Xylem. It'll be a good month for investors in these companies.